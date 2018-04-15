The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home
House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.
Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Multiple Tower Groundbreakings in 2018
Couture, 1550 are in the works, but what about another lakefront tower?
Apr 11th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: State Office Building Moving to Waukesha?
Plus: Housing to replace billboards on Water Street.
Apr 8th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
4. Friday Photos: A Drury Hotel for Downtown
National chain’s Drury Plaza Hotel being created in historic 1928 building.
Apr 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Bar Exam: Toni’s Is Strictly Old Bay View
Full name Toni’s Moody Blues, style working class, history harking back to 1886.
Apr 10th, 2018 by Michael Horne
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Has Added 11,450 Housing Units
All under Barrett, all since 2004. But what about the rest of the city?
Apr 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Op Ed: Tommy Predicts Walker Could Lose Big
“President should not be a bully,” Thompson says, and that will hurt GOP.
Apr 10th, 2018 by Bill Kaplan
8. Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping
Next week The Hop hits the streets of Milwaukee, today we take you inside the Operations and Maintenance Facility.
Apr 6th, 2018 by Michael Horne
9. Dining: Jo’s Cafe is the Real Deal
Northwest side café, really a diner, does comfort food right.
Apr 9th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Op Ed: Gov. Walker’s Supreme Anger
He lashes out in frustration after Judge Dallet’s high court victory, afraid a blue wave is heading his way.
Apr 6th, 2018 by Joanna Beilman-Dulin
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Is St. Francis Hospital next on the chopping block?
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – April 10, 2018
Apr 10th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan
2. May 11th Grand Opening of our new Cafe & Kitchen on Downer Ave and “Project EAT!”
This new space will feature a large indoor/outdoor patio, and a variety of seating to align with our customers’ varying needs.
Apr 9th, 2018 by Stone Creek Coffee
3. Josh Pade Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Governor
Pledges to Bring Fresh, Inclusive Perspective to Office with One Word Campaign Video
Apr 11th, 2018 by Josh Pade
4. Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed
Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced
Apr 4th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
5. Release of Council report to ramp up scrutiny of Foxconn development
News release and report from Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Apr 11th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Bauman
6. Walker Ranked 8th Least Popular Governor in Nation
New Morning Consult briefing shows Walker approval numbers underwater
Apr 13th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Wendy Sue Johnson Announces Bid for the 68th State Assembly District
Wendy Sue has a long history of public service and community engagement.
Apr 5th, 2018 by Wendy Sue Johnson
8. Ryan departure leaves Foxconn future in question
Foreign corporation had banked on special favors from Ryan, Priebus and Walker
Apr 12th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
9. Michele Doolan Ends Campaign for Governor, Endorses Matt Flynn
“I want to congratulate Michele and her team on a good campaign, and I am grateful for her support.”
Apr 8th, 2018 by Matt Flynn
10. Eric Hovde Declines 2018 Run, Reiterates “Concerns” With Kevin Nicholson
“Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson will continue their brutally negative campaigns as right-wing candidates promising to sell out Wisconsin’s working families in order to help corporate special interests get even richer”
Apr 8th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsApr 8th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsApr 1st, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 25th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee