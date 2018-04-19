Check Out These Five YPWeek Events

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

YPWeek returns to Milwaukee April 20. The annual week-long series of events is focused on young professionals and those young at heart. The events are designed to create a conversation between employers and young professionals. Hosted by social architecture firm NEWaukee, over 30 events are planned in Milwaukee through April 28th.

NEWaukee started YPWeek in 2012 and has now expanded the event to 27 communities throughout Wisconsin.

Here are five events I’m looking forward to. Find something that best fits your interest at YPWeek.com.

Gallery Night ART Bus presented by Kesslers Diamonds

April 20th, 2018

6:00-9:30 p.m.

450 E. Mason St., Milwaukee WI 53202/Kesslers Diamonds Downtown

The ART Bus is a tour through multiple galleries and locations. The ART Bus has live music, wine and beer. The cost is $25/person. Attendees will receive a reusable wine glass from HaloVino.

The ART Bus meets at Kesslers Diamonds for complimentary wine and snacks at 6:00 p.m. The tour stops at multiple galleries including MIAD, TRUE Skool, and MAM After Dark until 9:30 p.m.

2018 Milwaukee Global Azure Bootcamp Day

April 21st, 2018

8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

1036 W. Juneau Ave. #302, Milwaukee WI 53233/SafeNet Milwaukee

“Global Azure Bootcamp Day” is a distributed global event. The purpose is to share knowledge of the Azure ecosystem and to meet others. The event is intended for the entire day but an agenda will soon be distributed for those who only want to attend part of the day.

It is recommended to bring your own laptop to participate in hands-on labs. Food, snacks and coffee will be provided throughout the day. However, if you have any specific dietary needs, bringing your own food is recommended.

Rise & Grind presented by Aurora Health Care: Pilates

April 23rd, 2018

6:00-7:00 a.m.

910 E. Hamilton St., Milwaukee WI 53202/Daync Studio MKE

Aurora Health Care will have an hour long pilates routine, led by certified group fitness instructor Julie L. Matt. The routine focuses on core strength. Exercise modifications and progressions will be offered to accommodate all fitness levels.

Workout mats will not be provided, you must bring your own.

PechaKucha: Women in Power

April 24th, 2018

7:30-9:00 a.m.

311 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee WI 53202/The Box MKE

PechaKucha is a presentation style in which 20 slide are shown for 20 seconds each. This will be the first time NEWaukee hosts a PechaKucha style program. The event will have several speakers, all of which are successful women in Milwaukee.

The event will be moderated by Melissa Barclay, news anchor and co-host of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News @ WTMJ. A few highlighted speakers are:

Rise & Grind presented by Aurora Health Care: Sunrise Yoga

April 25th, 2018

6:00-7:00 a.m.

833 E Michigan St., Milwaukee WI 53202

Aurora Health Care is bringing back their hour-long yoga routine. The location is on the 15th floor of the 833 East building, overlooking the lake around sunrise. The routine will be led by Milwaukee yoga instructor Becky Tesch. The routine focuses on moderate stretch and strengthen, designed for workers who sit at a computer all day.