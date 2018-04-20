Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

I like to think of myself as someone who will ride in any weather, but the freezing rain, snow, and high winds made me cry UNCLE? I had to agree with the ride organizers to cancel the Lowlands Group Spring Classics so far this year. Broken Spoke even tried to change their planned road ride to Luxemburg to a fat bike ride, but they got so much more snow the day before the ride the Reforestation Camp trails were not rideable despite grooming. We do hope to reschedule the spring rides we skipped for this fall when we might actually get Belgianesque Classics weather, so stay tuned.

SPRING HAS SPRUNG (in La Crosse at least)!

Despite more wet, sloppy snow in my Milwaukee forecast, our friends in the heart of the Driftless Region have promised us sunshine and 60 degrees for their awesome Holland to the Cut classic ride, at 1 p.m. this Sunday, April 22nd. I don’t know what it is, but for some reason they have had perfect spring weather for their ride every year so far. When I think of spring classics, the image of Johan Museeuw’s 40k solo breakaway into the cold, wind and rain for a win in the 2002 Paris Roubaix.

But hey, if he had hit the cobbles and it was 60 degrees and sunny, I don’t think even the Lion of the North was going to complain, so why should we? Let’s enjoy some great spring weather finally, and a great route through Wisconsin’s gorgeous Driftless Region. See you there!