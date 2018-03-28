Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Screnock Outspending Dallet in Court Race

Together two candidates’ campaigns spending $1.2 million

By - Mar 28th, 2018 11:43 am
Rebecca Dallet and Michael Screnock.

The two candidates facing off in next week’s spring election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised more than $1.2 million combined since the beginning of the year.

Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates show the state GOP and longtime Republican donors continued to back candidate Michael Screnock. Meanwhile, unions and traditional Democratic contributors supported candidate Rebecca Dallet.

The latest reports showed Screnock, a Sauk County Circuit Court judge, raised about $748,500 and spent about $700,000 since the beginning of the year.

A preliminary review of Screnock’s latest campaign finance reports showed his largest contributors were:

Republican Party of Wisconsin, about $293,450

Diane Hendricks, of Beloit, chairman of ABC Supply, $20,000

Kim Hendricks, of Janesville, a former ABC Supply vice president, $20,000

Tim and Barbara Michels, of Brownsville, co-owners of Michels Corp., a family-owned road construction company, $20,000

Fred Young, of Racine, retired owner of Young Radiator, $15,000

Thea Buholzer, of Monroe, co-owner of Klondike Cheese, $10,000

Richard Uihlein, of Lake Forest, Ill., owner of Uline Corp., $10,000

Kevin Michels, of Brownsville, vice president of Michels Corp., $10,000

Patrick Michels, of Brownsville, president of Michels Corp., $10,000

Louis Gentine, of Elkhart Lake, retired owner of Sargento Cheese, $9,000

The latest campaign finance reports also showed Dallet, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, raised about $520,150 and spent about $496,950 since the beginning of the year.

A preliminary review of Dallet’s latest campaign finance reports showed her largest contributors were:

Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) political action committee (PAC), $18,000

Madison Teachers Inc. PAC, $18,000

John C. Miller, of Kohler, a retired attorney, $17,500

Mark Thomsen, a Milwaukee attorney and chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, $10,000

Marianne Lubar, of River Hills, $10,000. Lubar’s husband, Sheldon, is founder and chairman of Lubar & Co., a private investment firm.

Michael Hupy, a Milwaukee attorney, $5,000

Thomas Wolfe, a Madison attorney, $5,000

Lynde Uihlein, a Milwaukee philanthropist who runs the Brico Fund, $5,000

Chris Abele, Milwaukee County executive, $5,000

Richard Abdoo, of Milwaukee, a retired utility executive, $5,000

Jim Dallet, of Naples, Fla., a former pharmacy owner, $5,000

Wisconsin Laborers District Council PAC, $5,000

Operating Engineers Local 139 PAC, $5,000

WEAC Region 3 PAC, $5,000

2 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: Screnock Outspending Dallet in Court Race”

  1. Terry says:
    March 28, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Vote Dallet April 3, 2018!

    No more far right wing activist judges backed by sleazy Washington Special Interest groups or lobbyists in Wisconsin! No more bought and paid for corporate hacks or partisan republican stooges in Wisconsin! It’s time to take our state back from these charlatans!

  2. A Prire says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Easy realization….Dallet is the only one worthy of support. Based on facts.

