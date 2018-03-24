Maybe to help Republican candidates facing voters who don’t think Foxconn will help economy.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

With Gov. Walker having signed the Foxconn deal nearly six months ago, and road work underway at the site since January, you wouldn’t be expecting another outbreak of Foxconn fever at this late date.

But that’s exactly what the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce did Thursday when it released a new, “conservative” study that gives the project a fresh coat of paint.

In reporting the MMAC study, the Journal Sentinel notes the methodological and statistical flaws in earlier studies which had justified the record-breaking taxpayer subsidies headed Foxconn’s way.

So you could say that all the MMAC – – it’s the SE Wisconsin’s regional chamber of commerce – – is doing is straightening out that record.

Here’s an alternative or supplemental analysis:

Walker and dozens of legislator-Foxconn boosters running for reelection this fall needed a boost of their own after the authoritative Marquette University Law School poll only weeks ago produced findings and news like this which no Foxconn backer wanted to see, let alone put into a campaign ad or talking point:

Voters think the State of Wisconsin overpaid on the massive Foxconn deal in spite of it bringing benefits to the Milwaukee area, a new poll has found.

In the most extensive polling to date on the multibillion dollar deal, the Marquette University Law School poll found that 49% of voters think the Foxconn Technology Group factory won’t be worth its cost to taxpayers and 38% think it will.

And this:

A majority of voters across political parties and regions of the state — 66% to 25% — don’t think the deal will help their local employers.

And this:

Statewide, 62% of those polled were very concerned or somewhat concerned that the Foxconn project will have an impact on water or environmental quality, while 32% were not worried.

And there have been other disclosures since the Marquette poll came out which also explain why the project might need a fresh shine, such as these, among others:

And earlier, this:

Look – – no one doubts Foxconn will spin off benefits, but let’s not pretend that the entire enterprise will be liability-free when it comes to the environmental, public health and budgets in SE Wisconsin, and statewide, too – – real issues which need to be acknowledged, can be quantified and subtracted from an otherwise one-dimensional bottom line.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.