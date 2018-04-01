Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 1st, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Presents First Streetcar

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Presents First Streetcar

Streetcar arrives and runs on city streets for the first time in 60 years.

Mar 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture Could Break Ground This Summer

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture Could Break Ground This Summer

Barrett Lo company reaffirms Findorff as general contractor.

Mar 26th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: New Hotel on Van Buren?

3. Plats and Parcels: New Hotel on Van Buren?

Plus: New apartments near Bucks arena and new MU development.

Mar 25th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Commuter Rail to Foxconn Proposed

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Commuter Rail to Foxconn Proposed

Bauman proposes new train from 35th and Capitol to Highway 11 in Racine County.

Mar 28th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Strange Race for Supreme Court

5. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Race for Supreme Court

Look carefully. Both candidates are not what they claim to be.

Mar 27th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloping The Fortress

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Redeveloping The Fortress

Massive downtown factory becoming 132 apartments.

Mar 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

In Public: About Those Streetcar Stops

7. In Public: About Those Streetcar Stops

Why not a dramatic uniform design for them? Well, because.

Mar 27th, 2018 by Tom Bamberger

Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years

8. Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years

Downtown’s Milwaukee Club, founded 1884, is the oldest and most exclusive bar in town.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Michael Horne

Now Serving: Bay View Gets New Restaurant, New Bakery

9. Now Serving: Bay View Gets New Restaurant, New Bakery

Plus: the return of the Silver Spring House. And Public Table comes to West Allis.

Mar 28th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Murphy’s Law: Scott Walker’s Big Lie

10. Murphy’s Law: Scott Walker’s Big Lie

Not doing special elections hasn’t saved money, it’s actually cost taxpayers. A lot.

Mar 29th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Coal Dust Found Again Coating Oak Creek Cars and Playground

1. Coal Dust Found Again Coating Oak Creek Cars and Playground

Neighbors of We Energies’ plant outraged and concerned for their families

Mar 26th, 2018 by Clean Power Coalition-Southeast Wisconsin

Marquette, Wintrust form transformational, community-minded partnership for banking, scholarship aid and athletics

2. Marquette, Wintrust form transformational, community-minded partnership for banking, scholarship aid and athletics

Ten-year contract includes exclusive commercial and retail banking services, $12 million investment in scholarship aid, athletics and other institutional support

Mar 27th, 2018 by Marquette University

i.c.stars announces Milwaukee leadership team and immediate engagement opportunities for local businesses

3. i.c.stars announces Milwaukee leadership team and immediate engagement opportunities for local businesses

Advisory Board Chair William Caraher and General Manager Sarah Dollhausen to steer technology workforce training and placement program

Mar 28th, 2018 by Inner-City Computer Stars Foundation

Sculpture Milwaukee work earns place outside City Hall

4. Sculpture Milwaukee work earns place outside City Hall

Tony Cragg’s Mixed Feelings donated anonymously through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Mar 30th, 2018 by Sculpture Milwaukee

Barrett Lo Selects Findorff as General Contractor for ‘The Couture’

5. Barrett Lo Selects Findorff as General Contractor for ‘The Couture’

This announcement marks a major milestone in moving the development project forward.

Mar 26th, 2018 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development

Notoriously Dishonest Kevin Nicholson Calls First Lady Tonette Walker A Liar

6. Notoriously Dishonest Kevin Nicholson Calls First Lady Tonette Walker A Liar

“The first lady says Vukmir’s opponent refused to shake her son Alex’s hand,” from WITI-TV.

Mar 30th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Milwaukee ChopHouse Announces New Chef De Cuisine and Menu

7. Milwaukee ChopHouse Announces New Chef De Cuisine and Menu

Calum Hastreiter takes on his new position as chef de cuisine following six years working in various roles at the Milwaukee ChopHouse and Miller Time Pub & Grill.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Marcus Restaurant Group

Momentum for Dallet as Legal Community Overwhelmingly Sees Her as More Qualified

8. Momentum for Dallet as Legal Community Overwhelmingly Sees Her as More Qualified

Two Bar Association polls show stark difference between candidates; new endorsements add to momentum

Mar 28th, 2018 by Rebecca Dallet

Follow Bob the dog’s “tail” of downtown exploration for a good cause

9. Follow Bob the dog’s “tail” of downtown exploration for a good cause

All proceeds from the book will go toward Key to Change, an initiative created by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to end chronic homelessness, in memory of Joe Weirick.

Mar 27th, 2018 by Milwaukee Downtown BID 21

Republicans will do anything to hold onto power

10. Republicans will do anything to hold onto power

GOP retaliate following court ruling to uphold right to representation

Mar 23rd, 2018 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *