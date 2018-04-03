The Crisis of Our Democracy
Walker and Republicans have rigged the system to serve themselves, not the people.
As I travel across this state, meeting Wisconsinites of all ages and from all walks of life, I have never been more optimistic for our future.
From researchers at UW-Madison who are one step closer to finding a cure for cancer to family farmers who are using innovation, creativity and technology to change the course of small-scale agriculture in Wisconsin – I continue to be amazed by the strength, ingenuity and determination of our people.
We have a growing problem though, one that threatens the very opportunities and unlimited potential we hold as a state. The foundation of our democracy is in crisis.
Those in power seek to wield more power, rather than use the power they have to do the most good. While they benefit, the rest of us don’t.
Unlike the rest of us who are expected to follow the rules, if Scott Walker and the majority party don’t like the law, they just change it. They’ve exempted themselves from political corruption investigations. They’re on the cusp of changing our special elections laws after leaving two legislative districts without representation for months, silencing 200,000 Wisconsinites, simply because they’re afraid of losing seats to Democrats. Speaking of rule changes, let’s not forget when Scott Walker attempted to destroy Wisconsin’s open records laws during his campaign for President!
Folks, this isn’t ok. The majority party has lost touch with the values of public service – it’s about serving the public, not serving ourselves. Too many of our politicians in Madison and Washington DC are tone-deaf. They’re not listening and frankly, they don’t want to. We’ve reached such a tipping point that our kids, who are not even old enough to vote, are stepping up and leading a national conversation on gun safety. It’s extraordinary.
Our country was founded on a system of checks and balances, commonsense, and on principles of fairness and equality. We cannot grow and thrive as a state, if the foundation of our government is crumbling around us.
As Governor, I will restore this much-needed balance and I’ll do it immediately. I’ll make it easier to vote, not harder. I won’t hide from open records requests and public inquiries. My priorities include non-partisan redistricting and overturning Citizen’s United. I’ll restore integrity to our elections – protecting us against Russian aggression and ensuring decisions around our elections are based on what’s right not what’s politically advantageous. It’s time we return power to the people.
Tony Evers is the Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin and a Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate.
Op-Ed
-
Recusal At Issue in High Court RaceApr 2nd, 2018 by Casey Hoff
-
Why We Need a State TreasurerApr 1st, 2018 by State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout
-
The Long Arm of the WMCMar 31st, 2018 by James Rowen
3 thoughts on “Op Ed: The Crisis of Our Democracy”
Well said Mr. Evers! You would make a much, much, much better Governor than the greasy, lying, corrupt fraud Scott Walker.
Dump Walker!
I’m incredibly optimistic for our future in Wisconsin as well, Tony. Thanks to Governor Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature, we’ve reversed years and years of public-sector extortion and Democrat enabling, driving taxes higher and higher for hard-working Wisconsinites (especially those retirees on fixed incomes) while the favored members of the ‘public-sector class’ were showered with unsustainably rich benefits.
MTEA, WEAC and the other guilty parties in this extortion scheme have been dealt a serious blow, and the citizens of this state are all the stronger for it. Jobs, lower taxes, good schools and a great quality of life make me VERY optimistic about this state going forward. Just ask our friends to the south in Illinois what failing to deal with these issues leads to. Soaring taxes and piles of unpaid bills.
Thanks to Governor Walker and his policies, we’ll be able to continue on this great path after November as well!
@WashCoRepug, wrong, just look to Minnesota or my beautiful home state of Washington to see what truly progressive policies create…They are thiving, cosmopolitan economic powerhouses when compared to Career Politician Scott Walker’s high tax, low wage Wississippi style FAILURE. Sorry,handing billions to a foreign company in corporate welfare won’t cut it! Nor will Walker’s attack on democracy and voting rights, nor gerrymandering, nor selling out the state to corporate special interests, nor eviscerating our environment or trampling on our basic civil rights every single day. Career Politician Walker and republicans days of cirruption, lying, stealing, cheating and destroying are coming to an end in November! A BIG BLUE WAVE is building!!
Dump Walker