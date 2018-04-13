Automating Inequality
Is society’s race to improve and automate every government service leaving people behind? Author Virginia Eubanks examines the issues surrounding the rise of a high-tech-only government in her latest book “Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police and Punish the Poor.”
Eubanks examines the side effects, some intentional, of pushing government services into often completely automated computer-based systems. While she crisscrosses the country encountering examples of people whose lives are adversely impacted by lines of code, she finds her own family ensnared in a health insurance issue related to a poorly-designed system that could have easily sent many American families into bankruptcy.
Come for discussion and a social hour on Monday, May 14th at My Office, at 763 N. Milwaukee St. from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, the discussions are informal and open-ended. If you don’t finish the book, don’t worry. Come to listen, learn and engage.
The book is available from Amazon, the Milwaukee Public Library and bookstores everywhere.
Previous Books
- February 2018 – Human Transit by Jarrett Walker
- November 2016 – The Cosmopolitan Canopy by Elijah Anderson
- September 2016 – Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus by Douglas Ruskoff
- June 2016 – The Smartest Places on Earth by Antoine van Agtmael and Alfred Bakker
- May 2016 – Streetfight: Handbook for an Urban Revolution by Janette Sadik-Khan and Seth Solomonow
- April 2016 – Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond
- February 2016 – Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design by Charles Montgomery
- January 2016 – Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis by Robert Putnam
- December 2015 – Start-Up City: Inspiring Private and Public Entrepreneurship, Getting Projects Done, and Having Fun by Gabe Klein
