But pizza chain offering Milwaukee only $5,000 in what some see as a publicity stunt.

Domino’s Pizza will pay Milwaukee $5,000 to fill potholes on city streets, but at least one alderman thinks it’s nothing but a publicity stunt.

“That’s almost a joke,” said Alderman Robert Bauman after reading the title of the file at Wednesday’s meeting of the Public Works Committee. “Fine we’ll accept their $5,000,” said Bauman as he used his power as chair to close the discussion.

The city will get to pick which potholes to fill, and isn’t required to fill them with Domino’s bountiful cheese.

Yes, the pizza company is all about cheese these days. With advice and $12 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture , it added 40 percent more cheese to its pizza in 2009, drastically increasing the fat content, while at the same time the U.S. Department of Agriculture ran an anti-obesity campaign.

According to online reports, terms of the company’s proposal require the specific potholes to be covered with a stencil provided by Domino’s. The international pizza chain is providing 20 cities with $5,000 grants as part of its Paving for Pizza campaign.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Sandra Rusch Walton tells Urban Milwaukee that the funds will go towards the purchase of 50 tons of asphalt. The exact number of potholes filled is highly variable depending on their size, but the asphalt should last approximately a half day. The grant covers the cost of materials, but not labor.

The measure to accept the funds is sponsored by Ald. Cavalier Johnson.

The grant’s acceptance will next go before the full Common Council.

In other pothole news, a particularly large pothole I reported last Friday as part of an article on Milwaukee’s first protected bicycle lanes has been filled according to a city report. I haven’t been able to visually verify its filling yet, but appreciate that it was resolved within two business days — and without any subsidy from any pizza purveyor.

Have a pothole that’s been bothering you? Report it using the city’s online service request system. Who knows, maybe it will end up with a Domino’s logo on it.

Story updated at 4:50 p.m. to include comment from DPW.

