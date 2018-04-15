Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 15th, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home

1. House Confidential: Millionaire Paul Ryan’s Magnificent Home

House Speaker’s Georgian home might befit a founding father. Take that, Donald Trump.

Feb 18th, 2016 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Multiple Tower Groundbreakings in 2018

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Multiple Tower Groundbreakings in 2018

Couture, 1550 are in the works, but what about another lakefront tower?

Apr 11th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: State Office Building Moving to Waukesha?

3. Plats and Parcels: State Office Building Moving to Waukesha?

Plus: Housing to replace billboards on Water Street.

Apr 8th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: A Drury Hotel for Downtown

4. Friday Photos: A Drury Hotel for Downtown

National chain’s Drury Plaza Hotel being created in historic 1928 building.

Apr 13th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Exam: Toni’s Is Strictly Old Bay View

5. Bar Exam: Toni’s Is Strictly Old Bay View

Full name Toni’s Moody Blues, style working class, history harking back to 1886.

Apr 10th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Has Added 11,450 Housing Units

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Has Added 11,450 Housing Units

All under Barrett, all since 2004. But what about the rest of the city?

Apr 12th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Tommy Predicts Walker Could Lose Big

7. Op Ed: Tommy Predicts Walker Could Lose Big

“President should not be a bully,” Thompson says, and that will hurt GOP.

Apr 10th, 2018 by Bill Kaplan

Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping

8. Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping

Next week The Hop hits the streets of Milwaukee, today we take you inside the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Apr 6th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Dining: Jo’s Cafe is the Real Deal

9. Dining: Jo’s Cafe is the Real Deal

Northwest side café, really a diner, does comfort food right.

Apr 9th, 2018 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Op Ed: Gov. Walker’s Supreme Anger

10. Op Ed: Gov. Walker’s Supreme Anger

He lashes out in frustration after Judge Dallet’s high court victory, afraid a blue wave is heading his way.

Apr 6th, 2018 by Joanna Beilman-Dulin

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Is St. Francis Hospital next on the chopping block?

1. Is St. Francis Hospital next on the chopping block?

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan – April 10, 2018

Apr 10th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Donovan

May 11th Grand Opening of our new Cafe & Kitchen on Downer Ave and “Project EAT!”

2. May 11th Grand Opening of our new Cafe & Kitchen on Downer Ave and “Project EAT!”

This new space will feature a large indoor/outdoor patio, and a variety of seating to align with our customers’ varying needs.

Apr 9th, 2018 by Stone Creek Coffee

Josh Pade Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Governor

3. Josh Pade Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin Governor

Pledges to Bring Fresh, Inclusive Perspective to Office with One Word Campaign Video

Apr 11th, 2018 by Josh Pade

Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed

4. Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed

Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced

Apr 4th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Release of Council report to ramp up scrutiny of Foxconn development

5. Release of Council report to ramp up scrutiny of Foxconn development

News release and report from Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Apr 11th, 2018 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Walker Ranked 8th Least Popular Governor in Nation

6. Walker Ranked 8th Least Popular Governor in Nation

New Morning Consult briefing shows Walker approval numbers underwater

Apr 13th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Wendy Sue Johnson Announces Bid for the 68th State Assembly District

7. Wendy Sue Johnson Announces Bid for the 68th State Assembly District

Wendy Sue has a long history of public service and community engagement.

Apr 5th, 2018 by Wendy Sue Johnson

Ryan departure leaves Foxconn future in question

8. Ryan departure leaves Foxconn future in question

Foreign corporation had banked on special favors from Ryan, Priebus and Walker

Apr 12th, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

Michele Doolan Ends Campaign for Governor, Endorses Matt Flynn

9. Michele Doolan Ends Campaign for Governor, Endorses Matt Flynn

“I want to congratulate Michele and her team on a good campaign, and I am grateful for her support.”

Apr 8th, 2018 by Matt Flynn

Eric Hovde Declines 2018 Run, Reiterates “Concerns” With Kevin Nicholson

10. Eric Hovde Declines 2018 Run, Reiterates “Concerns” With Kevin Nicholson

“Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson will continue their brutally negative campaigns as right-wing candidates promising to sell out Wisconsin’s working families in order to help corporate special interests get even richer”

Apr 8th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *