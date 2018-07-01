The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plenty of Horne: Giuliani Can’t Practice Law in D.C.
Trump’s lawyer has “inactive” license in D.C. so can’t defend president there.
Jun 28th, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Custom Fire Hydrants
City works with team to install 15 unique fire hydrants around new arena.
Jun 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Complete 2018 Summerfest Shuttle Guide
More than 50 bars offers shuttles. Plus MCTS shuttle and freeway flyers.
Jun 27th, 2018 by Cynthia Crawford
4. Back in the News: George Will Blasts Paul Ryan
Calls House Speaker Trump’s “poodle,” urges people to vote Democratic.
Jun 25th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
5. Dining: Joe Mama’s Is Worth the Trip
A 40-minute drive to place touted by Travel Channel, with delicious food, big portions.
Jun 29th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Subsidy Now Exceeds $4 Billion
Government subsidy keeps increasing while Foxconn’s required investment has declined.
Dec 21st, 2017 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Show Off Nearly Finished Arena
See the court, scoreboard, and Panorama Club. But naming rights? Still a secret.
Jun 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Op Ed: Why the Domes Must Be Saved
The repair cost is less than first projected. They’re a national treasure and local landmark.
Jun 24th, 2018 by Peter Zanghi and Stephanie Meeks
9. Murphy’s Law: Is State Suffering Walker Fatigue?
One clear sign would be if Leah Vukmir loses U.S. Senate primary.
Jun 26th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
10. Friday Photos: Milwaukee’s First Protected Bike Lanes
Two bridges receive special infrastructure for bicyclists.
Jun 22nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. D.C. Republicans Pass Vukmir and Nicholson-Backed Social Security and Medicare Cuts
Vukmir and Nicholson support plans to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid
Jun 25th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. WWBIC New SBA Veteran’s Business Outreach Center (VBOC) for Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota Director and New Northeastern Regional Project Director now on board
Ana Simpson has been brought on to the WWBIC Team and will lead the VBOC@WWBIC.
Jun 25th, 2018 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
3. Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed
Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced
Apr 4th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
4. Foxconn to Host Community Open House at Opus Facility
Residents will have an opportunity to see advanced technologies that will be developed at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park
Jun 28th, 2018 by Foxconn Technology Group
5. Scott Walker Flies While Harley Davidson Flees
Walker Won’t Take on Trump Republican Tariffs
Jun 26th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
6. At this point the Journal Sentinel owes Alderman Zielinski an apology
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – June 27, 2018
Jun 27th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
7. Summerfest Kicks Off Opening Day by Giving Away 25,000 Tickets
Fans visiting Henry Maier Festival Park who approach a participating staff member will receive one weekday admission ticket, while supplies last.
Jun 25th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
8. Harley-Davidson Job Losses: Walker Owns This
Walker has been too busy cozying up to Trump to stand up for Wisconsin jobs
Jun 26th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. Zilber Family Foundation Executive Director Susan Lloyd to Step Down
Gina Stilp Named Executive Director as of July 5
Jun 27th, 2018 by Zilber Family Foundation
10. Reps. Taylor and Sargent Call on Matt Flynn to Withdraw from Governor’s Race
Files detail Flynn’s involvement covering up child sexual abuse by Catholic priests
Jun 26th, 2018 by State Rep. Chris Taylor
