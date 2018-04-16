Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work as a graphic designer in the marketing department at Concordia University, and what makes my role so amazing are the people I get to work with and the projects we work on together. Each day brings new things to the table, and we get the chance to problem solve and collaborate together as we create some pretty great pieces of work.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in Milwaukee for 8 1/2 years, and initially came to Milwaukee in 2009 to go to school at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). I’ve stayed in Milwaukee since I graduated because I’ve made a lot of great friends and love the unique big-city, small-town feel Milwaukee has.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Diverse

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Cafe Lulu, hands down. They have some pretty delicious items on their menu that are always tasty. What gets me every time though? Their slaw and homemade potato chips. To. Die. For. I could be entirely content to go there and just get a massive plate of their chips and slaw.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I currently live in the Riverwest neighborhood! While I think Riverwest can sometimes be seen as an “unsafe” neighborhood of Milwaukee, in my experience it’s the most friendly and neighborly place I’ve lived while in Milwaukee (and I’ve lived in about five other neighborhoods in Milwaukee). Many of the people that live in Riverwest are homeowners, and are very invested in caring for their neighbors. It’s pretty common to see people hanging out on their porches, or to see kids playing in their yards.