Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for C.D. Smith Construction as a Project Engineer. I am currently working on the construction site of the new Northwestern Mutual housing tower, 7Seventy7. My role on this project is awesome because I am helping bring a large investment property to the heart of Milwaukee. This project is reshaping the already beautiful skyline of Milwaukee. It is awesome to be able to say I had my hands on this project.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Besides the obvious reasons like cheese, beer and the Packers; I moved to Milwaukee to further my education. I am a Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) alum. I studied Architectural Engineering with an emphasis on Structural Engineering.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Milwaukee gives a small town feel with large metropolitan benefits. I love how there is always something to do and somewhere new to explore. Milwaukee has become home and there really is no place I’d rather be.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee booming with large-scale construction projects, while keeping its historical charm. I am beyond excited to see Milwaukee continue to grow and evolve each and every year and I look forward to having an exciting role in the construction efforts.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

As a former MSOE volleyball player and avid sports spectator, I would create an intercity multi-sports complex. I feel as though the youth of Milwaukee need and deserve a place where they can play any sport of their choice without having to travel to far from their homes.

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub is the best place to go for amazing cheese curds and a good ol’ brandy old fashioned-sweet. The culture there is great and the food options are created and produced in Wisconsin.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Milwaukee summers are filled with so many great traditions that it’s hard to choose just one. However, if I had to pick one thing it would be the wonderful cultural festivals the city offers. As a native of Venezuela, it is great to see so many people of different origins celebrating all that makes them, them.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope for Milwaukee would be to continue to see projects of the same magnitude as the 7Seventy7 project pop up. This will not only help Milwaukee in its continuous desire to grow and evolve but will keep expanding the city’s beautiful skyline.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

There are a ton of 2018 game changers for Milwaukee from a construction standpoint. With a little bias, I feel that the 7Seventy7 Northwestern Mutual housing tower will offer so much to the city of Milwaukee. This development shows that Milwaukee is meeting the ever-growing needs and desires of the people who live and work here.