See the Milwaukee of yesterday at this weekend’s Gallery Night and Day. View gritty 1970’s images of Milwaukee taken by prolific photographer Ray Szopieray that are now part of the collection of Adam Levin.

Ray Szopierary (1908-1992) was a prolific Milwaukee photographer who captured the city from 1935-1985. He created over 25,000 images of the city in an era before taking photos involved pulling a phone out of your pocket.

Levin is the creator of the Old Milwaukee Facebook group that numbers more than 36,000 members sharing memories of yesterday’s Milwaukee. He has acquired a number of Szopierary originals.

Postcards and 8×10 prints from a handful of Levin’s collection will be available for purchase.

You’ll find all this at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, our publication’s sister business, along with its full line of Milwaukee gifts, ranging from t-shirts and glassware to books and magnets.

Urban Milwaukee: The Store

755 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Friday, April 20th, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 21st, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More information is available in a Facebook event posting. Stay up to date on events and new products at Urban Milwaukee: The Store by following the store on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The exhibit will be on display during normal business hours following the weekend events.