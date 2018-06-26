Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Wrap your head around this: Arlo Guthrie is a Republican. Last week it was Dion, who’s next, Bob Dylan? What does it even mean to be a Republican? Don’t ask your president, he chose that party and pretended to love its worst ideas because he saw a clear path to the White House in a field of less than stellar candidates. He acts like he believes in it, but we all know he only believes in himself. I’ve heard that Arlo explains his new affiliation by claiming the GOP needs a few good men. OK. But then we need a new Arlo Guthrie and I’d like him to be a lot like the one we listen to singing the deeply stirring song his father, Woody Guthrie, wrote, one that really resonates today: “Deportee.”

The plane crash in Los Gatos canyon in January of 1948 took the life of 32 Mexican laborers and 4 Americans. When this tragedy was reported in The New York Times, it did not include the names of the Mexicans, referring to them only as “deportees.” Guthrie’s responded with a poem that gave fictional names to the victims in the chorus. (He must have known it would be a song one day — you don’t see a lot of choruses in poems.) When these words were later put to music by a teacher named Martin Hoffman, he chose to sing them as a waltz, that beautiful rhythm consigned to history. The results were amazing — a grim story over an almost too pretty piece of music. The song was first popularized by Pete Seeger, who knew a good thing when he heard it.

The rest is history, with a who’s who of popular music performing their version. In this particularly sweet one, Hoyt Axton, he of the booming baritone, adds his two cents and two verses to carry it over the line. Hoyt was a good songwriter himself, with songs like “Greenback Dollar” to “Joy To The World” that kept a nice little revenue stream flowing his way. His mother, Mae Axton, may have showed him a trick or two; she was cashing her own sizable checks after writing “Heartbreak Hotel.”

“Deportee” is a song that flows like a river, starting with a startling image of government sponsored waste and the needless trip back and the dangerous return. The two singers deliver it wonderfully. The lyrics:

The crops are all in and the peaches are rotting

The oranges are packed in the creosote dumps

They’re flying you back to the Mexico border

To pay all your money to wade back again

Goodbye to my Juan, goodbye Rosalita

Adios mis amigos, Jesus y Maria

You won’t have a name when you ride the big airplane

All they will call you will be deportees

My father’s own father, he waded that river

They took all the money he made in his life

My brothers and sisters come working the fruit trees

They rode the big trucks till they lay down and die

Goodbye to my Juan, goodbye Rosalita

Adios mis amigos, Jesus y Maria

You won’t have a name when you ride the big airplane

All they will call you will be deportees

The skyplane caught fire over Los Gatos Canyon

A fireball of lightning, and it shook all the hills

Who are these friends that are falling like the dry leaves

The radio tells me they’re just deportees

Goodbye to my Juan, goodbye Rosalita

Adios mis amigos, Jesus y Maria

You won’t have a name when you ride the big airplane

All they will call you will be deportees

© Woody Guthrie/Martin Hoffman

There are at least three more verses you can hear Axton say that’s all he can remember at the end of the song. Woody Guthrie, like Dylan, who was heavily influenced by him, was not what you would call an under-writer. But these three verses tell it all. With the ease of a natural poet, Guthrie puts this indelible image in your mind: “Who are these friends that are falling like the dry leaves? The radio tells me they’re just deportees.” Woody Guthrie spared no one when he looked around, least of all his audience. This is a master’s class in how to marry the news with your art. Its simplicity is deceiving, other aspiring songwriters have torn up a reams of paper in futile attempts to write something this fine.

The images and sounds from Donald Trump’s baby jails are evidence of how little things have changed in this country. It’s disheartening. When children are treated as nothing but bargaining chips it might be time for Arlo to switch back. If he can’t do that, the next one needs to step up.