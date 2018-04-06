Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The Backline leaders are serious about improving the music economy of our city. The team announcing the initiative included Glenn Kleiman, Jordan Lee and Alyssa Feuerer from 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Joe Kirgues of gener8tor, Daniel Holter of Wire + Vice and Todd Cullen from Northwestern Mutual. Thursday night they kicked off this ambitious program to a packed-house at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s headquarters (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.). To cheers of appreciation, they explained how this program is different. They challenged the audience how they can be a part of the success. It’s far-reaching with its impact not only with musicians, but with many parts of the community and economy. The message was well-received.

Backline, which was announced last week, is designed to strengthen the local music scene and make Milwaukee more attractive to live in – for current residents and the new wave of young people that are needed to support Milwaukee’s expansion. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) is a chief partner in the initiative, which will include a 12-week mentorship programs managed by the accelerator consultant team at Milwaukee’s gener8tor. Four $20,000 grants will be awarded to local artists to help advance their careers.

Backline also will offer four workshops this year conducted by music industry professionals that will be free and open to the public. Local musicians can apply at for the grants at backlinemke.org from June 4 to 29. The 12-week programs are scheduled to start in August.

The guests who were there to learn more about this program seemed to agree that everything is in place for Milwaukee to have a music renaissance. We got the talent. Backline will bring the support.

