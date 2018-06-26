So did Sartori Foods. Both now hurt by Trump tariffs.

Here’s a look at the campaign contributions by Harley-Davidson and Sartori Foods employees to legislative and statewide candidates in Wisconsin.

The iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer recently announced it would be moving some production abroad because the European Union raised tariffs on American-made motorcycles from 6 percent to 31 percent. The increase was in response to earlier tariffs on European steel and aluminum imposed by GOP President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Sartori cheese exports will see tariff increases of 15 percent to 25 percent.

Between January 2010 and December 2017, campaign contributions from Harley-Davidson and Sartori totaled about $69,000, including about $54,250 to Republicans and about $14,775 to Democrats.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker tops the list of Harley and Sartori contribution recipients, accepting about $45,100 between January 2010 and December 2017.

Other top recipients were:

Mary Burke, a former Democratic candidate for governor, about $5,835;

Tom Barrett, a former Democratic candidate for governor, about $5,735;

GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $3,050;

GOP Sen. Van Wanggaard, of Racine, $1,200;

State Senate Democratic Committee, $1,000;

Jon Richards, a former Democratic state senator and lieutenant governor candidate, $1,000.

The companies’ top contributors to legislative and statewide candidates were:

Harley-Davidson attorney Paul J. Jones, of Fox Point, $15,500, all of which went to Walker;

Harley-Davidson attorney Edward Krishok, of Milwaukee, $9,400;

Sartori Foods president James Sartori, of Plymouth, $7,725, of which $3,950 went to Walker.