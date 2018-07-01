Urban Milwaukee
Jul 1st, 2018
Plenty of Horne: Giuliani Can’t Practice Law in D.C.

Trump’s lawyer has “inactive” license in D.C. so can’t defend president there.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Custom Fire Hydrants

City works with team to install 15 unique fire hydrants around new arena.

Complete 2018 Summerfest Shuttle Guide

More than 50 bars offers shuttles. Plus MCTS shuttle and freeway flyers.

Back in the News: George Will Blasts Paul Ryan

Calls House Speaker Trump’s “poodle,” urges people to vote Democratic.

Dining: Joe Mama’s Is Worth the Trip

A 40-minute drive to place touted by Travel Channel, with delicious food, big portions.

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Subsidy Now Exceeds $4 Billion

Government subsidy keeps increasing while Foxconn’s required investment has declined.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Show Off Nearly Finished Arena

See the court, scoreboard, and Panorama Club. But naming rights? Still a secret.

Op Ed: Why the Domes Must Be Saved

The repair cost is less than first projected. They’re a national treasure and local landmark.

Murphy’s Law: Is State Suffering Walker Fatigue?

One clear sign would be if Leah Vukmir loses U.S. Senate primary.

Friday Photos: Milwaukee’s First Protected Bike Lanes

Two bridges receive special infrastructure for bicyclists.

Press Releases

D.C. Republicans Pass Vukmir and Nicholson-Backed Social Security and Medicare Cuts

Vukmir and Nicholson support plans to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid

WWBIC New SBA Veteran’s Business Outreach Center (VBOC) for Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota Director and New Northeastern Regional Project Director now on board

Ana Simpson has been brought on to the WWBIC Team and will lead the VBOC@WWBIC.

Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed

Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced

Foxconn to Host Community Open House at Opus Facility

Residents will have an opportunity to see advanced technologies that will be developed at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park

Scott Walker Flies While Harley Davidson Flees

Walker Won’t Take on Trump Republican Tariffs

<img src='https://urbanmilwaukee.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/robertdonovan-400×300.jpg' alt='At this point the Journal Sentinel owes Alderman Zielinski an apology’>

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – June 27, 2018

Summerfest Kicks Off Opening Day by Giving Away 25,000 Tickets

Fans visiting Henry Maier Festival Park who approach a participating staff member will receive one weekday admission ticket, while supplies last.

Harley-Davidson Job Losses: Walker Owns This

Walker has been too busy cozying up to Trump to stand up for Wisconsin jobs

Zilber Family Foundation Executive Director Susan Lloyd to Step Down

Gina Stilp Named Executive Director as of July 5

Reps. Taylor and Sargent Call on Matt Flynn to Withdraw from Governor’s Race

Files detail Flynn’s involvement covering up child sexual abuse by Catholic priests

