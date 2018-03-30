Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Timing is everything and alas, I just don’t have it. You would think an appreciation of Ireland’s de-facto national anthem would be more appropriate around St. Patrick’s Day, not two weeks after. But there’s a reason I’m fifty weeks early (have to spin it a little): I was teaching the late singer Eva Cassidy’s version of “Danny Boy” to a student this week and had a full blown conversion experience. You can call me a fan now.

It wasn’t that I didn’t want to like her, I just avoided the whole thing because I was allergic to something you might call tragedy marketing. Pumped up with Hallmark levels of the maudlin, her story, which ended way too soon, was put between the listener and any chance of hearing it critically. The calls for recognition of her genius were unfair to both her and her audience. I ‘m a real stick-in-the-mud when it comes to those kinds of things, so while rest of the world was swept up her in posthumous moment, I sat out. But now I’m thinking that was my problem, not hers.

Eva Cassidy’s story was genuinely sad. Her voice, a thrillingly accurate instrument able to inflict heartbreak at any given moment, was her calling card. She was smitten with jazz and blues, but happy to go anywhere music took her so long as the song was right. Unfortunately, a rapidly metastasizing melanoma killed her in 1993 at the age of 33, ending what would have been a wonderful career.

Like I say, I hadn’t paid attention to this until my long time student and IRS litigator par excellence,showed up with this song at the songwriting class I teach. My policy is the student is always right: if they want to learn a song, we go for it. That’s a recent development, I must confess. In the early days, a hidden camera would have revealed plenty of squirming and arguing why we shouldn’t be bothering withor. I’m glad I’ve revised my policy because in the last two weeks I came to appreciate Ms Cassidy (not to mention a guy I thought I found annoying until I heard him sing,

In her case it only took a couple seconds to realize what a dope I’d been. But the real magic happened 52 seconds in. That’s where she lifts the listener and seemingly the whole world to another place altogether. It’s not really a chorus, as this song is linear, but I hate to call something this inspiring the “B” section. Whatever you call the section, when she she sings the the words “Oh come ye back,” it’s a very disarming moment.

This song, a drama queen’s dream, is built around that spot, a place where the melody hops up to what would, in any other song, be its highest point. Standard practice calls for a display of firepower here — it’s a chance for any respectable singer to wow the audience with the majesty of his/her talent. Eva beaks that contract and lets a little tenderness slip in, creating a tension between strength and vulnerability that is both confusing and human. Like I said, magic.

The song is a chestnut. Sung poorly it still moves hearts. Sung well, it moves the earth. It seems as old as time. Originally, it was already a very pretty melody called “Londonderry Air.” Then in 1910 an English lawyer named Frederick E. Weatherly (imagine that!) gave it these lyrics:

Oh Danny boy the pipes the pipes are calling

From glen to glen and down the mountain side

The summer’s gone and all the flowers dying

‘Tis you ’tis you must go and I must bide

But come ye back when summer’s in the meadow

Or when the valley’s hushed and white with snow

‘Tis I’ll be here in sunshine or in shadow

Oh Danny boy oh Danny boy I love you so

But when ye come and all the roses falling

And I am dead as dead I well may be

Go out and find the place where I am lying

And kneel and say an ave there for me

And I will hear tho’ soft you tread above me

And then my grave will warm and sweeter be

For you shall bend and tell me that you love me

And I will sleep in peace until you come to me

© Frederick E. Weatherly

This song is generally thought to be about a young man who was going off to war or possibly leaving home (Ireland) to go a new country (America, probably). It works either way, but I favor the first interpretation. Maybe it’s the pipes calling. Whatever you think it means, when it’s done with this level of artistry it reminds me that people love music for a reason, even if we can’t articulate it.

Speaking of artistry, let’s get back to the gooseflesh moment where I said Eva caresses what is “seemingly” the song’s highest note. Of course there’s a higher one. It comes in the third line of the second part, “’Tis I’ll be here.” “Here,” is a high E, a dangerous place for most singers. Again she underplays it and lets her voice start to fall apart a little. It doesn’t really, but doing that adds a softness where others might sound shrill. It’s the very definition of musicality, an astounding feat technically and more importantly, emotionally.

The story of Eva Cassidy has always been wrapped in unbridled emotion. What do you do with backstory which can easily become cheap manipulation? Well in some rare instances you give thanks. This is that uncommon case where an artist who means so much to so many (just read the Youtube comments) was saved from total obscurity thanks to tragedy marketing. In this case forgivable — but don’t let it happen again.