1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena
Naming rights don’t interest financial tech company, but it may build new headquarters here.
Apr 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plats and Parcels: The Bad News About Bon-Ton
And the good news about the harbor, and The North End.
Apr 22nd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
3. “Night Club” Upsets Some in Bay View
New bar, El Relajo on 7th and Oklahoma, just west of Bay View, causes controversy.
Apr 25th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
4. Plenty of Horne: Huge New Project for Third Ward
Including 60 apartments, balconies, retail, 76 parking spaces and We Energies substation.
Apr 25th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. Friday Photos: The Brewery is Nearly Complete
Abandoned brewery now a vibrant, urban neighborhood.
Apr 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Why Fire-Police Chief Was Axed
FPC botched police chief search and nice guy Mayor Barrett decided to get tough.
Apr 24th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Bridges Cause Mounting Traffic
Bridge openings stop traffic for nearly 4.5 hours on busy days. City mulls policy changes.
Apr 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: More Housing for Third Ward
Developer Robert Joseph plans building on two surface parking lots.
Apr 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dining: Sweet Diner Brings on Chicago Style
Menu and restaurant are big and upscale, but results at Third Ward place were uneven.
Apr 26th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Breaks Ground on Educational Center
Science hall centering on artificial intelligence will be used by all students.
Apr 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Vision unveiled for 40 acres of land in the Menomonee Valley
Design charette concepts revealed for six key sites
Apr 24th, 2018 by Menomonee Valley Partners
2. Bryce Statement on Bryan Steil Entering Race for WI-01
“It’s hard to think of anyone less in touch with the struggles facing working families than a third-generation corporate attorney from a politically-connected family.”
Apr 22nd, 2018 by Randy Bryce
3. Marquette Sets Groundbreaking Date for New PA Facility
University releases additional renderings of 44,000-square-foot building
Apr 23rd, 2018 by Marquette University
4. Grand Opening Announcement
The Tied House opens Monday, May 21 at 4 p.m.
Apr 25th, 2018 by Press Release
5. Mayor Nominates La Keisha Butler to Head Up the Fire and Police Commission
The Mayor’s Office released the following statement regarding the Fire and Police Commission:
Apr 23rd, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett
6. Annual Property Assessments in Milwaukee Show Real Estate Values Are Up Throughout the City
Every category of residential and commercial property saw increases in 2018.
Apr 21st, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett
7. A dangerous ride that must be made safer
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – April 24, 2018
Apr 24th, 2018 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
8. Why Would Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s Wealthy Patron Donate $15,000 to Robin Vos’s Wisconsin Political Operation?
Questions Continue to Mount About Vos Relationship With Rosenberger Amid FBI Investigation
Apr 25th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
9. B-list candidate Bryan Steil announces doomed run for 1st congressional district seat
Democratic candidates are fired up like never before
Apr 22nd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
10. Illinois Billionaire Dick Uihlein, Kevin Nicholson’s Biggest Backer, Named GOP’s Top 2018 Spender
The Illinois-based megadonor has already poured $17.4 million into 10 groups backing Kevin Nicholson’s candidacy.
Apr 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
