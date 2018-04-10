More Vote Against Citizens United
52% of state, in 129 communities, have now passed referendums to bar unlimited corporate donations.
On April 3, nine communities in Wisconsin voted by overwhelming margins for a referendum that calls for a constitutional amendment to be passed declaring that corporations aren’t persons and money isn’t speech.
Here are the results, with the percentages in favor of the amendment:
- Green County: 78 percent
- St. Croix County: 77 percent
- La Crosse: 88 percent
- Marshfield: 81 percent
- McFarland: 79 percent
- Rice Lake: 81 percent
- Sand Creek: 77 percent
- Sun Prairie: 83 percent
- Wittenberg: 83 percent
Now there are 129 communities in Wisconsin that have passed these referendums, and those communities account for about 3 million people – 52 percent of the state’s population.
Wisconsin is second only to Massachusetts in the number of communities that have signed on for amending the U.S. Constitution to overturn the Citizens United decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that the constitution prevents any restrictions on independent expenditures by corporations.
In Wisconsin, the effort has been organized by the Wisconsin United to Amend, whose volunteers have worked across the state to engage citizens in supporting the proposed amendment.
Campaign Cash
-
Walker Gets $5.1 Million BoostApr 9th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Big Donations for Anti-Abortion LawApr 6th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
New Law Restricts Civil LawsuitsApr 5th, 2018 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
One thought on “Campaign Cash: More Vote Against Citizens United”
This is one of the few issues that truly cuts across all political and socio-economic lines. 80% of voters support this in rural, suburban and urban WI. Lets keep building the momentum!