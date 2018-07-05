Free Festa Italiana Tickets For New Members

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Do you love spaghetti? Or want to try your luck at a game of futsal? How about watching fireworks light up the night sky? Maybe you’ve always wanted to ride in a gondola, but there just isn’t money for a trip to Italy in the budget right now. Luckily, Festa Italiana will be bringing Italy to Milwaukee from July 20 through the 22, and this year, we want you to attend the festival on us.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal until our tickets run out. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive two Festa Italiana tickets, valued at $20. This is just the beginning of all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and you’ll be eligible to get free tickets to many other Milwaukee events.

We know there are many thousands of regular Urban Milwaukee readers, people who appreciate our fiercely independent coverage of the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just didn’t get around to it, or were waiting for the best deal. Well, if you love all things Italian, this is the perfect offer. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 40 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join us today.

What will you get by becoming a member?

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A better, faster photo browser on the website

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

The price of all that is just $9/month, and during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive free admission to Festa Italiana for you and a guest. The tickets are valued at more than one-fifth the price of becoming a member for the entire year. And signing up is easy.

So become a member today and get your tickets to Festa Italiana, while supplies last.

Join now! And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a pair of Festa Italiana tickets as part of your membership.

The festival runs from July 20 through the 22. Want more Festa Italiana information? Visit their website for the full lineup of events, music, and vendors.