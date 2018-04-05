Should Walker Be Worried?
Does he face an unstoppable “blue wave”? Maybe.
It was back in 2012 that Democrats were ecstatic about collecting more than 900,000 signatures demanding Gov. Scott Walker’s recall, in what seemed a mighty wave of opposition to his law decimating collective bargaining rights for public workers. But Walker won the recall election with 53 percent of the vote, sweeping 60 of 72 counties.
Which is worth remembering now that everyone is touting a “blue wave” that gained a thumping victory — a margin of 12 percentage points — for Rebecca F. Dallet, the Democrats’ choice for state Supreme Court Justice.
“If Walker thought a small little Senate district up in the northwestern part of the state going Democratic for first time [in decades] was a wake-up call, this would be a Category 8 hurricane,” chortled Scot Ross, the liberal leader of One Wisconsin Now, in a story by the Washington Post.
This was in a story headlined, “Democrats just won another big race in Wisconsin — and Republicans are panicking,” which was echoed in stories by CNN (“Big win by liberals in Wisconsin is bad news for GOP and Scott Walker”), Business Insider (“Republicans are freaking out about an upset that could be the start of a ‘blue wave’”) and Salon (“Scott Walker in trouble? Wisconsin Democrats ‘feeling very hopeful’ after election win”).
But is he really at risk? Or was this just a calculated way to gain national attention and solicit campaign dollars from conservatives across the country? As the Post story noted: “For all of Walker’s alarm-bell-ringing, Republicans close to him say he’s not reading too much into losing this seat. There is plenty of data that shows Democrats winning judicial races in the spring and Republicans going on to have a good November.”
Certainly, Dallet’s victory in so many counties that supported Donald Trump in 2016 has to worry Walker. But voters in this ever-unpredictable state often flip in ways the pundits don’t expect. Trump lost the spring GOP presidential primary in Wisconsin to Ted Cruz and not one poll leading up to November 2016 election showed him winning Wisconsin. But he did.
The dynamics of the Dallet vs Michael Screnock contest were pretty specific to that race. For starters, Dallet had a long history as a tough-on-crime judge and wasn’t a classic liberal. She was also a far more attractive candidate than Screnock, both in terms of physical looks (Screnock’s oft-used photo suggested the fat-faced nerd who got picked on by the students) and her energetic personality; as veteran political reporter Steve Walters has written, “Screnock’s quiet, low-key campaign style drives some veteran Republican campaign strategists crazy.” (Screnock’s name, too, isn’t all that attractive –and yes, these things influence voters.) Finally, Screnock was a no-show at too many forums, suggesting he couldn’t handle tough questions.
Dallet, moreover, was not outspent by that much. She wasn’t far behind in campaign spending nor very far behind in spending by outside groups, as the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported.
The final tallies, I suspect, may show a somewhat bigger spending lead for Screnock. But Walker is likely to have a massive financial advantage in his reelection campaign. He will probably raise at least $30 million and whichever of the nine (!) current Democratic candidates wins in the August primary will have to quickly pivot to raise money for the November general election. I wouldn’t be surprised if Walker has a 10-to-1 advantage in campaign cash.
Still, money doesn’t always win elections. If the wave that has helped Democrats win seats in Republican-leaning districts across the country continues until November, Walker will have a real fight on his hands. And that’s when his unwillingness to reach out to all the people could hurt him.
Unlike former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson, who was constantly looking to expand his support, broaden the Republican tent, and drive up his voting totals, Walker has concentrated almost religiously on his base, even if that means consistently low approval ratings. His approval rating stands a 47 percent, according to the last Marquette University Law School poll, and has hovered below 50 percent for most of his second term.
Walker went all in on Foxconn, and that issue may be the most important in the race for governor. Walker has committed $4.1 billion in state and local spending to get what is touted as a $10 billion plant, but under the law could be as small as a $9 billion plant. That’s a cost of $1,774 per household in Wisconsin.
Those same rural voters who favored Act 10’s reduction in public employee benefits seem unlikely to look favorably at a plan that costs them so much to deliver jobs in one southeastern county, to an area most of them probably think gets too much government help already.
Moreover, the entire Foxconn investment completely contradicts Walker’s leading campaign factoid, the state’s historically low unemployment. If unemployment is so low, why spend $4.1 billion to get more jobs?
That issue, along with Walker’s refusal to allow special elections for two Republican-leaning districts, and which led him to be chastised by three different courts for violating the law, strike me as issues that will have traction. What they have in common is an administration that divides the state into those are for or against the ruling Republican orthodoxy.
Screnock’s loss, at the very least, suggests there may be voters who are tired of that. And Walker really can’t afford to lose any supporters. He may need all of that $30 million — and more — to convince people that it’s not time for a change.
11 thoughts on “Murphy’s Law: Should Walker Be Worried?”
“Moreover, the entire Foxconn investment completely contradicts Walker’s leading campaign factoid, the state’s historically low unemployment. If unemployment is so low, why spend $4.1 billion to get more jobs?”
Seems like a pretty big deal but has anyone else made this point?
I’m also skeptical about Walker being in trouble. Need to see who the opponent is first.
Excellent analysis. Bottom line, however, Dallet was a good candidate and Screnock a poor candidate. Who among Walker’s challengers is a potentially good candidate? I haven’t seen one yet.
That’s why I feel like Walker is most likely going to get reelected. There are some fine individuals running in the Dem primary, but who among them is a good candidate that can defeat Walker? Dems are a little starry eyed by recent elections, and a little blinded by Walker hatred (and I sympathize as I detest him and want him gone). But realistically speaking, he’s still near 50% approval, he’ll have tons and tons of money, and he’s an incumbent. Those are serious advantages. It’s not an impossible task, but it would be wise to not get too cocky. Then again, maybe Trump is an albatross that turns the tide in the Dems favor, as long as they have a halfway decent candidate.
There may be a wave to get on for young and attractive Democratic candidates who have won special elections around the country. But not for the candidates the Dems put up against Walker in the past. So forget guns, charter schools, and healthcare. To defeat Walker we a fit and a nice looking young person with a good name. If it is a man they should be tall with more hair than Walker.
Excellent article! I would never count Career Politician or Wisconsin republicans out. They are the most duplicitous, scheming. corrupt gaggle of charlatans, miscreants and politricksters in the country but they are Career Politicians for a reason, they know how to “win” by rigging elections and cheating ala gerrymandering as well as by buying elections with their greasy Dark Money and by scapegoating, fear mongering and of course “dividing and conquering.” Don’t be fooled Wisconsin! Democrats lost the presidency due to hubris in 2016. We can’t let that happen in November in Wisconsin or the state will be truly gone for good. Walker has done so much damage it will take many years to fix all of the destruction. November is our last hope! Let’s get busy everyone! Get involved, get your friends and relatives educated and ready to vote this bum out in November!
Dump Walker 2018
Dump ALL republicans 2018
Of course he’ll win. Vos and Ftizgerald will end early voting in Democratic areas, decrease DMV hours, strip millions of their registration, and ask Putin for some help.
I’d vote for anyone other than the Kochsucker Walker. I like all the Democrat candidates. I personally think Flynn would cut him up in a debate. Public humiliation, that would be a benefit! As a teabagger Walker knows that anger wins elections. That’s why mid-terms so often swing the other party’s direction. Even Obama with his positive hope and change campaign had a lot of angry upset people vote for him because George Bush had just overseen the implosion of the global economy. I’ll tell ya, at least up north here in Bayfield, Ashland and parts of Sawyer County, people are pissed off about FoxCON, gerrymandering, Walker’s recent special elections scheming and all the big corporate special interest money flooding the state. Not to mention the crappy roads, environemental pollution, school funding cuts etc etc.
Dump Walker
Do debates in a governor’s race sway many voters? Flynn might destroy Walker in a debate, but I wonder how much impact that would really have and if Flynn can beat Walker in a statewide election.
After the post-recall burnout, the recent turn of events are not a bad thing for progressives.
Really, Walker gives them so much to work with.
Walker is just using the #bluewave as a scare tactic to raise campaign funds and rouse his army of trolls. Screnock totally sucked but the repubs would have voted for Goebbels if he ran as a republican. But you know, the lefties are the violent ones… no wait, they’re hippy snowflakes. I can’t remember, the narrative keeps changing for some reason. Maybe because it’s hard to keep your story straight when you’re lying?
@PMD, Yeah it’s hard to say. I just like the fight in him plus honestly, all any candidate has to say (at least up in the far north) these days is”FoxCON sucks” and “legalize cannabis” and they’d win and Flynn says both of those a lot! But hey, the other candidates are good too. I, like pretty much everyone in Bayfield would vote for a ham sandwich for governor over Walker. And I hate ham!
Dump Walker