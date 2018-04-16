Robin Vos’s Title Loan Trip Troubles
Company pays for his trip to London, he backs less regulations on its high interest loans.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s ties to a title loan company in Georgia have put him in hot water.
As Jason Stein and Patrick Marley have reported for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, two lobbyists for the title loan company, Select Management Resources, went on a trip to London with Vos last August. The trip was paid for by the GOPAC Education Fund.
The CEO of Select Management Resources, Rod Aycox, has been a big donor to Republicans in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign notes that on October 5, 2016, Rod Aycox gave his largest donation, $20,000, to the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee in Wisconsin, which Vos controls.
Just a few weeks earlier, Vos had sent a letter to the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau in Washington, D.C., complaining that some regulations that had been proposed would be “so cumbersome they would effectively eliminate the short-term lending industry in Wisconsin.”
According to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Rod and his wife, Leslie, gave a total of $96,500 to candidates and legislative campaign committees between 2006 and 2018. All but $1,000 went to Republicans; they haven’t given to Democrats in more than a decade.
Select Management Resources owns 16 LoanMax stores in Wisconsin
In 2011, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill that loosened regulations on title loan companies in Wisconsin.
Aycox’s second biggest gift was $8,000 to the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate in Wisconsin, which he delivered on October 16, 2016.
His third biggest was to Gov. Walker, who got $5,000 on August 4, 2014.
And his fourth biggest gift was to Brad Schimel, who got $2,500 on March 5, 2017.
Vos’s counterpart in Ohio, Cliff Rosenberger, was on the same London trip as Vos, and Rosenberger is stepping down because of an FBI investigation into that trip, among other issues, according to the Journal Sentinel.
Vos told the Journal Sentinel he has not been contacted by the FBI.
2 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Robin Vos’s Title Loan Trip Troubles”
Soooo greasy! Robin Vos should be forced to resign! You gotta Pay to Play in Walker’s Wississippi! Sleazy Robin Vos knows that! Wisconsin Republicans have truly perfected the art of corruption. They gerrymander the state, steal our voting rights, sell themselves and the state off to the highest bidder all while mooching off the taxpayers for decades or like Walker, their entire adult lives! Wisconsin republicans are scheming, lying, cheating, corrupt charlatans!
Dump Vos
Dump Walker
Dump Vukmir
Dump Fitzgerald
Dump ALL Republicans!!
WI repubs are looking great lately! Congrats Robin, thank you for tirelessly working in our best INTEREST.