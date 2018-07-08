Urban Milwaukee
1. Murphy’s Law: Is Foxconn Double Crossing Walker?

Latest admission by company gives the game away.

Jul 3rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

2. “I’m not Republican,” Arlo Guthrie Says

Contacts Urban Milwaukee to discuss — and clarify — his politics.

Jul 2nd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: See Inside the City’s Tallest Apartment Tower

Inside the $100 million 7Seventy7 apartments, a “game changer” now opening.

Jul 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Broadway Buildings Will Be Reclaimed

Another historic project for David Uihlein, redoing three buildings built in 1900.

Jul 3rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Friday Photos: Meet Trestle Park

Milwaukee’s newest park, in the Third Ward, offers incredible river views.

Jul 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Complete 2018 Summerfest Shuttle Guide

More than 50 bars offers shuttles. Plus MCTS shuttle and freeway flyers.

Jun 27th, 2018 by Cynthia Crawford

7. Dining: Joe Mama’s Is Worth the Trip

A 40-minute drive to place touted by Travel Channel, with delicious food, big portions.

Jun 29th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

8. Plats and Parcels: More Development in Harbor District

San Diego investor sees the potential of Milwaukee’s harbor area.

Jul 1st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

9. The State of Politics: Foxconn Deal Has Divided the State

Even Republicans disagree about the deal.

Jul 2nd, 2018 by Steven Walters

10. Op Ed: Why Flynn Should Withdraw From Race

And why two Democratic legislators felt they must oppose Matt Flynn for governor.

Jul 1st, 2018 by State Reps Chris Taylor and Melissa Sargent

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Walker continues to ignore prison assault crisis

Safety concerns grow as administration ignores body camera mandate

Jul 3rd, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

2. Zilber Family Foundation Executive Director Susan Lloyd to Step Down

Gina Stilp Named Executive Director as of July 5

Jun 27th, 2018 by Zilber Family Foundation

3. Riverwest Food Truck Rally on July 13th

The Rally will be held at The Goat Palace

Jul 5th, 2018 by Gathering Place Brewing Company

4. North Point Lighthouse Presents its July lecture, “American Indians In Milwaukee,” a fascinating look at the history of Milwaukee’s Native Americans

The lecture begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $10 and $5 for seniors and students with an ID.

Jul 3rd, 2018 by North Point Lighthouse Friends, Inc.

5. Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division Announces Brian McBride as New Director of Wraparound Milwaukee

McBride to continue focus on strength-based, individualized approach to care

Jul 2nd, 2018 by Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division

6. Marquette University statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court decision

This case has always been about Associate Professor John McAdams’ conduct toward a student teacher.

Jul 6th, 2018 by Marquette University

7. “Fire On Ice” Event at Black Cat Alley

The East Side BID will sponsor a winter ice-painting event

Jan 19th, 2018 by East Side BID

8. Governor Walker Announces $500,000 State Grant to Support Redevelopment of Former Dog Track in Hudson

WEDC funds will help fund demolition of area to make way for future mixed-use development and new baseball stadium

Jul 3rd, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

9. Wisconsin Republicans Are Calling For Unity. Why Is Kevin Nicholson Is Criticizing Ron Johnson?

“[P]lenty of people in our own state…are not happy with things Ron Johnson does”

Jul 5th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

10. New Director of Hospitality at Eastcastle Place in Milwaukee

Dining at Its Finest

Jul 5th, 2018 by Eastcastle Place

