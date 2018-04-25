Whites Just 9% of County Pot Arrests
Blacks are 25% of county residents but were 86% of all marijuana arrests in last two years.
Just 9 percent were white and 4 percent were Hispanic or Latino.
The county’s population is about 66 percent white, 25 percent black, and 9 percent Latino or Hispanic.
WJI was able to identify a total of 95 arrests countywide during 2015 and 2016 that resulted in the single charge of felony second offense marijuana possession. Incurring a second charge of possession of marijuana, no matter how small the amount, is a felony in Wisconsin.
Seventy-six of the county’s 2015 and 2016 arrests occurred in the City of Milwaukee north of I-94, seven occurred in the city south of I-94, and one occurred on I-94.
Eleven total arrests occurred in the suburbs of Cudahy (2), Glendale (3), Greendale (1), Oak Creek (1), South Milwaukee (1), and Wauwatosa (3). The remaining suburbs had no arrests resulting in felony second offense possession charges.
County Supervisor John Weishan is seeking a November advisory referendum on marijuana legalization. The arrest numbers may well be argument in favor – get rid of marijuana prohibitions, and get rid of some elements of biased law enforcement.
2015-16 Felony second offense marijuana possession arrests – Milwaukee, I-94 and north
Key to the maps: Pins represent 2016 arrests; officers represent 2015 arrests. Racial key: brown = African American; red = Hispanic; green / blue = white.
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
2 thoughts on “Court Watch: Whites Just 9% of County Pot Arrests”
Disgusting and totally unacceptable! Cannabis is the #1 cash crop in America. It’s bigger than corn y’all! People have used cannabis for medicinal and culinary purposes for thousands of years, it’s not going away! Hey State of Wisconsin! Newsflash! You can’t arrest your way out of this! It’s much wiser to end this racist relic of Prohibition for good. 64% of Wisconsinites want full legalization for Respinsible Adult Use and over 90% want the stare to have a medical cannabis program like Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and dozens of other states have had for years or as is the case for my home state of Washington decades now! Republicans like Walker must be voted out of office in November so we can move FORWARD again.
Americans love ganja! For good reason! It is the healing of the nations, the tree of life for millions of good, loving, caring, hard working Americans. We must end this National Disaster that has been cannabis prohibition and get rid of these racist Jim Crow style laws that underpin it. The only way we can do that in Wisconsib is by DUMPING SCOTT WALKER and ALL republicans in November! Get out and vote these charlatans and bums out! Republicans have been standing in the way of reform for decades. It’s so sad and wrong that Wisconsin hasn’t even decriminalized yet much less that the state has no medical cannabis program. What a regressive backwater Career Politician Scott Walker has made this place. Now while legalization spreads all across North America, Wisconsin still has some of those regressive, draconian cannabis laws in the entire country! A felony for small time possession, that is F#!&$ing crazy!! Felony convictions ruin lives, cannabis does not! Scott Walker and republicans have ruined the state. Now legalization is spreading like wildfire everywhere else except in Walker’s Wisconsin where lives are ruined daily because of this old, unwanted racist prohibition, all while all the fat, old, wrinkly white republican downpressers drink their big champagne, smoke their cigars, chug their vile rot-gut liquor and laugh… So my friends on the West Coast get to become multi-millionaires in the cannabis industry but people here get felony convictions for having a bag of ganja? WTF? Wisconsin?! That’s so stupid! I have the farm land. I have a tractor. Yet the land lies fallow and the tractor sits idle, all while all the farms around me go bankrupt and disappear, and as the young people continue to flee northern Wisconsin in droves as poverty, unemployment and hopelessness spread across the northland. We must change Wisconsin! A felony conviction ruins people’s lives, cannabis does not! We need people to stay in Wisconsin. We need capital investment and jobs and businesses! We need roads fixed and schools funded. We need to respect people’s basic civil rights and their freedom and liberty. What we don’t need is utterly failed, racist, old timey drug war dinosaur cannabis prohibition laws! They don’t work! Prohibition has been far more deleterious to society than cannabis itself ever has been or ever will be. In fact, far from deleterious this is a life saving, beautiful healing herb for millions of Americans including our veterans, cancer patients, those suffering with a host of awful maladies, from epilepsy to MS. Enough lives have been ruined by Prohibition. Let’s embrace the free market not the black market anymore in Wisconsin. Write and call your representatives and tell them to Legalize, tax and regulate cannabis. Then in November get out and vote. We must Dump Career Politician and fulltime Prohibitionist Scott Walker and every other lying Prohibitionist Republican!!
Dump Walker
Legalize it!
https://youtu.be/6cIePqdz03A
It is not explain well in this article if the subjects were arrested solely on marijuana charges or other acts of criminality. How much was the quantity in considering arrest?