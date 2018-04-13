Free Tickets to Danceworks’ Secrets from the Wide Sky

Join Danceworks Performance Company and composer Allen Russell for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the ‘secrets’ of intergenerational Milwaukee community members.

By - Apr 13th, 2018 02:08 pm
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Join Danceworks Performance Company and composer Allen Russell for an evening length concert of original music and dance inspired by the ‘secrets’ of intergenerational Milwaukee community members.

Categories: For Members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *