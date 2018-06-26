Get 10% off at Urban Milwaukee’s Store

Gabrielle Barriere

A new benefit for Urban Milwaukee members: 10% off all items at Milwaukee-themed shop.

By - Jun 26th, 2018 02:58 pm
Urban Milwaukee: The Store

Want another reason to become an Urban Milwaukee member? Now, at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, members will receive a 10 percent discount on all merchandise. That’s right, on top of all of the perks of becoming a member, now you will also be able to get all of your Milwaukee gear at a discounted rate! The Store, a sister business to our online publication, is a Milwaukee-themed gift shop selling t-shirts, hats, photos, books, coffee mugs and other merchandise celebrating the city, from its location on the corner of Milwaukee and Mason.

Milwaukee Home t-shirts? We’ve got ’em. The new Milwaukee flag? It’s in stock as a flag or a hat. Pabst bottles turned into candles? Name your scent. There’s even salvaged Cream City bricks with MKE engraved in them.

What else will you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member?

  • Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff
  • Free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events as they become available through our partners
  • Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings
  • Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly email
  • A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience
  • A better, faster photo browser on the website
  • Providing support that will assure Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait.

The price of all of this is just $9/month for our monthly membership, and now that includes 10% off all of our Urban Milwaukee: The Store merchandise, which also includes Milwaukee-themed candles, paintings, pint glasses, postcards…the list goes on. Sign up today.

Our membership deal is not a paywall, but simply an option for readers who like the idea of becoming Urban Milwaukee insiders who get invited to special, editorial-oriented events. Or who simply want to support a valued publication. Readers who don’t subscribe will continue to view ads that also help support Urban Milwaukee.

So, become a member today and get all of your Milwaukee merch for 10% off from our store on 755 N. Milwaukee St. Join now! If you’re already a member, stop by The Store for some discounted shopping!

Categories: Arts & Entertainment

