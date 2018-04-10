Ryan Pattee will redevelop and lease building on 11th and Mitchell to artists and entrepreneurs.

Developer Ryan Pattee is proposing to buy a city-owned commercial building at 1104 W. Historic Mitchell St. Pattee would rehab the 3,600-square-foot building and lease the space out to artists and micro-entrepreneurs.

Pattee, whose firm leads their own construction, will spend $10,000 to acquire the property and an estimated $122,750 to renovate it. Planned work includes a new roof and updates to the plumbing, electrical, floors, ceiling and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Pattee, through his namesake Pattee Group, has applied a similar model to a number of other buildings in the city. “In all of our commercial projects, we like to bring art or music in,” he said. The developer completed a project on W. National Ave. in Clarke Square in 2017 and has nearly completed the renovation of a 111-year-old commercial building at 4716 W. Vliet St. that will house the West End Conservatory at the east end of Washington Heights.

Pattee is in the process of rehabbing a property at 211 W. Florida St. in Walker’s Point, which will be occupied by artist Reggie Baylor. The developer also owns a number of residential rental units in the city.

The proposal to rent small spaces to artists or entrepreneurs has the support of area Alderman, who said a space for the area’s many street artists has been long been sought.

Pattee Group junior partner Brennan Balistrieri said the group has offered space in the building at no charge to non-profit arts group Artists Working in Education and hopes to collaborate with area colleges and universities to attract young artists and entrepreneurs.

The city acquired the building in July 2015 through property tax foreclosure. Pattee will acquire the building as-is and under the terms of sale cannot convert the building to tax-exempt status.

The proposal was unanimously approved Tuesday morning by the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee. Exterior alterations will require approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission because the property is within the boundaries of the city’s Mitchell Street Historic District. The building was completed in 1930 and has housed a variety of retail uses throughout its life, including most recently a sporting goods store.

The city had approved a sale of the building in early 2016 to Raquel Perez, who owned and operated the adjacent Kiddy Land store at 1130 W. Historic Mitchell St. Perez did not close on the transaction, and the store is now closed. Perez had agreed to pay $25,000 for the property and was proposing to do $110,000 in repairs.

Other Land Sales

Pattee’s proposed acquisition wasn’t the only sale authorized by the council committee Tuesday morning.

