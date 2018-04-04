Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

In November, a handful of details emerged regarding a new Mexican restaurant taking over the space of the former Chez Jacques (1022 S. 1st St.). Now, the wait is over and diners can visit Cocina 1022, which is officially open to the public. Owner Kevin Lopez has been working in the Milwaukee dining scene since he was 15, at restaurants such as Jalisco’s in Franklin, Fiesta Garibaldi, Habanero’s and Jose’s Blue Sombrero. Lopez, along with his mother Judith Figueroa, have recently become operators of the North Avenue Jalisco’s (2207 E. North Ave.).

OnMilwaukee’s Lori Fredrich provides a handful of the restaurant’s many options:

Tacos can be ordered a la carte with options like steak, al pastor, chorizo, lengua, calabaza, chicken tinga, shredded beef and cempechano featuring steak and chorizo with onions, bell peppers, cilantro and chipotle sauce (priced $2.50 – $3 each; an order of three includes one side). Taco plates are also available in options like chipotle shrimp ($12) and vegetable ($10), each of which includes a choice of sides. Additional entrees, each served with a choice of sides, include El Molcajete, seasoned meats served traditionally on a hot stone bowl. Choices include steak ($18), chicken ($16), shrimp ($18), vegetables ($15) or mixto (all three meats) for $27… Guests will also find classic drinks like a signature margarita; a mojito made with Jamaica agua fresca; a vodka fizz with lime, ginger and rose water; and a unique riff on the old fashioned featuring rum, allspice and chocolate bitters… Signature cocktails are priced in the $7-$10 range.

Cocina 1022 will begin offering a lunch buffet in the coming months, as well as a late night menu served from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Rosati’s Coming to Bay View

While Rosati’s Pizza had a relatively short stint on the East Side, it doesn’t seem the closure has dampened the national chain’s hopes for success in Milwaukee. The Chicago-style pizza purveyor will be opening another location at 145 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Bay View by April 9. Rosati’s East Side was located in the former Replay Sports Bar space (2238 N. Farwell Ave.) and closed last March.

Fredrich previews the new place:

It’s reported that the menu at the Bay View location will differ somewhat from other locations; however, it is expected that it will offer both Chicago-style and thin crust pizza along with wings, pastas, sandwiches and desserts, with pricing averaging between $10 and $20.

Rosati’s will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is currently hiring cooks and delivery drivers.

Pho Saigon Coming to West Allis

A new Vietnamese Chinese place is coming to West Allis. Pho Saigon will occupy the former space of Sammy’s Taste of Chicago at 10534 W. Greenfield Ave. Owner Tu Tan Nguyen plans to open the eatery in August, and is also applying for a beer and wine license.

The Journal Sentinel’s Carol Deptolla dishes some details:

The Greenfield Ave. site’s format would switch from its previous counter service to table service. Interior work will include new plumbing in addition to new decor; outside, the owner plans additional landscaping… Besides pho, the broth-and-noodle bowls, the restaurant will sell other Vietnamese dishes such as bun and fried rice, as well as Chinese menu items. Restaurants and shops that offer traditional Chinese dishes have cropped up in West Allis in recent years, including Sze Chuan, Lucky Barbecue and Bakery, and Fusion Cafe.

Once open, Pho Saigon will serve lunch and dinner daily.

Grassroots Salad Company Opening

In December, it was announced that Grassroots Salad Company would be taking over the old Capriotti’s space (111 E. Wisconsin Ave.) in the Chase Tower. The fast-casual restaurant now has an opening date, and will begin serving its salads, wraps and freshly squeezed juices on April 30. The company is owned by Peter and Louie Liapis, who also own the Georgie Porgie Burgers and Custard locations in Oak Creek and Mount Pleasant.

Fredrich provides a glance at the restaurant’s fare:

The Grassroots menu features five core offerings: Caesar, Cobb, Santa Fe, Asian (pictured above as a wrap), and Kriti, a Greek-style salad with Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, chickpeas, Wisconsin feta cheese and Greek goddess dressing. Guests can also build-their-own salads from a selection of fresh and housemade ingredients.

Grassroots’ tentative hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Wisconsin Ave location will be the restaurant’s second location, its first being a kiosk in Brookfield Square.

Cluck N’ Que Pop-Up Delivery

Stand Eat Drink hospitality group has decided the pop-up genre of restaurants needs a new twist. The hospitality group has launched Cluck N’ Que, a delivery-only pop-up which, as the name suggests, will offer homemade fried chicken exclusively through UberEats.

Fredrich explains how the concept was created:

As the story is told, the concept was born at a Hotel Madrid family meal not long ago, during which Chef Matt Kerley – who originally hails from North Carolina – served the staff a platter of his (apparently delicious) homemade fried chicken. As the rumors go, staff responses included “OMG!” and “Wow, that chicken was so f#*! good!”… The menu…features two-, four- and 16-piece portions of buttermilk-battered fried chicken served up with sides of coleslaw and a pickle ($9/$15/$36) and Carolina-style BBQ Pork sandwiches for just $9, also served with coleslaw and a pickle. Add a slice of good old fashioned southern chess pie for just $6 more.

Cluck N’ Que offers delivery of its fare through the app from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Appleseed Bakery in Wauwatosa

A new bakery slated for Wauwatosa will specialize in healthy treats. Owner Lula Allen hopes to open The Appleseed Bakery at 418 N. Mayfair Rd. in May. The bakery will serve up baked goods that are both GMO-free and made from scratch.

The Business Journal’s Melanie Lawder reports on the menu and mission statement:

The eatery will serve up items including baked oatmeal, banana pudding parfaits, brownies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, breakfast parfaits, peach cobbler and sticky buns. Beverages including coffee, teas and herbal coffee will also be available… With The Appleseed Bakery, Allen said she aims to create a place where mothers can buy food for their children and know there aren’t any unnatural ingredients snuck into them. Her health-conscious daughters and vegan grandchildren are the motivating force behind the business, she said, adding that gluten-free and vegan goods also will be on the menu. And in a nod to The Appleseed Bakery name, the eatery will also feature various apple-themed treats…

Allen embarks on her new business venture following 25-year career as a Milwaukee Public School teacher. If the business request for a permit is approved by the Wauwatosa plan commission, the bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Executive Chef Named for Bucks Arena

A Mason Street Grill alum has been named executive chef for the new Milwaukee Bucks arena. Chef Kenneth Hardiman will collaborate with Levy Restaurants, which will provide food and beverages at the arena. Hardiman will work with the Chicago-based restaurant group to provide a varied fare that will also include items from local restaurants and vendors. The chef also has 10 years experience in the industry under his belt, having worked at restaurants across the country.

BizTimes’ Andrew Weiland spoke with Hardiman, who had this to say about his new position:

“I love being part of Milwaukee’s dynamic culinary scene, so I’m excited to join Levy and the Bucks in the new arena. We are striving to create an incomparable culinary experience for fans… In addition to signature dishes, we’ll be partnering with some of Milwaukee’s quintessential restaurants to bring their specialties into the venue, too.”

Change-ups at Rare Steakhouse

Two major personnel changes are in store for Rare Steakhouse (833 E. Michigan St.). The first is the departure of Jack Sosnowski, a partner and “the public face” of the restaurant. Sosnowski has four Madison-area restaurants as well, and has sold his share in the Milwaukee location in order to spend more time with his family. The restaurant has also hired Joshua Wolter as assistant general manager. Wolter is currently the general manager of c.1880 (1100 S. 1st St.), and will be working at both restaurants until c.1880 closes at the end of this month. Aaron Schmude, a chef with experience in Las Vegas and D.C., has also been brought on as Rare’s new executive chef.

Deptolla quotes Schmude on his culinary approach:

“If I had to describe my style, it’s taking familiar, approachable dishes and then putting a little modern twist with different flavor profiles and complimentary ingredients,” Schmude said in a written statement.

Rare Steakhouse is also serving a new lunch menu and will no longer be open on Sundays. The restaurant also has locations in Madison and Washington D.C.