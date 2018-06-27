Complete 2018 Summerfest Shuttle Guide

More than 50 bars offers shuttles. Plus MCTS shuttle and freeway flyers.

Milwaukee’s biggest music festival is finally here! Summerfest begins today, June 27th, and runs through July 8th, with tons of new and exciting acts. With thousands of guests crowding streets and parking lots, shuttles can be the most convenient way to get there. Begin the day with a few drinks or some good food at any of these locations before hopping on their shuttle to the Summerfest grounds:

Bay View

The Backyard

2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-751-4087

thebackyardmke.com

The Bottle

1753 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-389-5337

facebook.com/TheBottleMKE/

Shuttle runs daily 3:00 p.m. to close

Dale Z’s On Tour

3585 S. Howell Ave.

414-483-2030

facebook.com/dalezsontour/

District 14

2273 S. Howell Ave.

414-744-0399

https://www.facebook.com/d14beer/

Shuttle begins at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)

Franky’s Newport

939 E. Conway St.

414-486-1768

facebook.com/TheNewportBayView/

Shuttle begins at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.

(Part of the Redbar shuttle)

Frank’s Power Plant

2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-481-9200

frankspowerplant.com

(Part of the Redbar shuttle)

2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.414-294-4400(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)

Redbar

2245 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis

414-212-8470

Shuttle begins weekdays at 4:00 p.m. and noon on weekends. The shuttle has four stops: Redbar, Frank’s Power Plant, Franky’s Newport and Sam’s Tap.

Straight Shots

1503 E. Oklahoma Ave.

414-747-0644

straightshotsbayview.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The Stone

2422 S. Howell Ave.

414-483-3888

thestonemke.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning around 3:00 p.m.

The Tonic Tavern

2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-455-3205

facebook.com/tonictavernmke

(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)



Urban Bay View

2301 S. Logan Ave.

414-509-8732

facebook.com/urbanbayview/

(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)

Downtown

Caffrey’s Pub / Murphy’s Irish Pub

717 N. 16th St.

414-933-9047

murphysirishpub.net/staff/caffreys-pub

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Camp Bar

525 E. Menomonee St.

414-930-9282

campbarmke.com

Shuttle begins at Tosa and Shorewood locations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and drops off at the Third Ward location. Pick ups from that location will be daily at 10:00 p.m., 11:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Wristbands must be purchased for shuttle rides and include three drinks at any Camp Bar.

Cantina Milwaukee

1110 N. Old World 3rd St.

(414) 897-8137

facebook.com/cantinamilwaukee/

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant

425 E. Wells St.

414-278-8586

flannerysmilwaukee.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Harp Irish Pub

113 E. Juneau Ave.

414-289-0700

www.facebook.com/The-Harp-Irish-Pub-1102001463168544/

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 3:00 p.m.

McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill

1135 N. Water St.

414-278-8888

www.mcgillycuddysmilwaukee.com

Shuttle begins weekdays at 5:00 p.m. and noon on weekends.

Mo’s Irish Pub

142 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-272-0721

mosirishpub.com/milwaukee

Shuttle runs daily beginning an hour before Summerfest begins.

Red Rock Saloon

1227 N. Water St.

414-431-0467

redrockmilwaukee.com

(Part of McGillcuddys shuttle)

Trinity Three Irish Pubs

125 E. Juneau Ave.

414-278-7033

trinitythreeirishpubs.com

Ugly’s

1125 N. Old World 3rd St.

414-763-3852

uglysmke.com

Who’s on Third

1007 N. Old World 3rd St.

414-897-8373

whosonthirdmke.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

East Side

Hi Hat Lounge

1701 N. Arlington Pl.

414-225-9330

hihatlounge.com

Weekdays 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Hooligan’s

2017 E. North Ave.

414-273-5230

hooligansmke.com

Jack’s American Pub

1323 E. Brady St.

414-763-2830

jacksamericanpub.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Malone’s on Brady

1329 E. Brady St.

414-763-3209

www.facebook.com/MalonesonBrady/

Nomad World Pub

1401 E. Brady St.

414-224-8111

nomadworldpub.com

Stubby’s Gastrogrub and Beer Bar

2060 N. Humboldt Ave.

414-763-6324

stubbyspubandgrub.com

Shuttle begins at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2:30 on weekends.

(Early closure does not affect shuttle on July 4th)

Vitucci’s

1832 E. North Ave.

414-273-6477

vituccis.com

South Side

Brass Monkey Milwaukee Pub and Grill

700 E. Layton Ave.

414-486-0484

brassmonkeymke.com

Shuttle begins at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m. on weekends.

21+ and must purchase two drinks.

Gingerz Sports Pub and Grill

3915 S. Howell Ave.

414-482-9700

gingerzsportzpub.com

Jerseys Sports Pub and Grill

4024 S. Howell Ave.

414-483-9500

facebook.com/Jerseys-Sports-Pub-Grill-95079126634/

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.



The K Ranch

4840 S. Whitnall Ave.

414-481-1775

kranch.com

Shuttle begins at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the Clock Bar and Grill

4301 S. Howell Ave.

414-744-2383

ontheclockbar.com

Sam’s Tap

3118 S Chase Ave.

414-763-5817

samstapmke.com

(Part of Redbar shuttle)



Spirits

922 Milwaukee Ave.

South Milwaukee

414-762-2005

www.facebook.com/spiritssouthmilwaukee/

Schedule details can be found here.



North Side

McBob’s Pub & Grill

4919 W. North Ave.

414-871-5050

www.mcbobs.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

(Shuttle will not run July 3rd and 4th)

Walker’s Point

Fat Daddy’s

120 W. National Ave.

414-347-0524

fatdaddyball.com/home.php



Fuel Cafe

630 S. 5th st.

414-847-9580

facebook.com/fuelcafemilwaukee/

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

(Part of the 5th street shuttle)

MobCraft Beer

505 S. 5th St.

414-488-2019

facebook.com/mobcraftbeer/

(Part of the 5th street shuttle)

625 S. 5th St.414-800-4529 facebook.com/nomadnacional/

(Part of the 5th street shuttle)

O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill

338 S. 1st St.

414-271-7546

olydias.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at noon.



Sprecher Walker’s Point Tap Room

706 S. 5th St.

414-964-2739

facebook.com/sprechersouth/

(Part of the 5th street shuttle)

Steny’s Tavern and Grill

800 S. 2nd St.

414-672-7139

stenystavern.com/home.php

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 1:00 p.m.

West Side and Wauwatosa

Caffrey’s Pub / Murphy’s Irish Pub

717 N. 16th St.

(414) 933-9047

murphysirishpub.net/staff/caffreys-pub

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Camp Bar

6600 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

414-763-3793

campbarmke.com

Shuttle begins at Tosa and Shorewood locations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Spitfire’s on State

5018 W. State St.

414-777-5060

spitfireswi.com

Shuttle runs daily beginning at 11:00 a.m.

West Allis

O’Connors Perfect Pint

8423 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

414-395-7468

facebook.com/OConnors-Perfect-Pint-108878139589/



Paulie’s Pub and Eatery

8031 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis

414-257-2854

www.facebook.com/Paulies-Pub-and-Eatery-333337506864/

Shuttles run daily beginning at noon.

Two drink minimum to ride.

Brass Monkey

11904 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

414-476-6099

www.brassmonkeymke.com

Greenfield

The Brass Tap

7808 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

414-301-4054

www.brasstapbeerbar.com/greenfield

Shuttles begin weekdays at 3:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon.

MCTS Downtown Shuttle

The Downtown Shuttle goes directly from different spots on Wisconsin Ave. to Summerfest’s North Gate and runs every 15 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Just look for a bus stop marked with the Summerfest smiley face. Prices range from $1.25 to $3. For a more detailed map, see the Milwaukee County Transit System shuttle map.

To get a MCTS M-Card for frequent uses, get it here.

Freeway Flyers

The Milwaukee County Transit System Summerfest Freeway Flyer bus system takes passengers from nine Park-Ride lots to the Summerfest Main Gates. The Freeway Flyers operates on weekdays every 30 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and every 15 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it operates every 15-20 minutes. The Freeway Flyer round-trip fare costs $7 but Pre-Fare tickets can be purchased here for $6.

More specific locations of the Park-Ride lots here.

Park-Ride Lots

College: College Avenue, at I-94 (both lots)

Whitnall/Hales Corners : I-43, east of S. 108th Street

I-43, east of S. 108th Street State Fair Park: I-94, S. 76th and W. Kearney (limited amount of free parking available)

Watertown Plank Road: Watertown Plank Road, west of U.S. Hwy 45

Holt: Holt Avenue, west of I-94

Loomis: Loomis Road, south of Coldspring Road

Brown Deer East: Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

Silver Spring: Port Washington Road, east of I-43 (extra parking on the 3rd floor of Bayshore Town Center structure)

Grafton Target/Home Depot: 60 west of I-43

Summerfest also offers multiple parking lots that are first-come first-serve. Prices depend on the convenience of location. Booking a parking spot in advance here can save guests up to 50 percent. To view all options on how to get there, visit here.

Whether you get to Summerfest on foot, bus or shuttle, we hope to see you all there!