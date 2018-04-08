The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: Gov. Walker’s Supreme Anger
He lashes out in frustration after Judge Dallet’s high court victory, afraid a blue wave is heading his way.
Apr 6th, 2018 by Joanna Beilman-Dulin
2. Plats and Parcels: The Expanding Empire of Josh Jeffers
And why the curious contractor switcheroo for The Couture?
Apr 1st, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
3. Data Wonk: Walker’s Plan to Break the Law
And why Attorney General Schimel didn’t warn him it was folly.
Apr 4th, 2018 by Bruce Thompson
4. Murphy’s Law: Should Walker Be Worried?
Does he face an unstoppable “blue wave”? Maybe.
Apr 5th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
5. Plenty of Horne: Streetcar Barn is Hopping
Next week The Hop hits the streets of Milwaukee, today we take you inside the Operations and Maintenance Facility.
Apr 6th, 2018 by Michael Horne
6. Friday Photos: Nine10 at Land Place
New apartment building rising on sleepy East Side street.
Apr 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: How Foxconn Will Pollute Wisconsin
And why the company may get away with it.
Apr 3rd, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
8. Smart Politics: Dallet Would Make History If Elected
6 of 7 state Supreme Court members would be women, highest percentage in American history.
Mar 30th, 2018 by Dr. Eric Ostermeier
9. Now Serving: New Mexican Place for Walker’s Point
Plus: More pizza for Bay View. More salad for Downtown.
Apr 4th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
10. 7 Election Takeaways
What did we learn as the blue wave washed over Wisconsin?
Apr 4th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Sculpture Milwaukee returns to Wisconsin Avenue with world-class works
Abakanowicz, Glynn, Kendrick, McCaw/Budsberg, Thomas, Venet, and Wurm among this year’s confirmed list of artists
Apr 4th, 2018 by Sculpture Milwaukee
2. Summerfest 2018 Headliner Lineup Revealed
Over 100 Headlining Artists Announced
Apr 4th, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
3. Supporting Wisconsin’s Children and Families: Governor Walker to Sign 11 Bills to Improve Outcomes for Children in Foster Care
This legislative bill package was created by the 2017 Speaker’s Task Force on Foster Care.
Apr 4th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
4. Traveling Beer Garden 2018 Dates & Locations Revealed
Beergardening season begins in April with the opening of South Shore Terrace Beer Garden
Apr 5th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks
5. Wisconsin Architecture Firm Selected for Second Major Chinese Education Design Project
TKWA’s selection to design the new Xiang Lake Academy follows successful completion in 2015 of the TKWA-designed Zhongguancun No. 3 Elementary School.
Apr 2nd, 2018 by The Kubala Washatko Architects, Inc.
6. Taxpayers Shouldn’t Pay $30,000 for Rep. Kooyenga Crime
Kooyenga should reimburse Wisconsinites for the money we paid to settle his lawsuit for theft
Apr 3rd, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Sculpture Milwaukee work earns place outside City Hall
Tony Cragg’s Mixed Feelings donated anonymously through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Mar 30th, 2018 by Sculpture Milwaukee
8. Walker to Koch Brothers: Save me from ‘a #BlueWave’
Unable to buy or rig his party to victory, Walker lashes out at Wisconsin voters
Apr 4th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. Turnout 22.2% in April 3 Spring Election
Unofficial results indicate there were at least 995,454 votes cast in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice race.
Apr 4th, 2018 by Wisconsin Elections Commission
10. NEWaukee Announces Featured Chefs for Inaugural Food Prize Competition
Along with sampling food from Milwaukee’s best chefs, guests will experience live art, live music, and craft beer.
Apr 2nd, 2018 by Newaukee
