The Week’s Hot Topics
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Presents First Streetcar
Streetcar arrives and runs on city streets for the first time in 60 years.
Mar 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture Could Break Ground This Summer
Barrett Lo company reaffirms Findorff as general contractor.
Mar 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: New Hotel on Van Buren?
Plus: New apartments near Bucks arena and new MU development.
Mar 25th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commuter Rail to Foxconn Proposed
Bauman proposes new train from 35th and Capitol to Highway 11 in Racine County.
Mar 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Race for Supreme Court
Look carefully. Both candidates are not what they claim to be.
Mar 27th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloping The Fortress
Massive downtown factory becoming 132 apartments.
Mar 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. In Public: About Those Streetcar Stops
Why not a dramatic uniform design for them? Well, because.
Mar 27th, 2018 by Tom Bamberger
8. Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years
Downtown’s Milwaukee Club, founded 1884, is the oldest and most exclusive bar in town.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Michael Horne
9. Now Serving: Bay View Gets New Restaurant, New Bakery
Plus: the return of the Silver Spring House. And Public Table comes to West Allis.
Mar 28th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
10. Murphy’s Law: Scott Walker’s Big Lie
Not doing special elections hasn’t saved money, it’s actually cost taxpayers. A lot.
Mar 29th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Coal Dust Found Again Coating Oak Creek Cars and Playground
Neighbors of We Energies’ plant outraged and concerned for their families
Mar 26th, 2018 by Clean Power Coalition-Southeast Wisconsin
2. Marquette, Wintrust form transformational, community-minded partnership for banking, scholarship aid and athletics
Ten-year contract includes exclusive commercial and retail banking services, $12 million investment in scholarship aid, athletics and other institutional support
Mar 27th, 2018 by Marquette University
3. i.c.stars announces Milwaukee leadership team and immediate engagement opportunities for local businesses
Advisory Board Chair William Caraher and General Manager Sarah Dollhausen to steer technology workforce training and placement program
Mar 28th, 2018 by Inner-City Computer Stars Foundation
4. Sculpture Milwaukee work earns place outside City Hall
Tony Cragg’s Mixed Feelings donated anonymously through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Mar 30th, 2018 by Sculpture Milwaukee
5. Barrett Lo Selects Findorff as General Contractor for ‘The Couture’
This announcement marks a major milestone in moving the development project forward.
Mar 26th, 2018 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development
6. Notoriously Dishonest Kevin Nicholson Calls First Lady Tonette Walker A Liar
“The first lady says Vukmir’s opponent refused to shake her son Alex’s hand,” from WITI-TV.
Mar 30th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Milwaukee ChopHouse Announces New Chef De Cuisine and Menu
Calum Hastreiter takes on his new position as chef de cuisine following six years working in various roles at the Milwaukee ChopHouse and Miller Time Pub & Grill.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Marcus Restaurant Group
8. Momentum for Dallet as Legal Community Overwhelmingly Sees Her as More Qualified
Two Bar Association polls show stark difference between candidates; new endorsements add to momentum
Mar 28th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet
9. Follow Bob the dog’s “tail” of downtown exploration for a good cause
All proceeds from the book will go toward Key to Change, an initiative created by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to end chronic homelessness, in memory of Joe Weirick.
Mar 27th, 2018 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21
10. Republicans will do anything to hold onto power
GOP retaliate following court ruling to uphold right to representation
Mar 23rd, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 25th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 18th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Hot TopicsMar 11th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee