Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

As I travel across this state, meeting Wisconsinites of all ages and from all walks of life, I have never been more optimistic for our future.



From researchers at UW-Madison who are one step closer to finding a cure for cancer to family farmers who are using innovation, creativity and technology to change the course of small-scale agriculture in Wisconsin – I continue to be amazed by the strength, ingenuity and determination of our people.



We have a growing problem though, one that threatens the very opportunities and unlimited potential we hold as a state. The foundation of our democracy is in crisis.



Those in power seek to wield more power, rather than use the power they have to do the most good. While they benefit, the rest of us don’t.





Our system has been rigged by those in power.and legislative Republicans have changed our laws so millionaires and billionaires, with their deep pockets, have even more influence. We have more money being spent on our elections than ever before. But it doesn’t end there. During redistricting, they gerrymandered our legislative districts so badly and so lop-sided, the US Supreme Court is now contemplating intervening to restore balance. We even have a candidate for our State Supreme court, supported by Scott Walker, that is refusing to recuse himself from cases involving major campaign donors.Unlike the rest of us who are expected to follow the rules, if Scott Walker and the majority party don’t like the law, they just change it. They’ve exempted themselves from political corruption investigations. They’re on the cusp of changing our special elections laws after leaving two legislative districts without representation for months, silencing 200,000 Wisconsinites, simply because they’re afraid of losing seats to Democrats. Speaking of rule changes, let’s not forget when Scott Walker attempted to destroy Wisconsin’s open records laws during his campaign for President!Folks, this isn’t ok. The majority party has lost touch with the values of public service – it’s about serving the public, not serving ourselves. Too many of our politicians in Madison and Washington DC are tone-deaf. They’re not listening and frankly, they don’t want to. We’ve reached such a tipping point that our kids, who are not even old enough to vote, are stepping up and leading a national conversation on gun safety. It’s extraordinary.Our country was founded on a system of checks and balances, commonsense, and on principles of fairness and equality. We cannot grow and thrive as a state, if the foundation of our government is crumbling around us.As Governor, I will restore this much-needed balance and I’ll do it immediately. I’ll make it easier to vote, not harder. I won’t hide from open records requests and public inquiries. My priorities include non-partisan redistricting and overturning Citizen’s United. I’ll restore integrity to our elections – protecting us against Russian aggression and ensuring decisions around our elections are based on what’s right not what’s politically advantageous. It’s time we return power to the people.

Tony Evers is the Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin and a Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate.