Complete 2018 Summerfest Shuttle Guide
More than 50 bars offers shuttles. Plus MCTS shuttle and freeway flyers.
Milwaukee’s biggest music festival is finally here! Summerfest begins today, June 27th, and runs through July 8th, with tons of new and exciting acts. With thousands of guests crowding streets and parking lots, shuttles can be the most convenient way to get there. Begin the day with a few drinks or some good food at any of these locations before hopping on their shuttle to the Summerfest grounds:
Bay View
The Backyard
2155 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-751-4087
thebackyardmke.com
The Bottle
1753 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-389-5337
facebook.com/TheBottleMKE/
Shuttle runs daily 3:00 p.m. to close
Dale Z’s On Tour
3585 S. Howell Ave.
414-483-2030
facebook.com/dalezsontour/
District 14
2273 S. Howell Ave.
414-744-0399
https://www.facebook.com/d14beer/
Shuttle begins at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.
(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)
Franky’s Newport
939 E. Conway St.
414-486-1768
facebook.com/TheNewportBayView/
Shuttle begins at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends.
(Part of the Redbar shuttle)
Frank’s Power Plant
2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-481-9200
frankspowerplant.com
(Part of the Redbar shuttle)
2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-294-4400
thehighbury.com
(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)
Redbar
2245 E. St. Francis Ave., St. Francis
414-212-8470
Shuttle begins weekdays at 4:00 p.m. and noon on weekends. The shuttle has four stops: Redbar, Frank’s Power Plant, Franky’s Newport and Sam’s Tap.
Straight Shots
1503 E. Oklahoma Ave.
414-747-0644
straightshotsbayview.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The Stone
2422 S. Howell Ave.
414-483-3888
thestonemke.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning around 3:00 p.m.
The Tonic Tavern
2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-455-3205
facebook.com/tonictavernmke
(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)
Urban Bay View
2301 S. Logan Ave.
414-509-8732
facebook.com/urbanbayview/
(Part of the Bay View Shuttle)
Downtown
Caffrey’s Pub / Murphy’s Irish Pub
717 N. 16th St.
414-933-9047
murphysirishpub.net/staff/caffreys-pub
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Camp Bar
525 E. Menomonee St.
414-930-9282
campbarmke.com
Shuttle begins at Tosa and Shorewood locations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and drops off at the Third Ward location. Pick ups from that location will be daily at 10:00 p.m., 11:15 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
Wristbands must be purchased for shuttle rides and include three drinks at any Camp Bar.
Cantina Milwaukee
1110 N. Old World 3rd St.
(414) 897-8137
facebook.com/cantinamilwaukee/
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Flannery’s Bar & Restaurant
425 E. Wells St.
414-278-8586
flannerysmilwaukee.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
Harp Irish Pub
113 E. Juneau Ave.
414-289-0700
www.facebook.com/The-Harp-Irish-Pub-1102001463168544/
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 3:00 p.m.
McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill
1135 N. Water St.
414-278-8888
www.mcgillycuddysmilwaukee.com
Shuttle begins weekdays at 5:00 p.m. and noon on weekends.
Mo’s Irish Pub
142 W. Wisconsin Ave.
414-272-0721
mosirishpub.com/milwaukee
Shuttle runs daily beginning an hour before Summerfest begins.
Red Rock Saloon
1227 N. Water St.
414-431-0467
redrockmilwaukee.com
(Part of McGillcuddys shuttle)
Trinity Three Irish Pubs
125 E. Juneau Ave.
414-278-7033
trinitythreeirishpubs.com
Ugly’s
1125 N. Old World 3rd St.
414-763-3852
uglysmke.com
Who’s on Third
1007 N. Old World 3rd St.
414-897-8373
whosonthirdmke.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
East Side
Hi Hat Lounge
1701 N. Arlington Pl.
414-225-9330
hihatlounge.com
Weekdays 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Hooligan’s
2017 E. North Ave.
414-273-5230
hooligansmke.com
Jack’s American Pub
1323 E. Brady St.
414-763-2830
jacksamericanpub.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Malone’s on Brady
1329 E. Brady St.
414-763-3209
www.facebook.com/MalonesonBrady/
Nomad World Pub
1401 E. Brady St.
414-224-8111
nomadworldpub.com
Stubby’s Gastrogrub and Beer Bar
2060 N. Humboldt Ave.
414-763-6324
stubbyspubandgrub.com
Shuttle begins at 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2:30 on weekends.
(Early closure does not affect shuttle on July 4th)
Vitucci’s
1832 E. North Ave.
414-273-6477
vituccis.com
South Side
Brass Monkey Milwaukee Pub and Grill
700 E. Layton Ave.
414-486-0484
brassmonkeymke.com
Shuttle begins at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m. on weekends.
21+ and must purchase two drinks.
Gingerz Sports Pub and Grill
3915 S. Howell Ave.
414-482-9700
gingerzsportzpub.com
Jerseys Sports Pub and Grill
4024 S. Howell Ave.
414-483-9500
facebook.com/Jerseys-Sports-Pub-Grill-95079126634/
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The K Ranch
4840 S. Whitnall Ave.
414-481-1775
kranch.com
Shuttle begins at 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On the Clock Bar and Grill
4301 S. Howell Ave.
414-744-2383
ontheclockbar.com
Sam’s Tap
3118 S Chase Ave.
414-763-5817
samstapmke.com
(Part of Redbar shuttle)
Spirits
922 Milwaukee Ave.
South Milwaukee
414-762-2005
www.facebook.com/spiritssouthmilwaukee/
Schedule details can be found here.
North Side
McBob’s Pub & Grill
4919 W. North Ave.
414-871-5050
www.mcbobs.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
(Shuttle will not run July 3rd and 4th)
Walker’s Point
Fat Daddy’s
120 W. National Ave.
414-347-0524
fatdaddyball.com/home.php
Fuel Cafe
630 S. 5th st.
414-847-9580
facebook.com/fuelcafemilwaukee/
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
(Part of the 5th street shuttle)
MobCraft Beer
505 S. 5th St.
414-488-2019
facebook.com/mobcraftbeer/
(Part of the 5th street shuttle)
625 S. 5th St.
414-800-4529
facebook.com/nomadnacional/
(Part of the 5th street shuttle)
O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill
338 S. 1st St.
414-271-7546
olydias.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at noon.
Sprecher Walker’s Point Tap Room
706 S. 5th St.
414-964-2739
facebook.com/sprechersouth/
(Part of the 5th street shuttle)
Steny’s Tavern and Grill
800 S. 2nd St.
414-672-7139
stenystavern.com/home.php
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 1:00 p.m.
West Side and Wauwatosa
Caffrey’s Pub / Murphy’s Irish Pub
717 N. 16th St.
(414) 933-9047
murphysirishpub.net/staff/caffreys-pub
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Camp Bar
6600 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
414-763-3793
campbarmke.com
Shuttle begins at Tosa and Shorewood locations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Spitfire’s on State
5018 W. State St.
414-777-5060
spitfireswi.com
Shuttle runs daily beginning at 11:00 a.m.
West Allis
O’Connors Perfect Pint
8423 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
414-395-7468
facebook.com/OConnors-Perfect-Pint-108878139589/
Paulie’s Pub and Eatery
8031 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis
414-257-2854
www.facebook.com/Paulies-Pub-and-Eatery-333337506864/
Shuttles run daily beginning at noon.
Two drink minimum to ride.
Brass Monkey
11904 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
414-476-6099
www.brassmonkeymke.com
Greenfield
The Brass Tap
7808 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield
414-301-4054
www.brasstapbeerbar.com/greenfield
Shuttles begin weekdays at 3:00 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon.
MCTS Downtown Shuttle
The Downtown Shuttle goes directly from different spots on Wisconsin Ave. to Summerfest’s North Gate and runs every 15 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Just look for a bus stop marked with the Summerfest smiley face. Prices range from $1.25 to $3. For a more detailed map, see the Milwaukee County Transit System shuttle map.
To get a MCTS M-Card for frequent uses, get it here.
Freeway Flyers
The Milwaukee County Transit System Summerfest Freeway Flyer bus system takes passengers from nine Park-Ride lots to the Summerfest Main Gates. The Freeway Flyers operates on weekdays every 30 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and every 15 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it operates every 15-20 minutes. The Freeway Flyer round-trip fare costs $7 but Pre-Fare tickets can be purchased here for $6.
More specific locations of the Park-Ride lots here.
Park-Ride Lots
- College: College Avenue, at I-94 (both lots)
- Whitnall/Hales Corners: I-43, east of S. 108th Street
- State Fair Park: I-94, S. 76th and W. Kearney (limited amount of free parking available)
- Watertown Plank Road: Watertown Plank Road, west of U.S. Hwy 45
- Holt: Holt Avenue, west of I-94
- Loomis: Loomis Road, south of Coldspring Road
- Brown Deer East: Brown Deer Road, west of I-43
- Silver Spring: Port Washington Road, east of I-43 (extra parking on the 3rd floor of Bayshore Town Center structure)
- Grafton Target/Home Depot: 60 west of I-43
Summerfest also offers multiple parking lots that are first-come first-serve. Prices depend on the convenience of location. Booking a parking spot in advance here can save guests up to 50 percent. To view all options on how to get there, visit here.
Whether you get to Summerfest on foot, bus or shuttle, we hope to see you all there!
