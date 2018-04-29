Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 29th, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena

Naming rights don’t interest financial tech company, but it may build new headquarters here.

Apr 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: The Bad News About Bon-Ton

2. Plats and Parcels: The Bad News About Bon-Ton

And the good news about the harbor, and The North End.

Apr 22nd, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

“Night Club” Upsets Some in Bay View

3. “Night Club” Upsets Some in Bay View

New bar, El Relajo on 7th and Oklahoma, just west of Bay View, causes controversy.

Apr 25th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Plenty of Horne: Huge New Project for Third Ward

4. Plenty of Horne: Huge New Project for Third Ward

Including 60 apartments, balconies, retail, 76 parking spaces and We Energies substation.

Apr 25th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Friday Photos: The Brewery is Nearly Complete

5. Friday Photos: The Brewery is Nearly Complete

Abandoned brewery now a vibrant, urban neighborhood.

Apr 27th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Why Fire-Police Chief Was Axed

6. Murphy’s Law: Why Fire-Police Chief Was Axed

FPC botched police chief search and nice guy Mayor Barrett decided to get tough.

Apr 24th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Bridges Cause Mounting Traffic

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Bridges Cause Mounting Traffic

Bridge openings stop traffic for nearly 4.5 hours on busy days. City mulls policy changes.

Apr 25th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: More Housing for Third Ward

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: More Housing for Third Ward

Developer Robert Joseph plans building on two surface parking lots.

Apr 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Sweet Diner Brings on Chicago Style

9. Dining: Sweet Diner Brings on Chicago Style

Menu and restaurant are big and upscale, but results at Third Ward place were uneven.

Apr 26th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Breaks Ground on Educational Center

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: MSOE Breaks Ground on Educational Center

Science hall centering on artificial intelligence will be used by all students.

Apr 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Vision unveiled for 40 acres of land in the Menomonee Valley

1. Vision unveiled for 40 acres of land in the Menomonee Valley

Design charette concepts revealed for six key sites

Apr 24th, 2018 by Menomonee Valley Partners

Bryce Statement on Bryan Steil Entering Race for WI-01

2. Bryce Statement on Bryan Steil Entering Race for WI-01

“It’s hard to think of anyone less in touch with the struggles facing working families than a third-generation corporate attorney from a politically-connected family.”

Apr 22nd, 2018 by Randy Bryce

Marquette Sets Groundbreaking Date for New PA Facility

3. Marquette Sets Groundbreaking Date for New PA Facility

University releases additional renderings of 44,000-square-foot building

Apr 23rd, 2018 by Marquette University

Grand Opening Announcement

4. Grand Opening Announcement

The Tied House opens Monday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

Apr 25th, 2018 by Press Release

Mayor Nominates La Keisha Butler to Head Up the Fire and Police Commission

5. Mayor Nominates La Keisha Butler to Head Up the Fire and Police Commission

The Mayor’s Office released the following statement regarding the Fire and Police Commission:

Apr 23rd, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Annual Property Assessments in Milwaukee Show Real Estate Values Are Up Throughout the City

6. Annual Property Assessments in Milwaukee Show Real Estate Values Are Up Throughout the City

Every category of residential and commercial property saw increases in 2018.

Apr 21st, 2018 by Mayor Tom Barrett

A dangerous ride that must be made safer

7. A dangerous ride that must be made safer

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – April 24, 2018

Apr 24th, 2018 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Why Would Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s Wealthy Patron Donate $15,000 to Robin Vos’s Wisconsin Political Operation?

8. Why Would Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s Wealthy Patron Donate $15,000 to Robin Vos’s Wisconsin Political Operation?

Questions Continue to Mount About Vos Relationship With Rosenberger Amid FBI Investigation

Apr 25th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

B-list candidate Bryan Steil announces doomed run for 1st congressional district seat

9. B-list candidate Bryan Steil announces doomed run for 1st congressional district seat

Democratic candidates are fired up like never before

Apr 22nd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Illinois Billionaire Dick Uihlein, Kevin Nicholson’s Biggest Backer, Named GOP’s Top 2018 Spender

10. Illinois Billionaire Dick Uihlein, Kevin Nicholson’s Biggest Backer, Named GOP’s Top 2018 Spender

The Illinois-based megadonor has already poured $17.4 million into 10 groups backing Kevin Nicholson’s candidacy.

Apr 23rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *