Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am the Corporate Relations Assistant Manager for Palermo’s Pizza. My field gives me the opportunity to work alongside every single department at our company and I am learning about manufacturing and business at a phenomenal rate. Day to day, I affirm my love for the happiest food on the planet – jealous?

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

There needs to be some action that can bridge the gap between some of the poorest areas of Milwaukee and the suburbs. I’d like to see this community help the poor rebuild the foundation of our historical neighborhoods to achieve unity in the city.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

When I drive into downtown Milwaukee, I am typically taking the route that passes Miller Park and the Menomonee Valley. It’s been really nice seeing the development of this area into something wonderful that has a little bit of everything: business, brew life, recreation, art, etc.

In five years, I see downtown Milwaukee itself continue to grow taller, too. Literally. I get excited whenever I see cranes going up in cities. It’s a sign of prosperous economic growth and success, allowing us to live up to our name, “The Good Land.” It’s so much more than beer and cheese.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

I really love Sanford. It’s intimate and a blank canvas for letting the food speak for itself. Be daring and ask the chef for a prix fixe surprise tasting menu with a wine pairing. Best decision I ever made, right next to “I do.”

As food seekers, my husband and I constantly search for new restaurants to try. We have a list that’s four pages long and we keep adding to it. I think we’re covered for a few years in our search, actually.

On special occasions, we’ll go to the first floor of The Pfister for a cocktail and then have dinner together at his favorite place: Capital Grille (get the Lobster Bisque and Lobster Mac N’ Cheese). If it’s casual, we like to grab a beer somewhere on Old World Third Street before a Bucks game.

On Sundays, we’ll go to Mass with friends where we recently got married, Old St. Mary’s Parish, and then to brunch somewhere nearby, or we’ll pick up some seafood from Milwaukee Public Market.

We rarely will travel outside of the city to find something different to do.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

The Wisconsin Gas Co. building has an iconic art-deco flame on top that has more significance than most people know. It has served as a color-coded weather report for Milwaukeeans since 1956:

When the flame is red, it’s warm weather ahead. When the flame is gold, watch out for cold. When the flame is blue, there’s no change in view. When there’s a flickering flame, expect snow or rain.

I actually think it spends most of its time flickering blue.