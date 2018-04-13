Free Tickets to Danceworks’ Secrets from the Wide Sky
Join Danceworks Performance Company and composer Allen Russell for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the ‘secrets’ of intergenerational Milwaukee community members.
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Join Danceworks Performance Company and composer Allen Russell for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the ‘secrets’ of intergenerational Milwaukee community members.
Categories: For Members