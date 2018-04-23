Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Gallery Night & Day has been a long-standing staple of Milwaukee (It’s been going on for over 30 years according to the website!), and it returned once again for April. More than 47 galleries had works on display throughout the Milwaukee area with most of them concentrated in the Historic Third Ward. From the Civil War era-inspired works of Tom Redman to the breathtaking urban landscapes of Hal Koenig, there was plenty of great art to see.

Many unique stories could be found throughout the galleries. Thomas Shea paints the giraffes found at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas. His daughter Molly Shea, who tends to the giraffes at the nature preserve, sends him photos that he then recreates in paintings. Some of the proceeds from the paintings go towards the center.

Works of art from the Alzheimer’s Association’s Memories in the Making program line the wall of the sixth floor of the Marshall Building. The program has individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia drawing with watercolor to facilitate communication, social connection and confidence. Program coordinator Nancy Armitage said that people of all skill levels can join. Each painting includes a statement telling the stories of the artist. Helen M. Degner, 84, was a nurse who volunteered at libraries where she transcribed books for the visually impaired. Sandy Schlag, 75, has been an artist since high school and even has a website where you can buy her paintings.

Check out some of the great works from the galleries in our photos.

Photo Gallery