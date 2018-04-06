Big Donations for Anti-Abortion Law
Walker and Republicans got more than $200,000 in donations.
When Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill on Tuesday that removes most abortion coverage for state and local public workers, he was acting on behalf of anti-abortion groups that have spent more than $200,000 to elect Republicans over the last eight years.
The measure, Assembly Bill 128, would only allow abortions to be covered by state health plans if they are needed to save the life of the mother or if the pregnancy occurred because of rape or incest and the assault was reported to police. The restrictions apply to current and retired state workers and local governments that participate in the state insurance plan.
Wisconsin law already prohibits insurance coverage for abortion through Medicaid and state exchanges set up for the federal Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. The federal government and 21 states already restrict abortion coverage in their employee health insurance plans.
Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin exercise influence on elections by outside election spending and by direct contributions to candidates.
Outside electioneering activities, like mailings, broadcast ads and robocalls, from Pro-Life Wisconsin, Wisconsin Right to Life, and Wisconsin Family Action totaled more than $207,000 between January 2010 and June 2017 – all to support Republicans and oppose Democrats seeking legislative and statewide offices.
The top recipient of outside help by anti-abortion groups was Walker, who received about $24,600 in backing by the groups.
3 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Big Donations for Anti-Abortion Law”
Hey Walker and republicans!
Keep your so called “small, limited governnment” off of women’s bodies! While you are at it, keep it out of our bedrooms, out of our personal health care choices and out of our lives in general as well!
You are hypocrites, in broad daylight! Just for the record, if we try to ban AR-15s it won’t matter because “people will get them anyways…” BUT, if we try to ban abortions or try to ban an herb that’s been used for the good, wellness and happiness of all humanity for thousands of years, that will stop these things right in their tracks? WRONG!
Back alley abortions aren’t cool at all and neither is a Billion dollar a year black market for cannabis in Wisconsin annually. Wake up!
Dump Walker 2018!
The party of Death are the Republicans.
They are against affordable healthcare, against workers rights to sage workplace, and pro pollution.
@Jake, yes as well as the party of crazy NRA gun nuts that puts all of our lives at risk of gun violence everyday and the party of letting big pharma continue to get everyone hooked and overdosing on poison opiods when, as other states know, there ARE safer, healthier alternatives.
Meanwhile yet another scandal involving a republican and former Walker staffer has just erupted. Here are republican “family values” at their very best. Sex slaves!? Walker and republicans should be so proud! Scumbags!
http://fox6now.com/2018/04/05/report-man-who-was-staffer-during-gov-walkers-recall-campaign-accused-of-contracting-ex-as-sex-slave/