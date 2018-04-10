State Supreme Court Justice-elect Rebecca Dallet swept 313 wards in the City of Milwaukee in Tuesday’s election for an open high court seat, while Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock won nine.

Screnock’s total margin of victory in those wards, all on the far south side, was 51 votes; Dallet’s, in the wards she won, was 29,455 votes. (They tied, 2-2, in ward 324.)

The ward-victory ratio was about 35 to 1 in Dallet’s favor.

A map showing the extent of Screnock’s victories is below. The red wards are those that he won.

Dallet, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, won a total of 75% of the city vote, outpolling her opponent 43,551 to 14,147.

She grabbed an even larger share of the vote – 85% – in Shorewood. Crushing Screnock 3,888 to 662.

Though Dallet won the county by an almost 2-1 margin, Screnock beat her in Franklin, where he garnered 57% of the vote, Greenfield, (52%), Hales Corners (53%), and Oak Creek (52%).

Besides her victories in Milwaukee and Shorewood, Dallet won in Bayside (73% of the vote), Brown Deer (66%), Cudahy (58%), Fox Point (70%), Glendale (71%), Greendale (51%), River Hills (54%), St. Francis (61%), South Milwaukee (54%), Wauwatosa (62%), West Allis (53%), West Milwaukee (59%), and Whitefish Bay (67%).

The final county vote was 85,944 for Dallet to 44,745 for Screnock.

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.