Get Free German Fest Tickets

Beer, sausage, and dachshund races: that’s the Deutsch way.

German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition, will be returning to the Summerfest Grounds from July 27 through the 29. This is one of the largest German festivals in North America and is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. Ready to polka the night away? Great. Now you can for free.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal, but only until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive two free German Fest tickets, valued at $24. This is just the start of all the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism and be eligible for free tickets to many other Milwaukee events.

We know there are many thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, people who appreciate our free publication and its fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Well, if you love getting your Deutsch on, this is the perfect opportunity. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings

A better, faster photo browser on the website

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

The price of all that is just $9/month, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to German Fest for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at about one-quarter of the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and get your tickets to German Fest, while supplies last. Join now! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of German Fest tickets as part of your membership.

The festival runs from July 27 through the 29. Want more German Fest information? Visit their website for the full lineup of events, music, and vendors.