Meet the State’s Top 100 Political Donors

Led by Diane Hendricks (GOP) and Chris Abele (Democrat); who are the other 98?

American Cash by Psychonaught. Photo of money

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has compiled a list of the top 50 donors to Democratic state candidates in Wisconsin and the top 50 donors to Republican state candidates from 2008-2017 along with each party’s respective legislative campaign committees.

These are individual donors. Contributions from PACs and other political committees are not included. Contributions for family members reporting a shared address are totaled together.

Top 50 Contributors to Democratic Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017

Contributors City Occupation/Business Total
Abele, Chris & Miriam Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee County Executive $389,728.00
Uihlein, Lynde Milwaukee, WI Brico Fund $288,200.00
Kagan, Steve, Gayle, Melissa, Stephanie, & Thomas Appleton, WI Kagen Allergy Clinic $118,830.75
Abert, Grant Madison, WI Kailo Fund $110,860.00
Kelly, Terence & Mary Madison, WI Venture Management LLC $97,580.00
Bakken, Mark & Margaret Merrick Madison, WI HealthX Ventures $96,883.33
Thomsen, Mark & Grace Milwaukee, WI Gingras, Cates & Wachs $89,444.29
Katz, Donald & Rebecca Madison, WI Katz Family Office LLC $88,800.00
Faulkner, Judith & Gordon Madison, WI Epic Systems/Access Community Health Center $84,500.00
Sensenbrenner, Joe & Mary Ellen Madison, WI Center for Resilient Cities $84,420.00
Walsh, David & Nancy Madison, WI Foley & Lardner $78,250.00
Layden, Donald & Mary Milwaukee, WI Quarles & Brady $77,650.00
Coburn, James & Virgina Whitewater, WI Coburn Co Inc $74,370.00
Bader, Dan & Linda Milwaukee, WI Helen Bader Foundation $66,600.00
Miller, John & Katherine Kohler, WI Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired $65,877.77
Snyder, Beryl, Brian, Jay, Lavinia New York, NY HBJ Investments/Aurora Libris $65,000.00
Habush, Robert & Mimi Milwaukee, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier $64,050.00
Goyke, Gary Madison, WI Goyke & Associates $60,236.38
Tyre, Scott P Middleton, WI Capitol Navigators Inc $60,143.96
Sollinger, Hans & Mary Lang Madison, WI UW Health $56,504.17
Weinstein, Frances Madison, WI General Beverage $56,305.00
Abdoo, Richard & Joan Milwaukee, WI RA Abdoo & Co $54,250.00
Rottier, Dan & Frankie Madison, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier/Professional Reporters Ltd $53,700.00
Clifford, Linda & Keith Madison, WI Linda Clifford Law Office/Clifford & Raihala $53,325.00
Brogan, John & Gisela Green Bay, WI Bank of Kaukauna $52,600.00
Sobczak, Leonard Milwaukee, WI Eastmore Real Estate $50,343.20
Bremer Muggli, Christine & Paul Muggli Wausau, WI Bremer & Trollop $50,254.17
Mehiel, Dennis & Karen White Plains, NY Four M Corp $50,000.00
Morgridge, John & Tashia Portola Valley, CA Stanford University $50,000.00
Miller, John W Cedarburg, WI Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired $49,850.00
Gruber, David & Nancy Milwaukee, WI Gruber Law Offices $47,250.00
Minkoff, Joel Madison, WI General Beverage $47,005.00
Bradbury, Philip & Helen Madison, WI Melli Law/Stone House Development $46,550.00
Kessler, Fred Milwaukee, WI Legislator $46,172.00
McIntosh, Forbes Madison, WI Government Policy Solutions $44,439.34
Rottier, Nancy Madison, WI Wisconsin Supreme Court $44,261.94
Kohl, Herb Milwaukee, WI US Senator, Retired $44,234.88
Waterman, Jack & Mary Wisconsin Dells, WI Waterman Waterpark Consulting $44,200.00
Cullen, Tim, Barbara & Katherine Janesville, WI Legislator $43,366.00
Joseph, Leon & Bonnie Bockl Milwaukee, WI Reilly-Joseph Co/Chalet at the River $43,299.00
Frantz, John & Mary Madison, WI Physician $43,289.00
Conroy, Kevin & Sheila Madison, WI Exact Sciences Corp/Attorney $42,318.18
Mamalakis, Emmanuel & Kim Fox Point, WI SXP Analytics $41,000.00
Dunphy, Patrick & Virginia Brookfield, WI Cannon & Dunphy $40,550.00
Burns, Tim Middleton, WI Perkins Coie $39,966.31
Fortis, Lou Milwaukee, WI Shepherd Express $39,750.00
Jansen, James Madison, WI Habush, Habush & Rottier $38,725.00
Carey, Dan & Deborah New Glarus, WI New Glarus Brewing Co $38,710.00
Doane, Russell & Nancy Menomonie, WI Chippewa Valley Bean Co $38,350.00
Wachs, Dana Eau Claire, WI Legislator $38,024.69

 

Top 50 Contributors to Republican Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017

Contributors Residence Occupation/Business Total
Hendricks, Diane Afton, WI ABC Supply Co $604,500.00
Perry, Bob & Doylene Houston, TX Perry Homes $500,000.00
Uihlein, Richard & Elizabeth Lake Forest, IL Uline Shipping Supplies $395,150.00
Kern, Robert & Patricia Waukesha, WI Generac Corp $292,990.00
Fabick, Jere & Renee Milwaukee, WI Fabco Equipment Inc $288,000.00
Humphreys, David C Joplin, MO TAMKO Building Products $280,000.00
DeVos, Richard M & Helen Grand Rapids, MI Alticor $271,000.00
Adelson, Sheldon & Miriam Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Sands/Adelson Clinic $270,000.00
Atkins, Sarah Arlington, VA TAMKO Building Products $260,000.00
Herzog, Stanley St Joseph, MO Herzog Contracting Corp $260,000.00
Kellner, Ted & Mary Milwaukee, WI Fiduciary Management/Kelben Foundation Inc $252,255.83
Couri, Gerald & Judith Waukesha, WI Couri Insurance Agency $210,155.50
Mckeithan, Daniel “Jack” & Patricia Milwaukee, WI Tamarack Petroleum Co $200,850.00
Ziegler, Stephen & Heather Oconomowoc, WI Inpro Corp $162,450.00
Friess, Foster & Lynette Jackson, WY Friess Associates Inc $162,200.00
Shannon, Mike & Mary Sue Denver, CO KSL Capital Partners $160,000.00
Gentine, Louis & Michele Elkhart Lake, WI Sargento Inc $158,500.00
Young, Fred Jr & Sandra Racine, WI Retired $147,641.00
Burke, John & Kathryn Milwaukee, WI Burke Properties $147,300.00
Kuester, Dennis & Sandra Naples, FL M&I Bank, Retired $147,000.00
Nelson, Grant & Carol Prescott, WI Retired $145,000.00
Ryan, Patrick G & Shirley Winnetka, IL Ryan Specialty Group $145,000.00
Reiman, Roy & Roberta Pewaukee, WI Hexagon Investments $144,125.00
Pieper, Richard Sr & Suzanne Mequon, WI Pieper Electric $143,560.00
Wilkey, Richard & Susan Hartland, WI Fisher Barton Inc $143,500.00
Zietlow, Donald & LaVonne Onalaska, WI Kwik Trip $142,814.70
Roberts, Richard, Batsheva, Rivka & Dvorah Lakewood, NJ Mutual Pharmaceutical Co Inc $140,000.00
Schierl, Paul & Carol Green Bay, WI Cornerstone Foundation of NE Wisconsin $135,200.00
Barry, William & Suzanne Brookfield, WI Speed Systems Inc $132,350.00
Bryant, Anthony & Andrea Waukesha, WI Century Fence Co $129,830.00
Hertog, Roger & Susan New York, NY Retired $125,000.00
Schuette, Thomas & Connie Riiser Wausau, WI Wausau Homes $124,950.00
Michels, Timothy & Barbara Hartland, WI Michels Corp $124,150.00
Kohler, Mary & Terry Kohler Sheboygan, WI Windway Capital $122,679.05
Kubly, Michael, Billie & Sarah Milwaukee, WI Charles E Kubly Foundation $120,650.00
Michels, Patrick & Mary Sue Brownsville, WI Michels Corp/Rob’s Riverwood Salon & Spa $120,350.00
Kovner, Bruce & Suzie New York, NY Caxton Alternative Management LP $120,000.00
Stephens, Warren Little Rock, AR Stephens Inc $120,000.00
DuBois, Charles & Leslie Oconomowoc, WI Standard Process Laboratories $111,750.00
Kasten, G Frederick F Jr & Susan Vero Beach, FL Retired $111,750.00
Nicholas, Albert & Nancy Chenequa, WI Nicholas Company Inc $111,650.00
Ricketts, Joe Bondurant, WY Ameritrade $110,171.00
Bacon, Louis M New York, NY Moore Capital Management $110,000.00
Childs, John W Waltham, MA JW Childs Associates $110,000.00
Nau, John L & Barbara Houston, TX Silver Eagle Distributors LP $110,000.00
Weber, Donald, Roxanne & Nicholas La Crosse, WI Logistics Health Inc (LHI) $109,812.05
Callan, James & Judith Fox Point, WI James Callan Inc $109,450.00
Kress, Don & Carol Green Bay, WI Green Bay Packaging, Retired $107,600.00
Hanley, William & Alice Palm Beach, FL Lexington Management Group $105,000.00
Harris, R Jeffery & Cynthia Brookfield, WI Attorney $103,868.61
