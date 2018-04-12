State Needs to Invest More In UWM
It’s critical to region’s economy. WOW county leaders should push for this.
It qualifies as big news that UW – Madison has won approval from the UW Regents and state government for $220 million in capital projects, including $123 million for a chemistry building renovation and addition. The building dates to 1964 and is overdue for an upgrade.
I can’t remember being on the Madison campus when there weren’t multiple cranes in the air. They have been rare on the Milwaukee campus.
The chemistry project is one of a substantial list for the Madison campus: $93 million for a student recreation complex, $53 million for the renovation of a dorm, $47 million for the renovation and addition to Babcock Hall for dairy research and $50 million for a Meat Science and Muscle Biology Laboratory.
Those five projects, a laudable commitment to our flagship campus, add up to $366 million in investment.
Interestingly, a similar strong case can be made for the aging chemistry building at UW – Milwaukee. It dates to 1972 and is in tough shape. The price tag for its replacement would also be in the $120 million range, but no commitment has been made.
In terms of economic development, the case can be made that the M7 region is lagging the nation, while Dane County has virtually no unemployment. On that basis, if universities are “engines” of the new economy, why not invest more equally in the UWM campus?
In fairness, UW – Milwaukee has just enjoyed one of its best funding years, winning some $85 million for the renovation of Sandburg Hall, a residential facility, and improvements to its Northwest Quadrant, the old Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital. That Northwest upgrade will clear the decks for more health science programs, including an expanded, much-needed nursing program.
A new group of business leaders, called the Panther Promoters (after UWM’s mascot), has urged more parity between investments at the two campuses. By all means, fully invest in the flagship campus, but also raise UWM to heavyweight status as a world class urban university.
UWM has made great strides in that direction, highlighted by its new status as an R1 research university, one of the top 115 in the country. It has jumped to 56 patents issued, 49 pending, 70 licensing agreements and 14 faculty-related startup companies. That’s a leap from just a decade ago.
UW – Madison’s R&D numbers are far higher that UWM’s. But Madison started down the research trail to greatness a century ago, while Milwaukee got serious about R&D only a dozen years ago.
This is not a race. It is not a competition. We need both campuses to be world class. The state needs to position UW – Madison as a research leader in the world. The original stem cell patents developed there are just one of its many breakthroughs.
But there is room for two great PhD granting campuses in this state.
Business leaders in the M7 Region believe that and are pushing a parity agenda for resource allocation. UWM has the advantage of being in the heart of the state’s business community, so it is closely connected to world class companies like Rockwell, GE Healthcare, JCI, NML and WE Energies. They are fully supporting UWM’s ambitions.
Further, UWM is emerging as a regional institution with the addition of satellite campuses in Waukesha County and Washington County. (UW – Parkside should be a satellite campus, too, especially in light of Foxconn’s emerging talent needs.)
Beyond the chemistry building, the glaring needs for the UWM campus are an upgraded engineering building; a student health and recreation center (the funds already exist) and a upgraded student union.
Republican legislators and regents in the WOW counties (Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington) need to team up with the Democratic leaders in Milwaukee County to bring investments in UWM to a level within hailing distance of what is being spent in Dane County.
John Torinus is the chairman of Serigraph Inc. and a former Milwaukee Sentinel business editor who blogs regularly at johntorinus.com.
4 thoughts on “Op Ed: State Needs to Invest More In UWM”
Not with Republicans in power. They hate education.
Even “liberals” with a strong UW-Madison connection blister at any talk of more resources for UWM.
They’re stuck in the idea that UWM is some commuter college, for students too slow to get into any other state school. Then go on about, why invest in that rusting hulk of a city Milwaukee? If it was La Crosse, maybe… but Milwaukee is just surrounded by burned out neighborhoods that no one lives in anyway… it’s just Detroit west, said with a straight face.
Last, they finish with… why should UWM compete! with Madison? It’s a waste of resources, a state like WI can only have one “good” school.
If you answer those questions and can convince your audience that their assumptions are BS, only then will UWM get the investment.
21st Century cities in cold climates live or die based on the qualities of their Universities.
Yes to all of John Torinus’ points. And even more. There are at least three ways to look at UWM. It is now a major research institution, a source of deserved pride. It is also possibly the single most important institution in Milwaukee, an economic engine and the talent source for governments, leading companies and service providers in the entire region. It is the third perspective that may get the least attention, in part because it reinforces an image that the university has in some ways sought to move beyond.
For a significant number of its students, UWM is a “commuter college.” These are often lower income students, “first in their family,” many from immigrant families. I was one of those students more than fifty years ago, meeting all three of those descriptions (immigrant parents, low income, first in my family to graduate from high school). UWM was not “an option.” It was the only option, having low tuition and an “open admissions” policy that took someone who finished in the bottom 10% of his high school class.
That crucial role has not changed. In addition to all of its academic and research achievements, UWM continues to be a beacon of hope and a place to get a great education for a large group of young – and not so young – people who would not have access to – or feel comfortable at – other schools. These students include a diverse mix not found at other universities. As a graduate of what was a “commuter school,” I view that term as a badge of honor.