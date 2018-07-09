"I think the completion of the streetcar will be a game changer for the city."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am a sales advisor with Together With CCHP – Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. My role is awesome because each day is way different than the last and each day I get to help someone. It’s as simple as that.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in Milwaukee all my life.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

It is a big little city. With all the different neighborhoods, there are so many different hidden gems that are out there. Many times you don’t know about them until you get out there and explore something new.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Right now, it seems there are so many divisions in our community…sometimes, I feel, that people don’t venture out of their neighborhood or comfort zone to try new things, or see things from a different perspective. It would be great to have a more unified city.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee having a vibrant downtown that will attract new people to the city and help integrate the different neighborhoods and communities.

I would create a light rail system (or expand the streetcar) to connect the cities of Tosa, Shorewood, and Bay View to downtown and the lakefront.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

My favorite restaurant in the city is Bartolotta’s Bacchus. It’s one of those great hidden gems, amazing food, stellar service. I always feel special when I go there to eat, but it doesn’t have to be a special occasion to go there!

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

The summer concert series in the County Parks.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Bluemound Heights. I love it because of the hard-working people who live there. Plus, it’s so close to the highway, East Tosa, Tosa Village and Story Hill, but still has very affordable homes. It’s going to be the next up and coming place for young families to become first-time home buyers.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

I think the completion (and ultimate success) of the streetcar will be a game changer for the city. While I realize that I may not benefit from this initial route, since I do not live downtown, I want it to succeed and branch out into the surrounding neighborhoods and suburbs, so that our city can become more unified.