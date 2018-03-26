Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The long-awaited apartment tower planned for 909 E. Michigan St. might get underway this summer. Developer Rick Barrett announced that his firm, Barrett Lo Visionary Development, has re-selected J.H. Findoff & Son Inc. which had done early work on The Couture, as general contractor for the huge project. The planned 44-story tower will include over 300 apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial space.

In a statement, Barrett said “We’re excited to have completed site prep and be nearing the start of construction. Findorff has been a great partner for us and we look forward to working with them on the start of construction later this summer.”

Findorff previously led the demolition of Downtown Transit Center on the site, and has assisted in site preparation work. Signage at the site prominently features Findorff, and the firm developed Barrett’s other marquee project, The Moderne. Still, the firm’s future with the project had become unclear.

Corri Hess of BizTimes broke the news earlier this year that the project was being rebid. Sources close to the project have told Urban Milwaukee that although work with Findorff was previously progressing, the developer was struggling to get the construction budget to come in at an undisclosed amount.

“We couldn’t be prouder to work on this historic project,” saidof Findorff in a statement. “We’ve partnered with Rick Barrett and his team for years now, and we are excited to contribute to the next great building on our city’s skyline.”

A leasing flyer for the project’s commercial space on its lower levels, which includes a streetcar station and bus rapid transit line stop, was distributed by Mid-America Real Estate Group late last year.

Urban Milwaukee broke the news that a second tower is already in the early planning stages for the southwest corner of the site in March 2017.

Similar to the financing for 30-story condominium and apartment tower The Moderne, Barrett is pursuing a federal loan guarantee to help finance the project.

The project, first proposed in 2012, has undergone years of delays in large part due to a lawsuit from Preserve Our Parks. The group contested Barrett’s purchase of the county-owned land near Lake Michigan.

Assuming construction begins this summer, the tower would open in 2020. The tower is being designed by Rinka Chung Architecture.

Late 2017 Renderings and Site Plans

Renderings Released for Design Approval

