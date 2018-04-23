Meet the State’s Top 100 Political Donors
Led by Diane Hendricks (GOP) and Chris Abele (Democrat); who are the other 98?
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has compiled a list of the top 50 donors to Democratic state candidates in Wisconsin and the top 50 donors to Republican state candidates from 2008-2017 along with each party’s respective legislative campaign committees.
These are individual donors. Contributions from PACs and other political committees are not included. Contributions for family members reporting a shared address are totaled together.
Top 50 Contributors to Democratic Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017
|Contributors
|City
|Occupation/Business
|Total
|Abele, Chris & Miriam
|Milwaukee, WI
|Milwaukee County Executive
|$389,728.00
|Uihlein, Lynde
|Milwaukee, WI
|Brico Fund
|$288,200.00
|Kagan, Steve, Gayle, Melissa, Stephanie, & Thomas
|Appleton, WI
|Kagen Allergy Clinic
|$118,830.75
|Abert, Grant
|Madison, WI
|Kailo Fund
|$110,860.00
|Kelly, Terence & Mary
|Madison, WI
|Venture Management LLC
|$97,580.00
|Bakken, Mark & Margaret Merrick
|Madison, WI
|HealthX Ventures
|$96,883.33
|Thomsen, Mark & Grace
|Milwaukee, WI
|Gingras, Cates & Wachs
|$89,444.29
|Katz, Donald & Rebecca
|Madison, WI
|Katz Family Office LLC
|$88,800.00
|Faulkner, Judith & Gordon
|Madison, WI
|Epic Systems/Access Community Health Center
|$84,500.00
|Sensenbrenner, Joe & Mary Ellen
|Madison, WI
|Center for Resilient Cities
|$84,420.00
|Walsh, David & Nancy
|Madison, WI
|Foley & Lardner
|$78,250.00
|Layden, Donald & Mary
|Milwaukee, WI
|Quarles & Brady
|$77,650.00
|Coburn, James & Virgina
|Whitewater, WI
|Coburn Co Inc
|$74,370.00
|Bader, Dan & Linda
|Milwaukee, WI
|Helen Bader Foundation
|$66,600.00
|Miller, John & Katherine
|Kohler, WI
|Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired
|$65,877.77
|Snyder, Beryl, Brian, Jay, Lavinia
|New York, NY
|HBJ Investments/Aurora Libris
|$65,000.00
|Habush, Robert & Mimi
|Milwaukee, WI
|Habush, Habush & Rottier
|$64,050.00
|Goyke, Gary
|Madison, WI
|Goyke & Associates
|$60,236.38
|Tyre, Scott P
|Middleton, WI
|Capitol Navigators Inc
|$60,143.96
|Sollinger, Hans & Mary Lang
|Madison, WI
|UW Health
|$56,504.17
|Weinstein, Frances
|Madison, WI
|General Beverage
|$56,305.00
|Abdoo, Richard & Joan
|Milwaukee, WI
|RA Abdoo & Co
|$54,250.00
|Rottier, Dan & Frankie
|Madison, WI
|Habush, Habush & Rottier/Professional Reporters Ltd
|$53,700.00
|Clifford, Linda & Keith
|Madison, WI
|Linda Clifford Law Office/Clifford & Raihala
|$53,325.00
|Brogan, John & Gisela
|Green Bay, WI
|Bank of Kaukauna
|$52,600.00
|Sobczak, Leonard
|Milwaukee, WI
|Eastmore Real Estate
|$50,343.20
|Bremer Muggli, Christine & Paul Muggli
|Wausau, WI
|Bremer & Trollop
|$50,254.17
|Mehiel, Dennis & Karen
|White Plains, NY
|Four M Corp
|$50,000.00
|Morgridge, John & Tashia
|Portola Valley, CA
|Stanford University
|$50,000.00
|Miller, John W
|Cedarburg, WI
|Miller St Nazianz Inc, Retired
|$49,850.00
|Gruber, David & Nancy
|Milwaukee, WI
|Gruber Law Offices
|$47,250.00
|Minkoff, Joel
|Madison, WI
|General Beverage
|$47,005.00
|Bradbury, Philip & Helen
|Madison, WI
|Melli Law/Stone House Development
|$46,550.00
|Kessler, Fred
|Milwaukee, WI
|Legislator
|$46,172.00
|McIntosh, Forbes
|Madison, WI
|Government Policy Solutions
|$44,439.34
|Rottier, Nancy
|Madison, WI
|Wisconsin Supreme Court
|$44,261.94
|Kohl, Herb
|Milwaukee, WI
|US Senator, Retired
|$44,234.88
|Waterman, Jack & Mary
|Wisconsin Dells, WI
|Waterman Waterpark Consulting
|$44,200.00
|Cullen, Tim, Barbara & Katherine
|Janesville, WI
|Legislator
|$43,366.00
|Joseph, Leon & Bonnie Bockl
|Milwaukee, WI
|Reilly-Joseph Co/Chalet at the River
|$43,299.00
|Frantz, John & Mary
|Madison, WI
|Physician
|$43,289.00
|Conroy, Kevin & Sheila
|Madison, WI
|Exact Sciences Corp/Attorney
|$42,318.18
|Mamalakis, Emmanuel & Kim
|Fox Point, WI
|SXP Analytics
|$41,000.00
|Dunphy, Patrick & Virginia
|Brookfield, WI
|Cannon & Dunphy
|$40,550.00
|Burns, Tim
|Middleton, WI
|Perkins Coie
|$39,966.31
|Fortis, Lou
|Milwaukee, WI
|Shepherd Express
|$39,750.00
|Jansen, James
|Madison, WI
|Habush, Habush & Rottier
|$38,725.00
|Carey, Dan & Deborah
|New Glarus, WI
|New Glarus Brewing Co
|$38,710.00
|Doane, Russell & Nancy
|Menomonie, WI
|Chippewa Valley Bean Co
|$38,350.00
|Wachs, Dana
|Eau Claire, WI
|Legislator
|$38,024.69
Top 50 Contributors to Republican Candidates and Legislative Campaign Committees 1/1/2008-12/31/2017
|Contributors
|Residence
|Occupation/Business
|Total
|Hendricks, Diane
|Afton, WI
|ABC Supply Co
|$604,500.00
|Perry, Bob & Doylene
|Houston, TX
|Perry Homes
|$500,000.00
|Uihlein, Richard & Elizabeth
|Lake Forest, IL
|Uline Shipping Supplies
|$395,150.00
|Kern, Robert & Patricia
|Waukesha, WI
|Generac Corp
|$292,990.00
|Fabick, Jere & Renee
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fabco Equipment Inc
|$288,000.00
|Humphreys, David C
|Joplin, MO
|TAMKO Building Products
|$280,000.00
|DeVos, Richard M & Helen
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Alticor
|$271,000.00
|Adelson, Sheldon & Miriam
|Las Vegas, NV
|Las Vegas Sands/Adelson Clinic
|$270,000.00
|Atkins, Sarah
|Arlington, VA
|TAMKO Building Products
|$260,000.00
|Herzog, Stanley
|St Joseph, MO
|Herzog Contracting Corp
|$260,000.00
|Kellner, Ted & Mary
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiduciary Management/Kelben Foundation Inc
|$252,255.83
|Couri, Gerald & Judith
|Waukesha, WI
|Couri Insurance Agency
|$210,155.50
|Mckeithan, Daniel “Jack” & Patricia
|Milwaukee, WI
|Tamarack Petroleum Co
|$200,850.00
|Ziegler, Stephen & Heather
|Oconomowoc, WI
|Inpro Corp
|$162,450.00
|Friess, Foster & Lynette
|Jackson, WY
|Friess Associates Inc
|$162,200.00
|Shannon, Mike & Mary Sue
|Denver, CO
|KSL Capital Partners
|$160,000.00
|Gentine, Louis & Michele
|Elkhart Lake, WI
|Sargento Inc
|$158,500.00
|Young, Fred Jr & Sandra
|Racine, WI
|Retired
|$147,641.00
|Burke, John & Kathryn
|Milwaukee, WI
|Burke Properties
|$147,300.00
|Kuester, Dennis & Sandra
|Naples, FL
|M&I Bank, Retired
|$147,000.00
|Nelson, Grant & Carol
|Prescott, WI
|Retired
|$145,000.00
|Ryan, Patrick G & Shirley
|Winnetka, IL
|Ryan Specialty Group
|$145,000.00
|Reiman, Roy & Roberta
|Pewaukee, WI
|Hexagon Investments
|$144,125.00
|Pieper, Richard Sr & Suzanne
|Mequon, WI
|Pieper Electric
|$143,560.00
|Wilkey, Richard & Susan
|Hartland, WI
|Fisher Barton Inc
|$143,500.00
|Zietlow, Donald & LaVonne
|Onalaska, WI
|Kwik Trip
|$142,814.70
|Roberts, Richard, Batsheva, Rivka & Dvorah
|Lakewood, NJ
|Mutual Pharmaceutical Co Inc
|$140,000.00
|Schierl, Paul & Carol
|Green Bay, WI
|Cornerstone Foundation of NE Wisconsin
|$135,200.00
|Barry, William & Suzanne
|Brookfield, WI
|Speed Systems Inc
|$132,350.00
|Bryant, Anthony & Andrea
|Waukesha, WI
|Century Fence Co
|$129,830.00
|Hertog, Roger & Susan
|New York, NY
|Retired
|$125,000.00
|Schuette, Thomas & Connie Riiser
|Wausau, WI
|Wausau Homes
|$124,950.00
|Michels, Timothy & Barbara
|Hartland, WI
|Michels Corp
|$124,150.00
|Kohler, Mary & Terry Kohler
|Sheboygan, WI
|Windway Capital
|$122,679.05
|Kubly, Michael, Billie & Sarah
|Milwaukee, WI
|Charles E Kubly Foundation
|$120,650.00
|Michels, Patrick & Mary Sue
|Brownsville, WI
|Michels Corp/Rob’s Riverwood Salon & Spa
|$120,350.00
|Kovner, Bruce & Suzie
|New York, NY
|Caxton Alternative Management LP
|$120,000.00
|Stephens, Warren
|Little Rock, AR
|Stephens Inc
|$120,000.00
|DuBois, Charles & Leslie
|Oconomowoc, WI
|Standard Process Laboratories
|$111,750.00
|Kasten, G Frederick F Jr & Susan
|Vero Beach, FL
|Retired
|$111,750.00
|Nicholas, Albert & Nancy
|Chenequa, WI
|Nicholas Company Inc
|$111,650.00
|Ricketts, Joe
|Bondurant, WY
|Ameritrade
|$110,171.00
|Bacon, Louis M
|New York, NY
|Moore Capital Management
|$110,000.00
|Childs, John W
|Waltham, MA
|JW Childs Associates
|$110,000.00
|Nau, John L & Barbara
|Houston, TX
|Silver Eagle Distributors LP
|$110,000.00
|Weber, Donald, Roxanne & Nicholas
|La Crosse, WI
|Logistics Health Inc (LHI)
|$109,812.05
|Callan, James & Judith
|Fox Point, WI
|James Callan Inc
|$109,450.00
|Kress, Don & Carol
|Green Bay, WI
|Green Bay Packaging, Retired
|$107,600.00
|Hanley, William & Alice
|Palm Beach, FL
|Lexington Management Group
|$105,000.00
|Harris, R Jeffery & Cynthia
|Brookfield, WI
|Attorney
|$103,868.61
