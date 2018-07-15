The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Taverns: Say Goodbye to Rosie’s on Water
After 19 years with same owner, downtown bar to be sold, pending city approval.
Jul 13th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
2. Friday Photos: Meet Trestle Park
Milwaukee’s newest park, in the Third Ward, offers incredible river views.
Jul 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Mass Timber Building Planned
New Land ‘s environmentally-friendly office building planned for Downtown.
Jul 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Op Ed: Why State’s Lakes Are in Decline
Long list of Walker policy changes has led to polluted streams and lakes.
Jul 7th, 2018 by Spencer Black
5. Plats and Parcels: Bay View’s BID Goes Bye Bye
Also: Downtown hotel sold, new luxury apartment tower opens
Jul 8th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
6. Murphy’s Law: High Court Sticks It To Milwaukee
Roggensack’s political decision gives police and fire unions more power over pension fund.
Jul 10th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
7. Murphy’s Law: Is Foxconn Double Crossing Walker?
Latest admission by company gives the game away.
Jul 3rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
8. City Hall: City Sues Scooter Operator Bird
First courthouse showdown is scheduled for Friday the 13th.
Jul 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: Foxconn Will Be Major Source of Pollution
A scientist analyses the impact of the mega-plant.
Jul 9th, 2018 by David H. Petering
10. City Hall: Zielinski Ramps Up Mayoral Campaign
“I want to run against Barrett,” alderman says, laying out issues he will use against mayor.
Jul 10th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Walker’s WEDC foots taxpayers with $1 million loan given to conman in exchange for zero jobs
WEDC’s mismanagement casts more doubt on Foxconn deal
Jul 11th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. UWM to host Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial debate on July 12
All eight Democratic candidates have agreed to participate.
Jul 10th, 2018 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
3. Bastille Days announces new footprint for 2018 festival
The run route for the 2018 Associated Bank Storm the Bastille will not change under the new plan.
Jan 25th, 2018 by East Town Association
4. Hop on The Hop at Bastille Days This Weekend
Public invited to walk inside Milwaukee’s new streetcar at the Cathedral Square platform on Kilbourn Avenue from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Jul 13th, 2018 by City of Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works
5. DPW demands more information on Ron Johnson’s Russia trip
“At best, Ron Johnson is a foolish, oblivious cog in Russia’s efforts to undermine our democracy. At worst, he’s deeply corrupt.”
Jul 13th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
6. Kundert becomes chair, three new directors join Greater Milwaukee Foundation board
Kundert, whose career in the banking industry spanned more than three decades, is retired as chairman of JPMorgan Fleming Asset Management.
Jul 6th, 2018 by Greater Milwaukee Foundation
7. Riverwest Food Truck Rally on July 13th
The Rally will be held at The Goat Palace
Jul 5th, 2018 by Gathering Place Brewing Company
8. Scott Walker: Wisconsin’s $100 Million Man
‘No Wisconsin Politician Has Raised More Campaign Cash For Himself or Been More Willing to Sell Us Out For a Campaign Contribution’
Jul 12th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
9. NEWaukee Night Market Returns to Wisconsin Avenue This Wednesday
The Night Market is a monthly, open-air market that offers a wide variety of experiences for people of all backgrounds and ages on West Wisconsin Avenue.
Jul 9th, 2018 by Newaukee
10. Republican Challenger Robert Meyer Challenges “Pro-Education” Governor Scott Walker to a Debate
“As an education publisher, I believe a public debate will help inform the Wisconsin electorate about key education issues that frankly we just don’t hear enough about from our education leadership.”
Jul 10th, 2018 by Robert Meyer
