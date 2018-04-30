"I would love to see more women joining the tech sector in this city."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Northwestern Mutual in the digital workspace and corporate solutions departments. I am a software engineer and a big part of my job is using technology to solve other people’s problems. But I also get a lot of opportunities to use my work in technology to engage the greater Milwaukee community through mentorship programs and STEM events in the area.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for nearly three years now. I initially came here because my husband started medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

There is a huge diversity neighborhoods with unique characteristics. I have really enjoyed exploring all of the different regions of the city. People really seem to care about their communities with lots of cross-community engagement. I have been really impressed with how community leaders work together to try to create a better Milwaukee.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I expect to see a growth in tech companies, especially in the East Town area of the city. NM is making a big push to make Milwaukee a tech hub in the region. I think the city has a lot to offer for companies in that sector, including a great work force from all of the excellent science and tech schools in the area.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Asian Fusion. It’s a fairly new Chinese restaurant on North Ave. As somebody who was born and raised in Shanghai, China, the quality of the food there exceeds some of the food that I grew up loving. It’s especially good if you like spicy food.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I would love to see more women joining the tech sector in this city. Although I believe that sentiment is true across the country, I have been working throughout the Milwaukee area at exciting events promoting women in science and tech. At these events, I have seen so many talented young women who I would love to see joining the work force.