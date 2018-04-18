Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

This week is Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week. BlankSpace MKE, an urban art cooperative, will host the event, which continues through Saturday, with a variety of restaurants offering special deals. This is the third annual celebration of Black Restaurant Week and there’s still a chance to check out a restaurant you’ve never tried — or one you already know.

The Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla provides the remaining dates:

Wednesday — Dinner at Brownstone Social Lounge, 524 N. Water St. Thursday — Breakfast at Rise & Grind Cafe 2, 2737 N. King Drive; lunch at Mister Bar-B-Que’s new location, 8322 W. Lincoln Ave.; dinner at Dee’s Elegance, 7420 W. Villard Ave., and at BigCountry’s Barbecue, 8167 W. Brown Deer Road. Friday — Breakfast at Rise & Grind Cafe 2; lunch at Pass da Peas, 7870 W. Appleton Ave.; and dinner at Scene 1 Restaurant & Lounge, open since November at 5526 W. North Ave. Saturday — Breakfast at Mi Casa Su Cafe, 1835 N. King Drive; lunch at On the Bayou, 2053 N. King Drive; and dinner at Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, 754 N. 27th St. For more information check the BlankSpace website.

Eagle Park Brewing Moves

Owners Max and Jackson Borgardt and Jake Schinker purchased the former Like Minds Brewing Company (823 E. Hamilton St.) space back in February, and moved their brewing company, formerly located in Bay View, to the old Like Minds space this past weekend. Eagle Park Brewing’s official opening date was on April 17, and a grand-opening is planned for April 28.

Milwaukee Business Journal’s Patrick Leary spoke with Max Borgardt about the brewery’s unique, music-oriented vibe:

Speaking of those employees, Eagle Park has added 12 in the move, as it adds food to its offerings and expands its brewing operations on Like Minds’ system, which was part of the sale. Borgardt said Eagle Park also bought a new canning line from a company in Michigan, which will allow it to experiment more with limited release beers.

Eagle Park will be expanding its brewing operations and offering food services.

May Opening for Gaming Pub on Ogden

The prospects of a new gaming bar opening on Ogden St. first surfaced in Feb. Dubbed Oak & Shield Gaming Pub, the new venture of Gordon Lugauer and Lynn Richter will open at 600 E. Ogden Ave. on May 4.

The Business Journal’s Melanie Lawder provides this take:

Hungry patrons will now have another dining option if they have a hankering for bakery. Batches (401 E. Erie St.) has added Sunday to its hours of operation. Batches is the venture of pastry chef Jaceleen Latin-Kasper of the restaurant Dandan. The Third Ward bakery will be open the same time on Sundays as it is on Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deptolla reports on some special offerings Latin-Kasper has up her sleeve:

The bakery makes quiche only on Sundays, selling potato-leek-sausage or potato-leek slices for $4 apiece… Latin-Kasper said she’ll begin selling plain and everything bagels on Sundays for $2.50 each; they could join the lineup as soon as April 15.

AXE MKE Opening Date

Axe throwers, rejoice! AXE MKE (1924 E. Kenilworth Pl.) is slated for a June 20 opening, about four-and-a-half months after owners Marla and David Poytinger announced the bar was headed to the East Side. Reservations are available for the official opening date, as well as for the soft-opening celebration on June 16.

According to OMC’s Matt Mueller, the couple made these comments in a press release:

“We’ve had people begging us to open reservations since we announced the concept,” said Marla Poytinger, who owns the business with her husband David, in a press release. “We’re thrilled the launch date is finally here.” “We’re ready to start booking all the bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building events, baby showers and even divorce parties that Milwaukee has to offer,” said David Poytinger, in the release. “We’ve even had people reach out to us about hosting their Dungeons and Dragons party at AXE MKE this summer – in full costume of course. We said, ‘Bring it on!'”

Drift Food Truck Expansion Approved

A Milwaukee food truck will have a have a semi-permanent parking spot with some added flair. Drift MKE, a New-Zealand themed food truck owned by Rachel Hawken, has been approved to park in the surface lot at 330 N. Broadway.

Urban Milwaukee’s Michael Horne details Hawken’s proposal:

It will be parked for the season to the south of Benelux, located behind a parapet wall dividing the surface parking lot from the sidewalk. The vehicle is white and wood, and full of curves. The area will be fenced in the rear and sides by a wall of surfboards. A 12-ft. by 12 ft. canopy will cover four round tables and one rectangular table.

Now Closing: The Buddha Lounge

The East Side has had another abrupt closing; this time the victim is the Buddha Lounge (1504 E. North Ave.). OnMilwaukee reported it on April 15, and the news was confirmed by a sign in the restaurant’s door the following day.

Molly Snyder quoted the Buddha Lounge’s flowery “farewell” Facebook post:

Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most- Buddha. Being Content… Having had a great meal with great friends and family… We made it easy with the attention and love that went into everything we prepared! Have a wonderful day! You are Loved.

The Buddha Lounge opened in 2015, but the space itself has not had much luck in retaining businesses. It’s previously housed Glass Nickel Pizza, La Piazza, Clutch and Node Cafe.