Is society’s race to improve and automate every government service leaving people behind? Author Virginia Eubanks examines the issues surrounding the rise of a high-tech-only government in her latest book “Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police and Punish the Poor.”

Eubanks examines the side effects, some intentional, of pushing government services into often completely automated computer-based systems. While she crisscrosses the country encountering examples of people whose lives are adversely impacted by lines of code, she finds her own family ensnared in a health insurance issue related to a poorly-designed system that could have easily sent many American families into bankruptcy.

Come for discussion and a social hour on Monday, May 14th at My Office, at 763 N. Milwaukee St. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, the discussions are informal and open-ended. If you don’t finish the book, don’t worry. Come to listen, learn and engage.

The book is available from Amazon, the Milwaukee Public Library and bookstores everywhere.

To stay in the loop about future book club news, sign up for our Book Club mailing list. To help us better plan, please RSVP on Facebook, although it’s not required.

