The Full File on Foxconn
City report on Foxconn’s history is eye opening. Why didn’t state do its due diligence?
In 1974, the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, whose trade name is Foxconn, was founded as a small company that originally made plastic dials for televisions. By 2016 it had grown into the largest contract electronics company in the world.
A key reason for that growth was the company’s ruthless efficiency in keeping labor costs low by exploiting its employees. The harrowing details are documented in a recently released report by the City of Milwaukee’s Legislative Reference Bureau, which was commissioned by Ald. Bob Bauman.
You might have imagined the State of Wisconsin would have done such research before undertaking a deal with Foxconn, following the fundamental principle of commerce: Caveat emptor, or “let the buyer beware.” Instead the administration of Gov. Scott Walker has signed a contract awarding the largest subsidy ever paid by American government to a foreign company, without ever doing its due diligence to protect the interest of taxpayers who will pay this $4.1 billion subsidy.
The city report is heavily footnoted and filled with fascinating details, but it is Foxconn’s treatment of workers that really jumps out. “I thought, ‘my God, this is awful,’” Bauman says. “I’m re-reading (Upton Sinclair’s famous expose) The Jungle of a hundred years ago. The same company towns, the low pay, the worker injuries, the suicides.”
At its peak, the report notes, Foxconn had 1.3 million workers, but that has dropped to 873,000 due to its aggressive efforts to automate its factories. The workers are mostly Chinese. Foxconn is an international company and seeks the lowest labor costs. It has facilities in Mexico, Brazil, the Czech Republic and other countries, but has chosen to operate “the vast majority” of its manufacturing in China, with 12 factory complexes in 9 different cities, where the conditions are horrendous.
“There are numerous reports of employees working 7 days per week without the required 24-hour rest,” the report notes. “They work 10 to 12 hours per day, often on their feet. Some workers have reported standing so long that their legs swell. The work consists of repetitive, highly-detailed tasks. If a worker makes a mistake, management often berates the worker, which adds additional stress to working conditions. Company rules impose silence on the factory floors… A 2010 report from 20 Chinese universities described Foxconn factories as labor camps with widespread worker abuse and illegal overtime.”
Foxconn’s biggest factory, Longhua, houses about 450,000 workers “who live, work, eat and sleep” on a massive factory town-like campus that covers 1.16 square miles and includes its own fire brigade, television network and hospital. “The cramped dorms sleep eight per room.”
In 2012, the Fair Labor Association investigated conditions at Foxconn. Assessors spent 3,000 hours inside the factories, evaluating conditions based on visual observation and review of policies and procedures; interviewing hundreds of workers and managers; and surveying 35,500 randomly-selected workers.
The report found the average employee worked 56 to 61 hours per week, and more than 7 days in a row without the required 24 hours off. “Unscheduled overtime was paid only in 30-minute increments; accordingly, 29 minutes of overtime work would result in no pay, and 58 minutes of overtime would result in only one unit of overtime pay.”
The typical employee found work at the factory to be stressful, where “workplace accidents were common” and “had either experienced or witnessed an accident while at work.” They worked in a facility where “air conditioning and other ventilation systems worked inadequately” and commonly suffered “body pain at the end of a full day of work…most often neck, back, arm and hand pain.”
Workers had no say over policies and “union” committees actually were members of management, as were those who served on safety and health committees.
“In 2011, an explosion at one of Foxconn’s Chinese factories killed 3 workers and injured 16 workers. Aluminum dust caught in an air duct triggered the blast… In 2012, a fight at one of the dormitories escalated into a riot involving 2,000 people… the company admitted that 14-year-old children had been working (at one facility).” One worker “suffered an electrical shock and fell, requiring surgery to remove nearly half of his brain, which resulted in loss of memory, speech and mobility.”
Longhua had a rash of suicides, by 14 people in 2010. In response, Foxconn increased wages slightly, and reduced overtime, but it also “installed safety nets to catch people jumping from its buildings” and now “requires workers to sign an anti-suicide pledge, assuring that if they kill themselves, the company will not be blamed or held liable for compensation.”
But “suicides persist,” the report notes, “although not to the same degree… In 2012, approximately 150 Foxconn employees gathered on a rooftop and threatened to commit mass suicide in protest of their working conditions. In 2016, a smaller group repeated the threat.”
At the Sriperumbudur plant in India, there were similar patterns of exploitation, with some unique twists. The trainee status for employees lasted up to 15 months, although training was almost never longer than one month. And 40 to 60 percent of the workers were contract workers, with no limit to the number of contract extensions. “Wages of contract workers and trainees were lower than those of permanent workers,” the report notes. “This disparity violated the Constitution of India.”
“Night shift workers did not have a meal break; they only received a 5-minute break every 2 or 2.5 hours,” the report notes. “Workers were required to work on Sundays if monthly targets were not met or if there was an abundance of orders. If workers were not able to achieve targets, they were shifted to tasks like cleaning, which is considered a form of public humiliation in India.
“Workers were not allowed to take mobile phones into the factory. If there was a family emergency, the family member would have to come to the factory and locate the worker. Employees were threatened with criminal liability for speaking to the press.”
Workers were threatened by airborne toxic discharges, such as teratogenic mercury vapor, and by n-hexane, “a chemical used in making iPhone’s signature slick, glass screens” and which “can disrupt the central nervous system of humans and induce vertigo and muscular atrophy,” the report notes.
In 2010, more than 200 workers “had to seek medical help for symptoms such as fainting, breathlessness and coughing due to an incident involving pesticides.”
Some of the machines at the Sunguvarchatram plant produced noise levels of approximately 150 decibels — comparable to that of fireworks and firearms. “The National Institutes of Health has stated that prolonged exposure to noise levels at 80 (decibels) may cause permanent hearing loss. Workers were provided with foam earplugs, but they still experienced discomfort from the noise.”
As if all that wasn’t bad enough, another problem was that “overgrown bushes surrounded the factory and attracted insects, rodents and snakes. Snakes occasionally entered the factory and required removal.”
And given that the state’s Foxconn Act “creates major environmental exceptions for the project,” and that the Wisconsin DNR is stepping back regulations and passing responsibility onto the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, whose rules are being revised by the Trump administration, “Foxconn may have paper-thin requirements to meet in the way of environmental protection,” the report notes.
What the past history of Foxconn suggests is the company will look to aggressively cut costs both by underpaying and exploiting workers and by evading air and water pollution standards whenever possible. “They’ll try to avoid accountability as much as possible,” Bauman predicts. “And if there is too much pressure on the company from advocacy groups, they’ll go back to their friend Scott Walker for more legal exceptions.”
As for the idea of using train or bus transit to transport unemployed Milwaukee workers to Foxconn, there may be a reason the company has had no interest in discussing this. Its preference is for factory towns, with workers living on the Foxconn campus, to increase the company control over employees.
The company’s history suggests it will do its best to reduce worker rights and pollution controls to those that might have prevailed in the 19th century, all while enjoying a $4.1 billion subsidy which every Foxconn worker from Wisconsin will be helping pay through their taxes.
15 thoughts on “Murphy’s Law: The Full File on Foxconn”
Oh good God what a nightmare Career Politician Scott Walker, Trumpty Dumpty and Republicans have gotten us into! On top of all this WE have to pay FoxCON 4.5 Billion! Welcome to the Third World Wisconsin! So sad to see the state that helped improve worker’s rights and working conditions probably more than any other reduced to this. Wisconsin deserves better. The state deserves better than Walker, FoxCON or any other of these asinine Republican schemes.
Walker FOXCONNED Wisconsin!
Dump Walker
Probably not a stretch to say Foxconn is more trustworthy than Bob Bauman.
Walker is a scheming political opportunist who couldn’t care less about Wisconsin employees and taxpayer dollars. As long as Scott Walker can extend his political career little else matters. Scott Walker is the biggest scum bag politician this state has seen for decades. Please go away scum bag!
Don’t worry, Dems, they won’t be hiring any of you anyway for these ‘awful jobs.’ We don’t want glassy-eyed stoners working in a high-tech, next-gen assembly plant anyway!
Dems will have to work at Foxconn. Republicans aren’t smart enough to handle high-tech, next-gen work. Plus they don’t like to leave their trailers.
Whether conscious or not, it is useful that Alderman Bauman uses an example from the first Gilded Age to highlight one in our new Gilded Age. What is – or should be – surprising is that Wisconsin is the case study. But, does anyone imagine that the the Walker administration’s sponsors (Kochs, Hendricks, Menard, Adelson, etc.) find anything troublesome about Foxconn’s labor conditions and environmental practices? You would think that they would love to emulate those conditions and practices.
The historian F.W. Maitland once said, “We should always be aware that what now lies in the past once lay in the future.” Predicting the future is always a dangerous game, but, given what we know of the past, the likelihood is that the Walker/Trump regimes and their allies will leave behind a society divided by hatred and extreme inequality, environmental calamity, a shredded social safety net, and a ruined democracy run over the cliff by grasping plutocrats and their sycophants. The folly of the Foxconn scandal will almost certainly become apparent sooner rather than later, and, even then, will be denied by the true believers.
Which brings us to Jimbo, Wisconsin Conservative Digest, LenaTaylorMust…, Troll and the gang. As a group, they represent a chunk of the population, and much of the base that supports Walkerism and Trumpism. The theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who died in a Nazi concentration camp, once wrote, “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. One may protest against evil; it can be exposed, and, if need be, prevented by use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion….Against stupidity, we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here; reason falls on deaf ears. facts that contradict ones prejudgement simply need not be believed – in such moments the stupid person becomes critical – and when facts are irrefutable, they are just pushed aside as inconsequential…. In all of this, the stupid person is utterly self-satisfied, and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by gong on the attack….Never again will we try to persuade the stupid person with reasons, for it is senseless and dangerous.”
A sucker is born every minute and this FoxConn scam proves that in Wisconsin, they voted for Walker.
Though I am not a huge Bob Bauman fan, he is a lot less gullible than Walker and Walker’s voters.
It seems as though Foxconn has caused half of Scott Walker’s brain to be removed as well!
While it may be slightly apocalyptic to compare the yet to be built WI facility to the existing employment picture in China and other developing counties, the reality is that this is not a tech company and the majority of the possible jobs will be low level and tedious. In today’s manufacturing economy, these positions will be difficult to fill and this will become the excuse for the disappointing number of jobs created.
If our states short-sighted leaders would have embraced the public transportation option when they had the chance, this could have been used to create opportunities for the under served portions of Milwaukee that are still dealing with double digit unemployment. Instead, these areas will continue to fight with the effects of generational poverty while jobs go unfilled near the IL border.
Nice plan…
@Lenataylorneedstoresign, Sorry, we don’t need your crappy Chinese tv screen maker tax payer subsidized “jobs!” We have real jobs and businesses and they aren’t government subsidized.
But guess what idiot! Amazon, Microsoft, google, Apple and most other truly innovative, iconoclastic AMERICAN technology companies (not Third World contract manufacturers like FoxCON) in fact, do not drug test for a reason! All their best programmers and employees are “glassy eyed stoners!” I know. I was born and raised in Seattle. Cannabis is legal for a reason! All my friends work at Amazon or MS or google to this day. They make millions, you make jack sh#t! So shut up and keep. chugging that rot gut liquor in Wisconsin and wondering why your life sucks and why there are no good jobs, businesses and few innovative global tech companies in Wisconsin and then thank an idiot republican like Career Politician Scott Walker. You can’t change reality. Walker FOXCONNED Wisconsin! Now pay up. 4.5 Billion is coming out of your hide!
Dump Walker!
Dump FoxCON!
Dump ALL Republicans!
Legalize cannabis!
Build a REAL economy!
Is it safe to say that the author does not own or use any products made in China or is he just a hypocrite.
@Aggie, good point anf that goes for high speed internet as well…Career Politician Scott Walker turned it down because he didn’t like the black guy who was president so all of rural Wisconsin suffeted and fell behind while Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa accepted and moved forward. It’s an election year so Walker is talking about rural internet now, many, many years too late and now we get to pay twice! Our federal taxes were squandered by the idiot Walker who turned down broadband under Obama (fear of a black planet anyone) and now our state taxes have to pay for his ineptitude! It’s too late Walker! We have all left for good or moved our businesses out of state. Wisconsin is still dead last in the USA in entrepreneurship and small business start ups as well as the state having poverty rates at 30 year highs. Fact! Sure there are “jobs” 8 bucks an hour, no benefits…far from what generations past had. Just think what we could’ve done for entrepreneurship and small business start ups in Wisconsin if Walker hadn’t bankrupted us on this FoxCON nightmare! What do we get up north for 4.5 Billion. Answer: Absolutely NOTHING but we can take solace in our SLOW ASS DSL straight outta 1996!
Dump Walker!
Dump ALL Republicans!
@Mike, take a hike loser! Your comments are stupid and add nothing to the conversation. Duh, if someone points out in great and accurate detail what a horrible company FoxCON specifically has been historically, somehow in your sad stupid world that applies to all other companies with ethical business practices in China? Sey can’t Really? Is your liquor soaked brain that disassociated from reality? Is it possible that someone is honestly that DUMB? Answer: YES! The name is Mike.
Dump Walker
Yes, Foxconn had a poor recond on workers rights, but they have been working on cleaning that up. You may notice no dates newer than 2012 in this article.
The pollution is the real concern , we as a community have to make sure this is watch closely.