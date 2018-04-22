Urban Milwaukee
Apr 22nd, 2018
Murphy’s Law: The Full File on Foxconn

City report on Foxconn’s history is eye opening. Why didn’t state do its due diligence?

Apr 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Downtown’s Hot But Cooling Off?

And bad news for city on mortgage foreclosures.

Apr 15th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home

House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.

Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne

Plenty of Horne: Let Us Celebrate Saint John’s Third Tower

Ground breaking for third lakefront tower draws crowd of saints and sinners.

Apr 16th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: The Whacko Primary for Governor

Seriously, a dozen or more Democratic candidates? It’s beyond the Republicans’ dreams.

Apr 19th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

House Confidential: A Very Urban Milwaukee Home

UM President Jeramey Jannene’s comfy Bay View bungalow has an oh-so-dry basement.

Apr 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Yesterday’s Milwaukee: When Boston Store Was Big

It’s the end of an era for a downtown department store whose history dates to 1897.

Apr 18th, 2018 by Jeff Beutner

Opioid Crisis: The House Where Addicts Die

Five overdose deaths in eight months at a West Side transitional living center.

Apr 18th, 2018 by Isiah Holmes

Friday Photos: A Drury Hotel for Downtown

National chain’s Drury Plaza Hotel being created in historic 1928 building.

Apr 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Campaign Cash: Walker Signs Bill Sought By Landlords

Lessens tenant rights and overthrows host of local government controls on rental properties.

Apr 18th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

New Facility Will Transform University into National Leader in Artificial Intelligence and Computational Science Education

Move positions university at educational forefront of next-generation technologies

Apr 19th, 2018 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Governor Walker Signs Bills to Create and Expand Outdoor Recreation, Attract Talent to Wisconsin, and Improve Medical Assistance

93 bills signed into law at the Wisconsin State Capitol

Apr 16th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

McBride Announces Run for Wisconsin State Assembly

Democrat will challenge Rep. Rob Hutton for suburban Milwaukee seat

Apr 16th, 2018 by Dennis McBride

Summerfest Announces Headliners and Performance Dates for the NEW U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage with FM106.1

General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).

Apr 17th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Liz Sumner Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly

Current member of Fox Point Village Board running for 23rd Assembly District

Apr 16th, 2018 by Liz Sumner

Opponent’s Poll Shows Tony Evers Holds Commanding Lead in Democratic Primary

This is the third straight poll released that shows Evers with a significant lead.

Apr 17th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers

Jason Stein Named Wisconsin Policy Forum Research Director

Longtime Capitol Reporter Will Lead Nonpartisan Research Team

Apr 17th, 2018 by Wisconsin Policy Forum

Josh Pade Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Governor

Pledges to Bring Fresh, Inclusive Perspective to Office with One Word Campaign Video

Apr 11th, 2018 by Josh Pade

Summerfest Announces BMO Harris Pavilion Headliners and Performance Dates

Free Access to Up Front Seating Continues for Summerfest 2018

Apr 16th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Racine Diversion Request Raises Serious Questions; Compact Coalition Urges Regional Review

The purpose of the diversion is to provide Great Lakes water to Foxconn Technology Group, a private, large multinational electronics manufacturer, for its first U.S. manufacturing plant.

Apr 16th, 2018 by Compact Implementation Coalition

