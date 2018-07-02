"The city has changed so much in the last 15 years."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for ETE REMAN where I oversee Sales Operations & Enablement. I get to discover and build solutions, through process and software, that make the company better. What makes the sauce especially awesome is that I get to do all that while working with some of the best people Milwaukee has to offer!

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for 15 years, moving here with my wife after college. I grew up in the Delafield area, so Milwaukee was a big part of my childhood. I knew that the people, community and events were something I wanted my own family to experience.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

The shows at the Pabst, Marcus, Rep and other local theaters. It seems like every year we’re able to find more shows that we want to see than we have time to.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Evolving. The city has changed so much in the last 15 years. It’s in the same place, but it feels like an entirely different city.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

The Riverwest 24! I rode in it several times and seem to know someone riding in it every year, giving us great excuses to come down and be part of the fun.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is a beautiful area for hiking, has a ton of great events for kids, families, and adults as well.