Led by Diane Hendricks (GOP) and Chris Abele (Democrat); who are the other 98?

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has compiled a list of the top 50 donors to Democratic state candidates in Wisconsin and the top 50 donors to Republican state candidates from 2008-2017 along with each party’s respective legislative campaign committees.

These are individual donors. Contributions from PACs and other political committees are not included. Contributions for family members reporting a shared address are totaled together.

Top 50 Contributors to Democratic Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017

Contributors City Occupation/Business Total Abele, Chris & Miriam Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee County Executive $389,728.00 Uihlein, Lynde Milwaukee, WI Brico Fund $288,200.00 Kagan, Steve, Gayle, Melissa, Stephanie, & Thomas Appleton, WI Kagen Allergy Clinic $118,830.75 Abert, Grant Madison, WI Kailo Fund $110,860.00 Kelly, Terence & Mary Madison, WI Venture Management LLC $97,580.00 Bakken, Mark & Margaret Merrick Madison, WI HealthX Ventures $96,883.33 Thomsen, Mark & Grace Milwaukee, WI Gingras, Cates & Wachs $89,444.29 Katz, Donald & Rebecca Madison, WI Katz Family Office LLC $88,800.00 Faulkner, Judith & Gordon Madison, WI Epic Systems/Access Community Health Center $84,500.00 Sensenbrenner, Joe & Mary Ellen Madison, WI Center for Resilient Cities $84,420.00 Walsh, David & Nancy Madison, WI Foley & Lardner $78,250.00 Layden, Donald & Mary Milwaukee, WI Quarles & Brady $77,650.00 Coburn, James & Virgina Whitewater, WI Coburn Co Inc $74,370.00 Bader, Dan & Linda Milwaukee, WI Helen Bader Foundation $66,600.00 Miller, John & Katherine Kohler, WI Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired $65,877.77 Snyder, Beryl, Brian, Jay, Lavinia New York, NY HBJ Investments/Aurora Libris $65,000.00 Habush, Robert & Mimi Milwaukee, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier $64,050.00 Goyke, Gary Madison, WI Goyke & Associates $60,236.38 Tyre, Scott P Middleton, WI Capitol Navigators Inc $60,143.96 Sollinger, Hans & Mary Lang Madison, WI UW Health $56,504.17 Weinstein, Frances Madison, WI General Beverage $56,305.00 Abdoo, Richard & Joan Milwaukee, WI RA Abdoo & Co $54,250.00 Rottier, Dan & Frankie Madison, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier/Professional Reporters Ltd $53,700.00 Clifford, Linda & Keith Madison, WI Linda Clifford Law Office/Clifford & Raihala $53,325.00 Brogan, John & Gisela Green Bay, WI Bank of Kaukauna $52,600.00 Sobczak, Leonard Milwaukee, WI Eastmore Real Estate $50,343.20 Bremer Muggli, Christine & Paul Muggli Wausau, WI Bremer & Trollop $50,254.17 Mehiel, Dennis & Karen White Plains, NY Four M Corp $50,000.00 Morgridge, John & Tashia Portola Valley, CA Stanford University $50,000.00 Miller, John W Cedarburg, WI Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired $49,850.00 Gruber, David & Nancy Milwaukee, WI Gruber Law Offices $47,250.00 Minkoff, Joel Madison, WI General Beverage $47,005.00 Bradbury, Philip & Helen Madison, WI Melli Law/Stone House Development $46,550.00 Kessler, Fred Milwaukee, WI Legislator $46,172.00 McIntosh, Forbes Madison, WI Government Policy Solutions $44,439.34 Rottier, Nancy Madison, WI Wisconsin Supreme Court $44,261.94 Kohl, Herb Milwaukee, WI US Senator, Retired $44,234.88 Waterman, Jack & Mary Wisconsin Dells, WI Waterman Waterpark Consulting $44,200.00 Cullen, Tim, Barbara & Katherine Janesville, WI Legislator $43,366.00 Joseph, Leon & Bonnie Bockl Milwaukee, WI Reilly-Joseph Co/Chalet at the River $43,299.00 Frantz, John & Mary Madison, WI Physician $43,289.00 Conroy, Kevin & Sheila Madison, WI Exact Sciences Corp/Attorney $42,318.18 Mamalakis, Emmanuel & Kim Fox Point, WI SXP Analytics $41,000.00 Dunphy, Patrick & Virginia Brookfield, WI Cannon & Dunphy $40,550.00 Burns, Tim Middleton, WI Perkins Coie $39,966.31 Fortis, Lou Milwaukee, WI Shepherd Express $39,750.00 Jansen, James Madison, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier $38,725.00 Carey, Dan & Deborah New Glarus, WI New Glarus Brewing Co $38,710.00 Doane, Russell & Nancy Menomonie, WI Chippewa Valley Bean Co $38,350.00 Wachs, Dana Eau Claire, WI Legislator $38,024.69

Top 50 Contributors to Republican Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017