Harley Gave Generously to Republicans

So did Sartori Foods. Both now hurt by Trump tariffs.

By - Jun 26th, 2018 01:53 pm
Gov. Scott Walker visiting the Harley-Davidson Museum. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at the campaign contributions by Harley-Davidson and Sartori Foods employees to legislative and statewide candidates in Wisconsin.

The iconic Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer recently announced it would be moving some production abroad because the European Union raised tariffs on American-made motorcycles from 6 percent to 31 percent. The increase was in response to earlier tariffs on European steel and aluminum imposed by GOP President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Sartori cheese exports will see tariff increases of 15 percent to 25 percent.

Between January 2010 and December 2017, campaign contributions from Harley-Davidson and Sartori totaled about $69,000, including about $54,250 to Republicans and about $14,775 to Democrats.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker tops the list of Harley and Sartori contribution recipients, accepting about $45,100 between January 2010 and December 2017.

Other top recipients were:

Mary Burke, a former Democratic candidate for governor, about $5,835;

Tom Barrett, a former Democratic candidate for governor, about $5,735;

GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $3,050;

GOP Sen. Van Wanggaard, of Racine, $1,200;

State Senate Democratic Committee, $1,000;

Jon Richards, a former Democratic state senator and lieutenant governor candidate, $1,000.

The companies’ top contributors to legislative and statewide candidates were:

Harley-Davidson attorney Paul J. Jones, of Fox Point, $15,500, all of which went to Walker;

Harley-Davidson attorney Edward Krishok, of Milwaukee, $9,400;

Sartori Foods president James Sartori, of Plymouth, $7,725, of which $3,950 went to Walker.

5 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Harley Gave Generously to Republicans”

  1. TosaCompadre says:
    June 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    I don’t see the concern – how much, for instance, does the WI Realtors Association spread around?

    According to the Wisdc.org – “Between 2012 and 2016, the committee spent nearly $700,000 to support Republican legislative candidates and the 2013 reelection of conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack. “

  2. Bruce Thompson says:
    June 26, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    It’s not so much a concern as an irony. For their contributions to Trump, both companies got a more difficult business climate and H-D got attacked. Seems consistent with what we know about Trump’s business practices.

  3. fightingbobfan says:
    June 27, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Right Bruce. When the hell are people going to learn. It’s like they are waiting for Old Faithful to gush beer.

  4. LS says:
    June 27, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Ha Harley! Got yours for contributing to nasty donnie now didn’t you.

  5. tosacompadre says:
    June 27, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Harley has more significant problems than tariffs. Like decreasing interest by what might have been a next generation of customers. Even lowering the price 10 or 20% wouldn’t make a difference. Am I cynical to suggest H-D is using this as cover to shift blame from their deeper problems? And tariffs benefit some, not others. Others have had their time in the sun and the economy is shfting. A ‘more difficult business climate’ for some, not for others.

    you know there’s always companies that make pothole fill. Milwaukee is a huge market for them! Barrett: a nice guy! Just out of curiosity, why not hold Barrett to the same scrutiny you do Walker? Or actually ask what the hell is going on in City Hall?That would seem to be more UM’s ‘Mission’.

