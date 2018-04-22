The Week’s Hot Topics
1. Murphy’s Law: The Full File on Foxconn
City report on Foxconn’s history is eye opening. Why didn’t state do its due diligence?
Apr 17th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. Plats and Parcels: Downtown’s Hot But Cooling Off?
And bad news for city on mortgage foreclosures.
Apr 15th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
3. House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home
House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.
Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne
4. Plenty of Horne: Let Us Celebrate Saint John’s Third Tower
Ground breaking for third lakefront tower draws crowd of saints and sinners.
Apr 16th, 2018 by Michael Horne
5. Murphy’s Law: The Whacko Primary for Governor
Seriously, a dozen or more Democratic candidates? It’s beyond the Republicans’ dreams.
Apr 19th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
6. House Confidential: A Very Urban Milwaukee Home
UM President Jeramey Jannene’s comfy Bay View bungalow has an oh-so-dry basement.
Apr 20th, 2018 by Michael Horne
7. Yesterday’s Milwaukee: When Boston Store Was Big
It’s the end of an era for a downtown department store whose history dates to 1897.
Apr 18th, 2018 by Jeff Beutner
8. Opioid Crisis: The House Where Addicts Die
Five overdose deaths in eight months at a West Side transitional living center.
Apr 18th, 2018 by Isiah Holmes
9. Friday Photos: A Drury Hotel for Downtown
National chain’s Drury Plaza Hotel being created in historic 1928 building.
Apr 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Campaign Cash: Walker Signs Bill Sought By Landlords
Lessens tenant rights and overthrows host of local government controls on rental properties.
Apr 18th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
1. New Facility Will Transform University into National Leader in Artificial Intelligence and Computational Science Education
Move positions university at educational forefront of next-generation technologies
Apr 19th, 2018 by Milwaukee School of Engineering
2. Governor Walker Signs Bills to Create and Expand Outdoor Recreation, Attract Talent to Wisconsin, and Improve Medical Assistance
93 bills signed into law at the Wisconsin State Capitol
Apr 16th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
3. McBride Announces Run for Wisconsin State Assembly
Democrat will challenge Rep. Rob Hutton for suburban Milwaukee seat
Apr 16th, 2018 by Dennis McBride
4. Summerfest Announces Headliners and Performance Dates for the NEW U.S. Cellular® Connection Stage with FM106.1
General admission tickets are only $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 p.m.).
Apr 17th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
5. Liz Sumner Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly
Current member of Fox Point Village Board running for 23rd Assembly District
Apr 16th, 2018 by Liz Sumner
6. Opponent’s Poll Shows Tony Evers Holds Commanding Lead in Democratic Primary
This is the third straight poll released that shows Evers with a significant lead.
Apr 17th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers
7. Jason Stein Named Wisconsin Policy Forum Research Director
Longtime Capitol Reporter Will Lead Nonpartisan Research Team
Apr 17th, 2018 by Wisconsin Policy Forum
8. Josh Pade Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Governor
Pledges to Bring Fresh, Inclusive Perspective to Office with One Word Campaign Video
Apr 11th, 2018 by Josh Pade
9. Summerfest Announces BMO Harris Pavilion Headliners and Performance Dates
Free Access to Up Front Seating Continues for Summerfest 2018
Apr 16th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
10. Racine Diversion Request Raises Serious Questions; Compact Coalition Urges Regional Review
The purpose of the diversion is to provide Great Lakes water to Foxconn Technology Group, a private, large multinational electronics manufacturer, for its first U.S. manufacturing plant.
Apr 16th, 2018 by Compact Implementation Coalition
