Urban Milwaukee
Trending

The Week’s Hot Topics

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 25th, 2018 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years

1. Bar Exam: A Gentleman’s Club for 134 Years

Downtown’s Milwaukee Club, founded 1884, is the oldest and most exclusive bar in town.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Michael Horne

House Confidential: Judge Jason Downer’s Home Restored

2. House Confidential: Judge Jason Downer’s Home Restored

How Russell Zimmermann restored one of city’s “finest Victorian Gothic” buildings.

Mar 19th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: First Streetcar Heading to Milwaukee

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: First Streetcar Heading to Milwaukee

Left Pennsylvania plant, will arrive by on March 26, mayor announces.

Mar 16th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Urban Guide: 20 Great Downtown Lunch Spots

4. Urban Guide: 20 Great Downtown Lunch Spots

Soups, sandwiches, Ramen, Italian, Ethiopian, vegan, Vietnamese and more.

Mar 21st, 2018 by Laura Thompson

Now Serving: New Downtown Mini-Bowling Bar?

5. Now Serving: New Downtown Mini-Bowling Bar?

Plus: a new West Side Mexican place. And C. 1880 closing.

Mar 21st, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: Dixon Blames Wolf Peach’s Operator for Closing

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Dixon Blames Wolf Peach’s Operator for Closing

Wolf Peach investor says its operator is “almost delusional” and OMC story is “fictional.”

Mar 14th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Biking: Railroad Tracks a Danger to Bikers

7. Biking: Railroad Tracks a Danger to Bikers

126 bicyclists have been involved in crashes, 80 in Milwaukee.

Mar 19th, 2018 by Elisa Sibinski

Murphy’s Law: Miller Park Tax Ends in 2020. Not.

8. Murphy’s Law: Miller Park Tax Ends in 2020. Not.

Despite “sunset,” taxpayers will subsidize stadium until 2040, with total costs unknown.

Mar 20th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: The Grainery Apartments

9. Friday Photos: The Grainery Apartments

Winograd adding floors and apartments to long-vacant building.

Mar 23rd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Marquette vs. John McAdams

10. Marquette vs. John McAdams

Fired conservative professor only had to apologize. Instead he’s going to court.

Mar 22nd, 2018 by RT Both

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

2018 Bubbler Award Winners Announced

1. 2018 Bubbler Award Winners Announced

Wisconsin’s Young Professionals Select the Best Places to Work

Mar 19th, 2018 by Newaukee

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award

2. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Honored by Disabled American Veterans Organization with Senate Legislator of the Year Award

Senator Baldwin recognized for working to combat the opioid epidemic and fund critical veterans programs and services

Feb 27th, 2018 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Names New Director of Communications

3. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Names New Director of Communications

Wauwatosa native most recently served as Communications Director for the NBA Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 19th, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

Marquette Physician Assistant program expanding to address provider shortage

4. Marquette Physician Assistant program expanding to address provider shortage

Increased enrollment, new 44,000-square-foot building will help in-demand program grow

Mar 22nd, 2018 by Marquette University

County Board Approves Land Swap Between Milwaukee County and Private Developer

5. County Board Approves Land Swap Between Milwaukee County and Private Developer

“The land swap between Milwaukee County and Capstone Quadrangle is a win-win for everybody involved.”

Mar 22nd, 2018 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

After Obama FBI Stooge Andrew McCabe’s Firing, Leah Proposes Prohibiting Hiring Government Employees To Pad Taxpayer-Funded Benefits

6. After Obama FBI Stooge Andrew McCabe’s Firing, Leah Proposes Prohibiting Hiring Government Employees To Pad Taxpayer-Funded Benefits

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook to inflate the pensions of deep state hacks who have proven they can’t be trusted to work for the government.”

Mar 19th, 2018 by State Sen. Leah Vukmir

Governor Walker, ATI Announce $95 Million Expansion in Cudahy

7. Governor Walker, ATI Announce $95 Million Expansion in Cudahy

Global manufacturer expected to create 125 jobs as it expands its iso-thermal forging and heat-treating capacities to meet demand from aerospace customers

Mar 22nd, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Matt Flynn Exposes the False Numbers of the Foxconn Fiasco, Vows to Terminate the Contract

8. Matt Flynn Exposes the False Numbers of the Foxconn Fiasco, Vows to Terminate the Contract

Democratic challenger attacks Walker for being untruthful to the public about the economic benefits

Mar 15th, 2018 by Matt Flynn

Governor Walker Announces Process for Wisconsin Companies to Bid on Work Related to Foxconn Construction

9. Governor Walker Announces Process for Wisconsin Companies to Bid on Work Related to Foxconn Construction

State’s Wisconn Valley website now includes details on how to connect potential subcontractors, vendors, suppliers to Construction Manager

Mar 21st, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

St. Thomas More High School to Honor Father Tom Wittliff, the “Bishop of Bay View”

10. St. Thomas More High School to Honor Father Tom Wittliff, the “Bishop of Bay View”

Father Tom graduated from St. Francis Minor Seminary, a predecessor school of St. Thomas More, in 1955 and was ordained into the priesthood in 1964.

Feb 13th, 2018 by St. Thomas More High School

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *