Dallet Won in Trumpland
She even won Sauk County, home base of Michael Screnock.
State Supreme Court Justice-elect Rebecca Dallet made deep inroads in Trump territory as she swept to victory Tuesday against Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock, who was crushed even in his own county.
In far western Wisconsin, Dallet won in Chippewa, Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce, and Pepin counties, all of which voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
Dallet also swept through the southwestern part of the state, picking up Vernon, Crawford, Grant, Richland, Sauk, Iowa, Columbia, and Lafayette counties, flipping them from Trump.
She took Screnock’s Sauk County, 56% to 44%.
In southeastern Wisconsin, only Kenosha County switched from Trump to Dallet. Milwaukee remained solidly blue.
In the east-central part of the state, Winnebago, Outagamie, Brown, Manitowoc, and Door counties went for Dallet after supporting Trump.
She also picked up Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Marathon, Lincoln, and Oneida counties in west- and north-central Wisconsin, all of which went for Trump in 2016.
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
2 thoughts on “Court Watch: Dallet Won in Trumpland”
SHE did it!! WE did it! DALLET WINS AND MAKES HISTORY!! First republicans got Schachtnered, then Career Politician and professional moocher Scott Walker got his little bad boy butt spanked by Eric Holder and three Wisconsin judges for trying to not let Wisconsinites vote, now we just whooped the Big Corporate republican special interest groups who spent more money to try and get their hand picked republican puppet on the Supreme Court than has ever been spent on any other Supreme Court campaign in Wisconsin history and yet, Dallet still won! Great job everybody! Now let’s enjoy our victory today but remember we have much much more work to do. We still have the special elections coming up in June, you know the ones that should’ve been held simultaneously with yesterday’s election but were held up because Career Politician Scott Walker was trying to deny people their constitututionally protected right to vote? Yeah, three Wisconsin judges smacked that down thankfully. And then, come November we must take our state back from these far right-wing Trump enabling republicans, and that starts with…
DUMPING WALKER AND ALL REPUBLICANS!
All aboard the Freedom Train!
The BIG BLUE WAVE is building!
Restoring common sense, decency and justice to all.
From a lifelong Republican that can no longer abide by the embarrassing GOP.