Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am the Corporate Communications Specialist at La Macchia Enterprises (LME). In my role, I support the communications, wellness and give back programs – all of which make LME an engaging, unique, fun, awesome and amazing place to work! I love developing communication campaigns for our intranet, coordinating volunteer opportunities for team members and contributing new ideas to promote well-being through our LME365 wellness program. My role constantly challenges me to work hard and think creatively while living up to our core values of “Be Unique. Embrace Change. Ask. Live End-to-End. Get Your Hands Dirty. Be Well, Work Well, Live Well.”

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for almost 10 years after moving here to go to school at Marquette University. I fell in love with Milwaukee when I first drove in on 94-E/43-N and simply never left. I have established a home for myself in Milwaukee, making it feel like a small town with close connections while having the amenities of a big city.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

There is nothing like Milwaukee in warm weather. I love how every Milwaukeean takes full advantage of a nice, sunny day during any season of the year! There is always so much to do and places to go in Milwaukee; I am never concerned about being bored in this city.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Festive. We are passionately festive.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

There are too many fantastic restaurants in Milwaukee, it is impossible to just choose one. Anywhere with nice, outdoor seating space available, serving a robust beer list and a delicious, giant soft pretzel tops my list of favorite restaurants in Milwaukee.

Music in the parks across the city almost every night of summer. My favorite Milwaukee tradition is to try and go to as many outdoor concerts as I can. Jazz in the Park has such great energy. Skylight Music has the music and one of the best views of Milwaukee. Chill on the Hill has the warm, familial environment with local vendors. These are just a few of the concert series, but every one in Milwaukee features amazing local musical talent, like my favorite reggae band, King Solomon, making the tradition a wonderfully fun experience for everyone.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

“My ideal Milwaukee weekend would likely start at a Friday night fish fry at Lakefront Brewery with friends followed by a game of darts at Wolski’s. I would definitely lose and be ridiculed for my abysmal dart board skills, but that’s part of the fun. On Saturdays, my favorite things include going to the South Shore Farmers Market in the morning, walking along the Oak Leaf Trail and meeting friends at a nearby biergarten. Ideally, my weekend in Milwaukee would also include attending a street festival in one of the neighborhoods where I could hear great music and entertainment after getting my face painted by a local artist.

My favorite weekends occur when I attend events in the Milwaukee community and enjoy the local scenery and establishments.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

Bay View and I love everything about Bay View. After retiring from the East Side and moving to a different neighborhood, I find myself rediscovering areas of Milwaukee and going to new, amazing places. It is such a fun area full of passionate and artistic locals who also love Milwaukee.