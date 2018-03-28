Screnock Outspending Dallet in Court Race
Together two candidates’ campaigns spending $1.2 million
The two candidates facing off in next week’s spring election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised more than $1.2 million combined since the beginning of the year.
Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates show the state GOP and longtime Republican donors continued to back candidate Michael Screnock. Meanwhile, unions and traditional Democratic contributors supported candidate Rebecca Dallet.
The latest reports showed Screnock, a Sauk County Circuit Court judge, raised about $748,500 and spent about $700,000 since the beginning of the year.
A preliminary review of Screnock’s latest campaign finance reports showed his largest contributors were:
Republican Party of Wisconsin, about $293,450
Diane Hendricks, of Beloit, chairman of ABC Supply, $20,000
Kim Hendricks, of Janesville, a former ABC Supply vice president, $20,000
Tim and Barbara Michels, of Brownsville, co-owners of Michels Corp., a family-owned road construction company, $20,000
Fred Young, of Racine, retired owner of Young Radiator, $15,000
Thea Buholzer, of Monroe, co-owner of Klondike Cheese, $10,000
Richard Uihlein, of Lake Forest, Ill., owner of Uline Corp., $10,000
Kevin Michels, of Brownsville, vice president of Michels Corp., $10,000
Patrick Michels, of Brownsville, president of Michels Corp., $10,000
Louis Gentine, of Elkhart Lake, retired owner of Sargento Cheese, $9,000
The latest campaign finance reports also showed Dallet, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, raised about $520,150 and spent about $496,950 since the beginning of the year.
A preliminary review of Dallet’s latest campaign finance reports showed her largest contributors were:
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) political action committee (PAC), $18,000
Madison Teachers Inc. PAC, $18,000
John C. Miller, of Kohler, a retired attorney, $17,500
Mark Thomsen, a Milwaukee attorney and chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, $10,000
Marianne Lubar, of River Hills, $10,000. Lubar’s husband, Sheldon, is founder and chairman of Lubar & Co., a private investment firm.
Michael Hupy, a Milwaukee attorney, $5,000
Thomas Wolfe, a Madison attorney, $5,000
Lynde Uihlein, a Milwaukee philanthropist who runs the Brico Fund, $5,000
Chris Abele, Milwaukee County executive, $5,000
Richard Abdoo, of Milwaukee, a retired utility executive, $5,000
Jim Dallet, of Naples, Fla., a former pharmacy owner, $5,000
Wisconsin Laborers District Council PAC, $5,000
Operating Engineers Local 139 PAC, $5,000
WEAC Region 3 PAC, $5,000
2 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Screnock Outspending Dallet in Court Race”
Vote Dallet April 3, 2018!
No more far right wing activist judges backed by sleazy Washington Special Interest groups or lobbyists in Wisconsin! No more bought and paid for corporate hacks or partisan republican stooges in Wisconsin! It’s time to take our state back from these charlatans!
Easy realization….Dallet is the only one worthy of support. Based on facts.