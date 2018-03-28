Together two candidates’ campaigns spending $1.2 million

The two candidates facing off in next week’s spring election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised more than $1.2 million combined since the beginning of the year.

Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates show the state GOP and longtime Republican donors continued to back candidate Michael Screnock. Meanwhile, unions and traditional Democratic contributors supported candidate Rebecca Dallet.

The latest reports showed Screnock, a Sauk County Circuit Court judge, raised about $748,500 and spent about $700,000 since the beginning of the year.

A preliminary review of Screnock’s latest campaign finance reports showed his largest contributors were:

The latest campaign finance reports also showed Dallet, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, raised about $520,150 and spent about $496,950 since the beginning of the year.

A preliminary review of Dallet’s latest campaign finance reports showed her largest contributors were: