GOP President Donald Trump headlined a Republican Party fundraiser before joining Gov. Scott Walker to break ground for Foxconn’s proposed manufacturing plant in Racine County.

It cost $2,700 per couple to attend the luncheon fundraiser at Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, and $100,000 to be a host and get a picture with Trump, and was expected to raise $3 million.

The event was hosted by Ted Kellner, who is finance chairman for the Republican National Committee and Walker’s reelection campaign. Kellner, a longtime supporter of state and federal Republican candidates and causes, and his wife, Mary, have contributed nearly $189,000 to Walker’s campaign since January 2010.

Kellner, who founded and chairs Fiduciary Management, also contributed $17,700 in 2016 to Trump’s campaign committee and a joint fundraising committee for Trump and other GOP candidates.

Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion liquid-crystal display manufacturing plant subsidized with about $4.5 billion in state and local tax breaks, grants, worker training, highway improvements, and other giveaways.