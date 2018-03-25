The Week’s Hot Topics
1. Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years
Downtown’s Milwaukee Club, founded 1884, is the oldest and most exclusive bar in town.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Michael Horne
2. House Confidential: Judge Jason Downer’s Home Restored
How Russell Zimmermann restored one of city’s “finest Victorian Gothic” buildings.
Mar 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: First Streetcar Heading to Milwaukee
Left Pennsylvania plant, will arrive by on March 26, mayor announces.
Mar 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Urban Guide: 20 Great Downtown Lunch Spots
Soups, sandwiches, Ramen, Italian, Ethiopian, vegan, Vietnamese and more.
Mar 21st, 2018 by Laura Thompson
5. Now Serving: New Downtown Mini-Bowling Bar?
Plus: a new West Side Mexican place. And C. 1880 closing.
Mar 21st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Dixon Blames Wolf Peach’s Operator for Closing
Wolf Peach investor says its operator is “almost delusional” and OMC story is “fictional.”
Mar 14th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Biking: Railroad Tracks a Danger to Bikers
126 bicyclists have been involved in crashes, 80 in Milwaukee.
Mar 19th, 2018 by Elisa Sibinski
8. Murphy’s Law: Miller Park Tax Ends in 2020. Not.
Despite “sunset,” taxpayers will subsidize stadium until 2040, with total costs unknown.
Mar 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
9. Friday Photos: The Grainery Apartments
Winograd adding floors and apartments to long-vacant building.
Mar 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Marquette vs. John McAdams
Fired conservative professor only had to apologize. Instead he’s going to court.
Mar 22nd, 2018 by RT Both
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. 2018 Bubbler Award Winners Announced
Wisconsin’s Young Professionals Select the Best Places to Work
Mar 19th, 2018 by Newaukee
2. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award
Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services
Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
3. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Names New Director of Communications
Wauwatosa native most recently served as Communications Director for the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder
Mar 19th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. Marquette Physician Assistant program expanding to address provider shortage
Increased enrollment, new 44,000-square-foot building will help in-demand program grow
Mar 22nd, 2018 by Marquette University
5. County Board Approves Land Swap Between Milwaukee County and Private Developer
“The land swap between Milwaukee County and Capstone Quadrangle is a win-win for everybody involved.”
Mar 22nd, 2018 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor
6. After Obama FBI Stooge Andrew McCabe’s Firing, Leah Proposes Prohibiting Hiring Government Employees To Pad Taxpayer-Funded Benefits
“Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook to inflate the pensions of deep state hacks who have proven they can’t be trusted to work for the government.”
Mar 19th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir
7. Governor Walker, ATI Announce $95 Million Expansion in Cudahy
Global manufacturer expected to create 125 jobs as it expands its iso-thermal forging and heat-treating capacities to meet demand from aerospace customers
Mar 22nd, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
8. Matt Flynn Exposes the False Numbers of the Foxconn Fiasco, Vows to Terminate the Contract
Democratic challenger attacks Walker for being untruthful to the public about the economic benefits
Mar 15th, 2018 by Matt Flynn
9. Governor Walker Announces Process for Wisconsin Companies to Bid on Work Related to Foxconn Construction
State’s Wisconn Valley website now includes details on how to connect potential subcontractors, vendors, suppliers to Construction Manager
Mar 21st, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
10. St. Thomas More High School to Honor Father Tom Wittliff, the “Bishop of Bay View”
Father Tom graduated from St. Francis Minor Seminary, a predecessor school of St. Thomas More, in 1955 and was ordained into the priesthood in 1964.
Feb 13th, 2018 by St. Thomas More High School
