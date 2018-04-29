A new road and design solutions could attract development and 800 new jobs.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The City announced plans this week to build a new road in the Menomonee Valley in order to bring some 40 acres of property onto the market, 10 of which the city owns.

The land is a group of parcels sitting under the I-94 bridge on the north side of the Menomonee River. And this effort would be a speculative move by the city. The plan would mean putting in the infrastructure upfront to entice private development in the form of retail and manufacturing.

Sean Ryan of the Milwaukee Business Journal quotes Rocky Marcoux, the director of city development, as saying that without the road and connections developers would be loathe to come in. But with them the impact could be big. Corey Zetts, the executive director of the Menomonee Valley Partners, is quoted saying the development of the land could yield up to 800 jobs.

Menomonee Valley Partners, the city, and UWM’s School of Architecture and Urban Planning’s Community Design Solutions also released details of design concepts for redevelopment of the the 40 acres in the valley, which Urban Milwaukee published. The many photos and renderings give a good idea of how the valley might change.

Designs:

Unusual New Apartment Building in Third Ward

The Third Ward is getting a new apartment building, and it’s going to act as a shell for a We Energies substation.

That’s right. The development being proposed by Robert Joseph, a developer that has worked on projects in the neighborhood and throughout the East Side, is a seven-story structure with 60 apartment units, retail on the first floor, and a We Energies substation concealed in the very heart of it.

Apparently, We Energies approached Mr. Jordan saying the East Side and nearby area had an increasing need for another substation in the area, as Michael Horne reported for Urban Milwaukee.

The building is planned for the southwest corner of N. Jefferson St. and E. St. Paul Ave. on two parcels that Joseph purchased in July 2017 for more than $800,000, as Jeramey Jannene reported. The building is being designed by Rinka Chung Architecture.

Naming Rights Rumors

Well, Foxconn may be sucking up Lake Michigan water and bulldozing Wisconsin wetlands in the near future, but it won’t be lending its name to the Milwaukee Bucks new arena.

In other non-naming news, Jeramey Jannene reported that Fiserv, a Brookfield-based financial services company will not be naming the new arena either, despite the chatter on online message boards and other signs this might happen.

We’ll all find out soon, it seems, which company will have their name attached to the arena, as Wes Edens, a Bucks co-owner, said contracts are being exchanged with this still mysterious entity.

But for now, as Jannene reports, we know that it’s a local company, that the naming rights likely fetched a hefty price tag, and that it won’t be these companies: Harley-Davidson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Kohl’s, Northwestern Mutual or American Family Insurance.

Or Urban Milwaukee, in case you were wondering.

In Other News:

-The Lowes Building at 5300 W. Hope Ave., which has been vacant for the better part of a decade, might be soon be put to use, as Corri Hess of BizTimes reported.

-Milwaukee Film, the non-profit that runs the annual local film festival, has started to overhaul the Oriental Theatre.

-And Jannene has an updated and nice shots of the incredible progress of The Brewery at the old Pabst Brewing Complex.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.